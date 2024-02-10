Advertisement

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money payouts for each player and team

Adam Woodard
·3 min read

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dustin Johnson.

The 39-year-old 4Aces GC captain won for the third time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Saturday after a 1-under 69 in the final round at Las Vegas Country Club to claim the league’s second event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Las Vegas.

For his efforts, Johnson will take home the top prize of $4 million. Two players Johnson previously traded from the 4Aces, Talor Gooch (Smash GC) and Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) finished a shot back, T-2 at 11 under, and each earned $1.875 million as a consolation prize. Matthew Wolff, also of the RangeGoats, earned $1 million for finishing fourth at 10 under.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.

Individual prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Dustin Johnson

-12

$4,000,000

T2

Talor Gooch

-11

$1,875,000

T2

Peter Uihlein

-11

$1,875,000

4

Matthew Wolff

-10

$1,000,000

T5

Graeme McDowell

-9

$700,000

T5

Paul Casey

-9

$700,000

T5

Jason Kokrak

-9

$700,000

8

Jon Rahm

-8

$525,000

T9

Sebastian Munoz

-7

$409,167

T9

Adrian Meronk

-7

$409,167

T9

Bryson DeChambeau

-7

$409,167

T12

Caleb Surratt

-6

$340,000

T12

Brooks Koepka

-6

$340,000

T12

Tyrrell Hatton

-6

$340,000

T15

Pat Perez

-5

$267,500

T15

Henrik Stenson

-5

$267,500

T15

Richard Bland

-5

$267,500

T15

David Puig

-5

$267,500

T15

Cameron Smith

-5

$267,500

T15

Bubba Watson

-5

$267,500

T21

Ian Poulter

-4

$207,500

T21

Kalle Samooja

-4

$207,500

T21

Marc Leishman

-4

$207,500

T21

Abraham Ancer

-4

$207,500

T21

Branden Grace

-4

$207,500

T21

Laurie Canter

-4

$207,500

T27

Sam Horsfield

-3

$180,000

T27

Sergio Garcia

-3

$180,000

T27

Harold Varner III

-3

$180,000

T30

Charles Howell III

-2

$160,000

T30

Phil Mickelson

-2

$160,000

T30

Eugenio Chacarra

-2

$160,000

T30

Thomas Pieters

-2

$160,000

T30

Joaquin Niemann

-2

$160,000

T35

Matt Jones

-1

$142,800

T35

Dean Burmester

-1

$142,800

T35

Kevin Na

-1

$142,800

T35

Cameron Tringale

-1

$142,800

T35

Jinichiro Kozuma

-1

$142,800

T40

Carlos Ortiz

E

$130,800

T40

Danny Lee

E

$130,800

T40

Patrick Reed

E

$130,800

T40

Lee Westwood

E

$130,800

T40

Anirban Lahiri

E

$130,800

T45

Scott Vincent

1

$123,250

T45

Kieran Vincent

1

$123,250

T45

Lucas Herbert

1

$123,250

T45

Andy Ogletree

1

$123,250

49

Mito Pereira

2

$60,000

50

Louis Oosthuizen

3

$60,000

T51

Hudson Swafford

7

$55,000

T51

Martin Kaymer

7

$55,000

T53

Brendan Steele

10

$50,000

T53

Charl Schwartzel

10

$50,000

Team prize money

Position

Team

Score

Earnings

1

Smash GC

-33

$3 million

2

4Aces GC

-26

$1.5 million

3

RangeGoats GC

-24

$500,000

