2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payouts for each LPGA player
Lydia Ko collected her 20th LPGA victory a short golf cart ride from her Lake Nona Golf & Country Club home at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Well, except for Sunday. The electricity went off after Ko’s mom used the blender that morning, so mom Tina had to pick her up in a car after her victory press conference. The golf cart was dead.
With the $225,000 winner’s check, Ko became the fifth player to cross the $17 million threshold ($17,167,692) in official career earnings. She remains fifth on the All-Time Official Money List, $832,308 behind LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park.
Ko is also now one point away from the 27 required to make the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Pos.
Name
Score
Money
1
Lydia Ko
-14
$225,000
2
Alexa Pano
-12
$165,659
3
Brooke Henderson
-10
$120,174
T4
Cheyenne Knight
-8
$76,337
T4
Ayaka Furue
-8
$76,337
T4
Ally Ewing
-8
$76,337
T7
Charley Hull
-7
$48,070
T7
Rose Zhang
-7
$48,070
T9
Marina Alex
-6
$38,547
T9
Gemma Dryburgh
-6
$38,547
11
Megan Khang
-5
$34,011
T12
Leona Maguire
-4
$28,932
T12
Hae Ran Ryu
-4
$28,932
T12
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
-4
$28,932
T12
Gaby Lopez
-4
$28,932
T16
Andrea Lee
-2
$24,216
T16
Nelly Korda
-2
$24,216
18
Lilia Vu
-1
$22,493
T19
Allisen Corpuz
E
$20,860
T19
Mone Inami
E
$20,860
T19
Ruoning Yin
E
$20,860
T22
Amy Yang
1
$18,344
T22
Ashleigh Buhai
1
$18,344
T22
Maja Stark
1
$18,344
T22
Nasa Hataoka
1
$18,344
26
Jennifer Kupcho
2
$16,689
T27
Paula Reto
3
$15,735
T27
Linn Grant
3
$15,735
29
Grace Kim
5
$14,784
T30
Elizabeth Szokol
7
$13,967
T30
In Gee Chun
7
$13,967
T32
Chanettee Wannasaen
8
$12,879
T32
Pajaree Anannarukarn
8
$12,879
34
Danielle Kang
16
$12,062
WD
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
$11,610