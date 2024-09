2024 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payouts for each LPGA player

Caddie Paul Cormack and Lydia Ko of New Zealand pose with the trophy after the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at TPC River's Bend on September 22, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko's "surreal" stretch continued at the Kroger Queen City Championship, where the 27-year-old locked up her third official victory of the season, not including the Olympic gold medal.

Ko earned $300,000 for her efforts, giving her $2,569,317 this season and $19,512,009 in her career.

LPGA stats guru Justin Ray noted that Ko's final-round bogey-free 63 is her 134th bogey-free round since 2014. That's 50 more than anyone else during that span. Ko recorded only one bogey the entire week at TPC River’s Bend.

She now owns 22 LPGA career titles, the most among active players.

Here’s the prize money breakdown for LPGA players from the $2 million purse at the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship:

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Lydia Ko -23 $300,000 2 Jeeno Thitikul -18 $183,381 3 Haeran Ryu -17 $133,030 4 Yuka Saso -16 $102,909 T5 Nelly Korda -14 $75,301 T5 Hyo Joon Jang -14 $75,301 T7 Gaby Lopez -13 $53,212 T7 Albane Valenzuela -13 $53,212 T9 Jin Hee Im -12 $38,212 T9 Yealimi Noh -12 $38,212 T9 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -12 $38,212 T9 A Lim Kim -12 $38,212 T9 Kristen Gillman -12 $38,212 T14 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11 $27,710 T14 Angel Yin -11 $27,710 T14 Polly Mack -11 $27,710 T14 Ashleigh Buhai -11 $27,710 T14 Yan Liu -11 $27,710 T19 Grace Kim -10 $21,122 T19 Maria Fassi -10 $21,122 T19 Lexi Thompson -10 $21,122 T19 Charley Hull -10 $21,122 T19 Sei Young Kim -10 $21,122 T19 Anna Nordqvist -10 $21,122 T19 Lindy Duncan -10 $21,122 T19 Jasmine Suwannapura -10 $21,122 T27 Minjee Lee -9 $16,425 T27 Esther Henseleit -9 $16,425 T27 Ryann O'Toole -9 $16,425 T27 Savannah Grewal -9 $16,425 T27 Stephanie Kyriacou -9 $16,425 T32 Lucy Li -8 $12,894 T32 Cheyenne Knight -8 $12,894 T32 Pernilla Lindberg -8 $12,894 T32 Perrine Delacour -8 $12,894 T32 Linn Grant -8 $12,894 T32 Jing Yan -8 $12,894 T32 Bianca Pagdanganan -8 $12,894 T39 Haeji Kang -7 $9,839 T39 Azahara Munoz -7 $9,839 T39 Mao Saigo -7 $9,839 T39 Minji Kang -7 $9,839 T39 Dewi Weber -7 $9,839 T39 Frida Kinhult -7 $9,839 T45 Linnea Strom -6 $8,082 T45 Sophia Schubert -6 $8,082 T45 Gabriela Ruffels -6 $8,082 T45 Leona Maguire -6 $8,082 T49 Celine Borge -5 $6,641 T49 Georgia Hall -5 $6,641 T49 Alexa Pano -5 $6,641 T49 Alena Sharp -5 $6,641 T49 Madelene Sagstrom -5 $6,641 T49 Weiwei Zhang -5 $6,641 T49 So Mi Lee -5 $6,641 T56 Marina Alex -4 $5,422 T56 Wei-Ling Hsu -4 $5,422 T56 Muni He -4 $5,422 T56 Peiyun Chien -4 $5,422 T56 Matilda Castren -4 $5,422 T61 Nasa Hataoka -3 $4,568 T61 Minami Katsu -3 $4,568 T61 Hinako Shibuno -3 $4,568 T61 Robyn Choi -3 $4,568 T61 Jaravee Boonchant -3 $4,568 T61 Min Lee -3 $4,568 T61 Ruixin Liu -3 $4,568 T61 Laetitia Beck -3 $4,568 T69 Morgane Metraux -2 $4,003 T69 Gina Kim -2 $4,003 T69 Gurleen Kaur -2 $4,003 T69 Xiaowen Yin -2 $4,003 T73 Kaitlin Milligan E $3,816 T73 Ssu-Chia Cheng E $3,816 T73 Jodi Ewart Shadoff E $3,816 76 Jeongeun Lee5 2 $3,721

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payouts for each LPGA player