2024 Hero World Challenge Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Tom Kim of South Korea and his caddie walk on the second green during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After 54 holes of the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany, Justin Thomas holds a one-shot lead at 17 under. The man behind him? World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday.

Tom Kim was on fire during the third round, shooting a 10-under 62. He's alone in third at 15 under, two shots back of the lead.

The four-day, 72-hole stroke play event has a $5 million purse and a $1 million first-place prize. There are also OWGR points up for grabs this week.

From tee times to TV and streaming information, here's what you need to know for the final round of the Hero World Challenge. All times listed are ET.

Hero World Challenge Sunday tee times

Tee time Players 10:45 a.m. Jason Day, Russell Henley 10:56 a.m. Sam Burns, Matthieu Pavon 11:07 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman 11:18 a.m. Cameron Young, Aaron Rai 11:29 a.m. Sungjae Im, Nick Dunlap 11:40 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka 11:51 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay 12:02 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia 12:13 p.m. Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley 12:24 p.m. Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

How to watch 2024 Hero World Challenge

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have live coverage over the weekend. You can watch Golf Channel for free on fubo. You can get Peacock here.

Sunday, Dec. 8

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

1:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

