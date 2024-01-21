2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payouts for each LPGA player

Lydia Ko collected her 20th LPGA victory a short golf cart ride from her Lake Nona Golf & Country Club home at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Well, except for Sunday. The electricity went off after Ko’s mom used the blender that morning, so mom Tina had to pick her up in a car after her victory press conference. The golf cart was dead.

With the $225,000 winner’s check, Ko became the fifth player to cross the $17 million threshold ($17,167,692) in official career earnings. She remains fifth on the All-Time Official Money List, $832,308 behind LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park.

Ko is also now one point away from the 27 required to make the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Pos. Name Score Money 1 Lydia Ko -14 $225,000 2 Alexa Pano -12 $165,659 3 Brooke Henderson -10 $120,174 T4 Cheyenne Knight -8 $76,337 T4 Ayaka Furue -8 $76,337 T4 Ally Ewing -8 $76,337 T7 Charley Hull -7 $48,070 T7 Rose Zhang -7 $48,070 T9 Marina Alex -6 $38,547 T9 Gemma Dryburgh -6 $38,547 11 Megan Khang -5 $34,011 T12 Leona Maguire -4 $28,932 T12 Hae Ran Ryu -4 $28,932 T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 $28,932 T12 Gaby Lopez -4 $28,932 T16 Andrea Lee -2 $24,216 T16 Nelly Korda -2 $24,216 18 Lilia Vu -1 $22,493 T19 Allisen Corpuz E $20,860 T19 Mone Inami E $20,860 T19 Ruoning Yin E $20,860 T22 Amy Yang 1 $18,344 T22 Ashleigh Buhai 1 $18,344 T22 Maja Stark 1 $18,344 T22 Nasa Hataoka 1 $18,344 26 Jennifer Kupcho 2 $16,689 T27 Paula Reto 3 $15,735 T27 Linn Grant 3 $15,735 29 Grace Kim 5 $14,784 T30 Elizabeth Szokol 7 $13,967 T30 In Gee Chun 7 $13,967 T32 Chanettee Wannasaen 8 $12,879 T32 Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 $12,879 34 Danielle Kang 16 $12,062 WD Jodi Ewart Shadoff $11,610

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek