2024 March Madness bracket reveal: Time, date and how to watch Selection Sunday
The 2024 March Madness tournament is close. Those empty brackets are itching to be filled. However, before anyone can watch their Final Four lock lose to an unknown school making their first-ever tournament appearance, the teams need to be decided.
Enter Selection Sunday, the day when the 36 teams not guaranteed a spot in March Madness pray for an at-large bid and good seeding. In a way, Selection Sunday is arguably the most important day for the 2024 tournament, because it determines who will play who and which teams will face the toughest roads to the Final Four.
Here's how to watch Selection Sunday 2024.
How to watch March Madness Selection Sunday 2024:
When: Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
TV: CBS
Stream: Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Fubo TV
2024 March Madness schedule
First Four: March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio
First and second round: March 21-24 at multiple sites: Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Spokane, Washington; Memphis, Tennessee
East regional: March 28-30 in Boston
South regional: March 29-31 in Dallas
Midwest regional: March 29-31 in Detroit
West regional: March 29-31 in Los Angeles
Final Four: April 6-8 in Phoenix
