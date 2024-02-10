2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas prize money payouts for each player and team

It pays to play well in the LIV Golf League, just ask Dustin Johnson.

The 39-year-old 4Aces GC captain won for the third time on the Saudi-backed circuit on Saturday after a 1-under 69 in the final round at Las Vegas Country Club to claim the league’s second event of the 2024 season, LIV Golf Las Vegas.

For his efforts, Johnson will take home the top prize of $4 million. Two players Johnson previously traded from the 4Aces, Talor Gooch (Smash GC) and Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) finished a shot back, T-2 at 11 under, and each earned $1.875 million as a consolation prize. Matthew Wolff, also of the RangeGoats, earned $1 million for finishing fourth at 10 under.

Check out how much money each player and team earned at 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.

Individual prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Dustin Johnson -12 $4,000,000 T2 Talor Gooch -11 $1,875,000 T2 Peter Uihlein -11 $1,875,000 4 Matthew Wolff -10 $1,000,000 T5 Graeme McDowell -9 $700,000 T5 Paul Casey -9 $700,000 T5 Jason Kokrak -9 $700,000 8 Jon Rahm -8 $525,000 T9 Sebastian Munoz -7 $409,167 T9 Adrian Meronk -7 $409,167 T9 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $409,167 T12 Caleb Surratt -6 $340,000 T12 Brooks Koepka -6 $340,000 T12 Tyrrell Hatton -6 $340,000 T15 Pat Perez -5 $267,500 T15 Henrik Stenson -5 $267,500 T15 Richard Bland -5 $267,500 T15 David Puig -5 $267,500 T15 Cameron Smith -5 $267,500 T15 Bubba Watson -5 $267,500 T21 Ian Poulter -4 $207,500 T21 Kalle Samooja -4 $207,500 T21 Marc Leishman -4 $207,500 T21 Abraham Ancer -4 $207,500 T21 Branden Grace -4 $207,500 T21 Laurie Canter -4 $207,500 T27 Sam Horsfield -3 $180,000 T27 Sergio Garcia -3 $180,000 T27 Harold Varner III -3 $180,000 T30 Charles Howell III -2 $160,000 T30 Phil Mickelson -2 $160,000 T30 Eugenio Chacarra -2 $160,000 T30 Thomas Pieters -2 $160,000 T30 Joaquin Niemann -2 $160,000 T35 Matt Jones -1 $142,800 T35 Dean Burmester -1 $142,800 T35 Kevin Na -1 $142,800 T35 Cameron Tringale -1 $142,800 T35 Jinichiro Kozuma -1 $142,800 T40 Carlos Ortiz E $130,800 T40 Danny Lee E $130,800 T40 Patrick Reed E $130,800 T40 Lee Westwood E $130,800 T40 Anirban Lahiri E $130,800 T45 Scott Vincent 1 $123,250 T45 Kieran Vincent 1 $123,250 T45 Lucas Herbert 1 $123,250 T45 Andy Ogletree 1 $123,250 49 Mito Pereira 2 $60,000 50 Louis Oosthuizen 3 $60,000 T51 Hudson Swafford 7 $55,000 T51 Martin Kaymer 7 $55,000 T53 Brendan Steele 10 $50,000 T53 Charl Schwartzel 10 $50,000

Team prize money

Position Team Score Earnings 1 Smash GC -33 $3 million 2 4Aces GC -26 $1.5 million 3 RangeGoats GC -24 $500,000

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek