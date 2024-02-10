2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money payouts for each player and team
It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dustin Johnson.
The 39-year-old 4Aces GC captain won for the third time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Saturday after a 1-under 69 in the final round at Las Vegas Country Club to claim the league’s second event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Las Vegas.
For his efforts, Johnson will take home the top prize of $4 million. Two players Johnson previously traded from the 4Aces, Talor Gooch (Smash GC) and Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) finished a shot back, T-2 at 11 under, and each earned $1.875 million as a consolation prize. Matthew Wolff, also of the RangeGoats, earned $1 million for finishing fourth at 10 under.
Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.
Individual prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Dustin Johnson
-12
$4,000,000
T2
Talor Gooch
-11
$1,875,000
T2
Peter Uihlein
-11
$1,875,000
4
Matthew Wolff
-10
$1,000,000
T5
Graeme McDowell
-9
$700,000
T5
Paul Casey
-9
$700,000
T5
Jason Kokrak
-9
$700,000
8
Jon Rahm
-8
$525,000
T9
Sebastian Munoz
-7
$409,167
T9
Adrian Meronk
-7
$409,167
T9
Bryson DeChambeau
-7
$409,167
T12
Caleb Surratt
-6
$340,000
T12
Brooks Koepka
-6
$340,000
T12
Tyrrell Hatton
-6
$340,000
T15
Pat Perez
-5
$267,500
T15
Henrik Stenson
-5
$267,500
T15
Richard Bland
-5
$267,500
T15
David Puig
-5
$267,500
T15
Cameron Smith
-5
$267,500
T15
Bubba Watson
-5
$267,500
T21
Ian Poulter
-4
$207,500
T21
Kalle Samooja
-4
$207,500
T21
Marc Leishman
-4
$207,500
T21
Abraham Ancer
-4
$207,500
T21
Branden Grace
-4
$207,500
T21
Laurie Canter
-4
$207,500
T27
Sam Horsfield
-3
$180,000
T27
Sergio Garcia
-3
$180,000
T27
Harold Varner III
-3
$180,000
T30
Charles Howell III
-2
$160,000
T30
Phil Mickelson
-2
$160,000
T30
Eugenio Chacarra
-2
$160,000
T30
Thomas Pieters
-2
$160,000
T30
Joaquin Niemann
-2
$160,000
T35
Matt Jones
-1
$142,800
T35
Dean Burmester
-1
$142,800
T35
Kevin Na
-1
$142,800
T35
Cameron Tringale
-1
$142,800
T35
Jinichiro Kozuma
-1
$142,800
T40
Carlos Ortiz
E
$130,800
T40
Danny Lee
E
$130,800
T40
Patrick Reed
E
$130,800
T40
Lee Westwood
E
$130,800
T40
Anirban Lahiri
E
$130,800
T45
Scott Vincent
1
$123,250
T45
Kieran Vincent
1
$123,250
T45
Lucas Herbert
1
$123,250
T45
Andy Ogletree
1
$123,250
49
Mito Pereira
2
$60,000
50
Louis Oosthuizen
3
$60,000
T51
Hudson Swafford
7
$55,000
T51
Martin Kaymer
7
$55,000
T53
Brendan Steele
10
$50,000
T53
Charl Schwartzel
10
$50,000
Team prize money
Position
Team
Score
Earnings
1
Smash GC
-33
$3 million
2
4Aces GC
-26
$1.5 million
3
RangeGoats GC
-24
$500,000