2024 March Madness First Four: Boise St vs. Colorado predictions and odds

Boise State Broncos players celebrate on the court after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena.

As March Madness kicks off, the First Four serve as an appetizer to the main course, meant to get college basketball fans' mouths salivating before getting to witness the greatest playoff format in sports.

Wednesday offers two games for us, one of which will be between the Colorado Buffaloes and Boise State Broncos in order to determine which team will serve as the No. 10 seed in the South Region.

Although neither of these teams won their conference tournaments, both were very strong schools in their conferences throughout the season. Both Colorado and Boise St. ended the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 and Mountain West, respectively. Colorado was able to reach the conference championship game though, while Boise State lost in the quarterfinals, albeit to the eventual champions, New Mexico.

Now, both schools get an opportunity to brush off their most recent losses. Who will get the honor of taking on Florida in the Round of 64?

Boise State vs. Colorado Predictions:

Sportsbook Review: Boise State (+2.5)

Mike Spector writes, "Few teams have better positional size on the wings than the Broncos, who used their length all season to defend the 3-point line at the 23rd-best rate nationally while finishing with a top-five defensive rebounding percentage. Colorado won only one game away from home against an NCAA Tournament team, and that was against Oregon, which made a miraculous run in the Pac-12 Tournament to win the league's automatic bid."

FOX Sports: Colorado 74, Boise State 73

The FOX Sports staff believes this will be a very close contest giving the Buffaloes just a 58.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Broncos, meanwhile, hold a 45.5% implied probability to come out on top.

Sportsbook Wire: Colorado 74, Boise State 73

Sportsbook Wire loves the Buffaloes to win this game, pointing out that Colorado has won 78.6% of its games this season when favored on the moneyline (22-6). They also mention that in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -144 or shorter, the Buffaloes have a 21-4 record (winning 84% of their games).

Story continues

2024 March Madness First Four, Colorado vs. Boise State odds:

The Buffaloes are slight favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday.

Spread: Colorado (-2.5)

Moneyline: Colorado (-145); Boise St (+120)

Over/under: 140.5

NCAA Tournament 2024: Complete schedule, times, how to watch all men's March Madness games

How to watch 2024 March Madness First Four, Colorado vs. Boise State:

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2024

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

TV: truTV

Stream: FuboTV

Stream the game: Watch 2024 First Four action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boise St-Colorado: Predictions, picks odds for March Madness First Four