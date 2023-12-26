2024 Hair Trends: The Best Cuts, Colors and Styles to Try This Year

From choppy cuts to low-maintenance colors, celebrity hairstylists share their top predictions for 2024 hair trends

Peter Lux Hair Instagram ; Daniele Venturelli/Getty ; Bridget Braiger Hair Instagram Simone Ashley's cool-toned brunette; Zendaya's voluminous haircut; Emma Roberts' long layers.

“Quiet luxury” is coming for hair trends in 2024.

In 2023, celebrities like Sofia Richie helped popularize the lifestyle craze, which refers to a chic-yet-understated approach to everything from fashion to home decor. Next year, effortless elegance will continue infiltrating a broad spectrum of trends — including hairstyles.

“I think there’s going to be a more simplistic approach, especially now that people are really into using a blow dry brush,” celebrity hairstylist and House of Frieda expert Laura Polko tells PEOPLE. “It’s making life easier for a lot of people.”

In the aftermath of high-maintenance hair color trends like money piece highlights, a return to simpler hair looks makes sense.

“I feel the general vibe of 2024 is going to be focused on healthy, glossy and effortlessly beautiful hair,” says celebrity hairstylist Ericka Verrett. “I call it ‘active recovery.’ Just like we would while exercising, active recovery for your hair is like giving your hair a break while it’s still performing.”

Of course, there’s bound to be some overlap with 2023 trends. Bob haircuts, for example, aren’t going anywhere, but two new iterations are shaping up to be big in the new year.

Professionals are also noting an uptick in playful hair accessories that’s sure to continue into 2024.

Ahead, celebrity stylists share their top predictions for 2024 hair trends — from cuts to colors to accessories.

2024 Haircuts

Blunt Bob

Hailey Bieber Instagram Hailey Bieber's blunt bob.

By now, it’s clear that anything Hailey Bieber does is destined to become a rampant trend. In 2023, the model chopped her honey brown locks into a blunt, chin-length bob, so unsurprisingly, a wave of similarly short styles followed.

“The clean, short bob that falls around your chin and a little bit below is going to be a big haircut trend in 2024,” says Polko. The stylist notes that while the trend has already started making the rounds, she expects to see another surge around springtime.

Story continues

“Hair tends to become more fragile during the winter, so by spring they are ready to cut it short,” she explains.

When it comes to asking for a specific cut like a blunt bob at the salon, Polko emphasizes the importance of reference photos. “I also recommend going a little longer in the fronts so that if you tuck your hair behind your ears, it doesn’t look too short,” she adds.

Long Layers

Bridget Braiger Hair Instagram Emma Watson's long layers hairstyle.

Long hair is also on the horizon for 2024, which Polko partially attributes to a simultaneous shift away from overly processed color.

“When your hair is healthy and you’re using a bond treatment and not overprocessing it, then you’re able to achieve long hair that has healthy ends, allowing for more layers in there,” she explains.

Verrett agrees that people will be growing out their hair in 2024. “I have been recommending the SpoiledChild B40 TruFolix Hair Growth & Strengthening Capsules, which are supercharged with green tea, probiotics and biotin to help aid in this process, promoting healthier hair and less thinning,” she says.

Luxurious Volume

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Zendaya's voluminous haircut.

Luxury and elegance are poised to be trending across the board in 2024, says Verrett. When it comes to haircuts, the stylist predicts more structured cuts with an emphasis on volume — without going over-the-top with texture.

"I feel we are moving away from shaggy, distressed, lived in tresses and heading towards a more vital, high shine, body and fullness moment,” she says. “For medium and long hair, this might look like tiers of layers that aren’t over texturized. This will help hold shape and give a beautiful bounce. I envision curly bobs cut blunt to pronounce structure and diffused to celebrate the coils.”

Birkin Bangs

Dimitri Giannetos Hair Instagram Ciara's birkin bangs.

The curtain bang’s reign is far from over, but another nostalgic favorite — the Birkin bang — will be big in 2024. Inspired by the late singer, actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin, this style of bang is shorter and more blunt than the face-framing curtain bang. It typically features an eyebrow-grazing length and wispy volume.

“The trend is leaning towards embracing Jane Birkin-style full bangs, given their timeless appeal,” hairstylist and founder Frédéric Fekkai explains. “However, curtain bangs may still be a better option for those who find them more flattering.”

Asymmetric Bob

Halle Berry Instagram Halle Berry's asymmetric bob.

The side part is making a subtle comeback in the form of asymmetric bobs.

Characterized by a deep side part and a tapered shape around the nape of the neck, the style has been popping up everywhere and Fekkai says there will be even more in 2024, with stars like Halle Berry and Gabrielle Union trying out the look.

Fekkai notes that the cut is appealing because of its edgy feel and the unique twist it puts on the classic bob.

2024 Hair Colors

Cool-Toned Brunette

Clayton Hawkins Instagram Rachel Zegler's cool-toned brunette hair.

Warm tones have had their time in the spotlight but in 2024, it’s all about icy, cool shades. Madison Reed master colorist Shvonne Perkins points specifically to cool-toned brunettes with violet-silver tones.

“This is more of a statement brunette that is ultra ash and less concerned with looking sunkissed,” she explains. “The dimension comes from the reflection of the cool tones that give a sort of icy feel to the overall shade.”

This type of understated color ties into the “quiet luxury” fashion and beauty trends that are also on the rise.

“The smokey brunette tones have a level of elegance that we see trending into next year in fashion and beauty,” she says.

If you want to try a cool-toned brunette, Perkins recommends asking your stylist for “a cool, metallic undertone that minimizes red.” She also says it’s important to have a conversation about maintaining your new color.

