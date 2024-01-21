Advertisement

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payouts for each LPGA player

Beth Ann Nichols
·2 min read

Lydia Ko collected her 20th LPGA victory a short golf cart ride from her Lake Nona Golf & Country Club home at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Well, except for Sunday. The electricity went off after Ko’s mom used the blender that morning, so mom Tina had to pick her up in a car after her victory press conference. The golf cart was dead.

With the $225,000 winner’s check, Ko became the fifth player to cross the $17 million threshold ($17,167,692) in official career earnings. She remains fifth on the All-Time Official Money List, $832,308 behind LPGA Hall of  Famer Inbee Park.

Ko is also now one point away from the 27 required to make the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Pos.

Name

Score

Money

1

Lydia Ko

-14

$225,000

2

Alexa Pano

-12

$165,659

3

Brooke Henderson

-10

$120,174

T4

Cheyenne Knight

-8

$76,337

T4

Ayaka Furue

-8

$76,337

T4

Ally Ewing

-8

$76,337

T7

Charley Hull

-7

$48,070

T7

Rose Zhang

-7

$48,070

T9

Marina Alex

-6

$38,547

T9

Gemma Dryburgh

-6

$38,547

11

Megan Khang

-5

$34,011

T12

Leona Maguire

-4

$28,932

T12

Hae Ran Ryu

-4

$28,932

T12

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

-4

$28,932

T12

Gaby Lopez

-4

$28,932

T16

Andrea Lee

-2

$24,216

T16

Nelly Korda

-2

$24,216

18

Lilia Vu

-1

$22,493

T19

Allisen Corpuz

E

$20,860

T19

Mone Inami

E

$20,860

T19

Ruoning Yin

E

$20,860

T22

Amy Yang

1

$18,344

T22

Ashleigh Buhai

1

$18,344

T22

Maja Stark

1

$18,344

T22

Nasa Hataoka

1

$18,344

26

Jennifer Kupcho

2

$16,689

T27

Paula Reto

3

$15,735

T27

Linn Grant

3

$15,735

29

Grace Kim

5

$14,784

T30

Elizabeth Szokol

7

$13,967

T30

In Gee Chun

7

$13,967

T32

Chanettee Wannasaen

8

$12,879

T32

Pajaree Anannarukarn

8

$12,879

34

Danielle Kang

16

$12,062

WD

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

$11,610

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek