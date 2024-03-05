2024 March Madness bracket reveal: Time, date and how to watch Selection Sunday

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) walks up court after being called for a foul during the first half against Ohio State at Value City Arena.

The 2024 March Madness tournament is close. Those empty brackets are itching to be filled. However, before anyone can watch their Final Four lock lose to an unknown school making their first-ever tournament appearance, the teams need to be decided.

Enter Selection Sunday, the day when the 36 teams not guaranteed a spot in March Madness pray for an at-large bid and good seeding. In a way, Selection Sunday is arguably the most important day for the 2024 tournament, because it determines who will play who and which teams will face the toughest roads to the Final Four.

Here's how to watch Selection Sunday 2024.

How to watch March Madness Selection Sunday 2024:

When: Sunday, March 17, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV

2024 March Madness schedule

First Four : March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio

First and second round : March 21-24 at multiple sites: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Spokane, Washington; Memphis, Tennessee

East regional: March 28-30 in Boston

South regional: March 29-31 in Dallas

Midwest regional: March 29-31 in Detroit

West regional: March 29-31 in Los Angeles

Final Four: April 6-8 in Phoenix