“Brunettes tend to warm up over time, and using cool color depositing glosses, like Madison Reed Color Depositing Gloss, and conditioners, like Madison Reed ColorSolve Shampoo and Conditioner, will help keep your tone in place,” she says.

Bronde

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Bronde hair color on Jennifer Lopez.

“Bronde” is exactly what it sounds like — a happy medium between blonde and brunette.

In 2024, the soft, blended shade is the perfect choice for those who are noncommittal about drastic hair choices. Plus, it echos a wider return to natural, low maintenance glam.

“These shades look more natural and softer than what we’ve been seeing the past couple of years in heavily highlighted and platinum looks with darker roots,” Perkins says. “The blend is more seamless. We are already seeing fashion references for 2024 that embrace nature-inspired color and this hair trend follows that aesthetic.”

A stylist will likely use a combination of highlights and lowlights to achieve a bronde look, Perkins says.

“In order for the shade to look multitonal and complex, it’s important to leave plenty of lowlight or background pigment in the hair to keep it toasty and ‘bronde’ as opposed to fully blonde,” she explains. “This shade can be either warm or cool-toned — that will be up to preference.”

Red with Blue Undertones

Dua Lipa Instagram Dua Lipa's cool-toned red hair.

Red hair has had a renaissance in recent years, and in 2024, it’s getting much bolder.

Opposed to the coppers and strawberry blondes that have been circulating, the coming year will see a more statement-making shade of red with blue undertones, Perkins says.

“It’s a bolder take on red that can feel more exciting and more of a statement than the soft approach of natural warm reds from recent trends,” the colorist explains. “The depth and more austere look of these shades speaks to some of the structure we expect to see in haircut trends next year.”

For a transformation like this, Perkins says you’ll need at least one overall permanent color appointment at the salon. Then, glossing appointments will help to maintain the color.

“For that first color, you’ll want to use violet-blue-ash references,” Perkins says, pointing to Madison Reed’s Radiant Cream Color in Rimini (5RV). As for gloss, Perkins recommends Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss in Barolo.

Low Contrast Roots

Addison Rae Instagram Addison Rae's low-contrast roots.

In 2024 Perkins says that a lower contrast, “grown out” highlight look will be on the menu.

“There is something really appealing about a not-so-tried-for look,” she says. “Sharp highlight lines that lead the eye right up to the scalp can look obvious and outdated. A deeper, more grown-in root actually emphasizes the lighter pieces by giving a natural base and brings the focus to the eyes and cheekbones, which highlighting is supposed to do."

She adds, "It’s a more modern effect than having light bright pieces originating from the scalp.”

Perkins explains that this look isn’t limited to blonde highlights but works on “all dimensional color types.”

At the salon, “balayage” is a more commonly used term that can achieve a similar look. Additionally, Perkins says that foil work is a great technique “for those needing a little more lift.”

“Show your colorist a photo and emphasize wanting a shadowed, deeper root,” she says.

Subtle Highlights

Amy Sussman/Getty Taylor Swift's subtle blonde highlights.

2023 saw a return to the chunky highlights of the ‘90s and early 2000s, with face-framing “money piece” highlights being a standout trend. In 2024, however, subtle, blended highlights will be more popular among a range of hair colors, says Fekkai.

“Hair color trends are evolving away from one-color process,” he explains. “Women with brown hair will add shades of highlights in shades like copper red and cinnamon brown. Blondes might incorporate strawberry blonde, pinks or even lavender blue highlights. For a more conservative look, a blonde may use contrasting golden highlights and darker dirty blonde shades.”

2024 Hair Styles

Bows

Sabrina Carpenter Instagram Sabrina Carpenter's bow hairstyle. -

Celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan have embraced the coquette trend in recent years, and that’s set to continue into 2024, particularly with hair accessories.

Perhaps the most widespread evidence of the dainty style’s ubiquity is hair bows, which are gaining popularity.

“People love big bows right now and I think it’s so cute,” Polko notes.

Wide Headbands

Jenny Cho Hair Instagram Wide headband on Mia Goth.

Workout headbands made a splash in 2023, and experts agree the accessory trend will evolve in 2024.

The wide, stretchy fabric headbands made popular by stars like Bella Hadid are likely to continue their prominence — and for good reason.

“They are great for day two hair, covering up your roots and showcasing your face,” Polko says.

Fekkai concurs that 2024 headband trends will be laidback and low-maintenance.

“The preference will be for simple styles, like a stitched leather, providing an organic look without adding excess volume or bumps,” he explains.

French Twist

Laura Polko Instagram French twist on Maren Morris.

Amid the claw clip’s feverish resurgence, sweeping updos are also making their due comeback.

Verrett points to the classic French twist as a major player in 2024, calling out the style’s timelessness and versatility.

“The French twist is making the ultimate comeback,” she says. “Whether it’s polished, or quickly swept up, it looks nice on almost everyone, and can be done on short to long lengths.”

Oversized Hairpins

Halley Brisker Instagram Hair pin hairdo on Lucy Boynton.

Whether you’re opting for a French twist or another kind of updo, Verrett says oversized hairpins are an increasingly trendy way to perfect your style.

“Day Rate Beauty has a gorgeous array of pins [that are] strong enough to hold this style with just one,” she says.

In 2022, Aubrey Plaza sported a white oversized pin from Day Rate Beauty to secure her sweeping updo, courtesy of hairstylist Mark Townsend. More recently, hairstylist Halley Brisker added a chic Chanel flower pin to Lucy Boynton's twisted 'do in November 2023.

Barrettes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Sydney Sweeney's barrette hair look.

2024 is shaping up to be the year of hair accessories and there’s no doubt that barrettes will be included in that renaissance.

Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney have been wearing them lately, instantly adding drama and elegance to any look.

“I have been loving barrettes resembling rectangular belt buckles, in sterling silver or beautiful leather,” says Fekkai.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.