Here are all of the 2024 Grammy nominations
It’s officially Grammys season! Ahead of the 66th edition of the awards, which will take place in Los Angeles early next year on February 4, the full breakdown of nominations are here.
Presented each year by the Recording Academy of the United States, the Grammys is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in music – even managing to scoop a nomination is the sort of huge honour that sticks with an artist for the rest of their career.
And now, we finally know who’s in the running. As usual, there are a lot of eyes on the Big Four - the most prestigious and important gongs of the night.
This year’s nominations list for Album of the Year list sees Boygenius’ debut The Record and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd going up against artists such as Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift.
Record of the Year – which is awarded to the performer and production team behind a single track – also makes for rich pickings, with Billie Eilish’s Barbie soundtrack cut What Was I Made For? and Victoria Monét’s On My Mama vying for top spot against Rodrigo, Swift, Cyrus, SZA, and Jon Batiste.
Swift's nod for song of the year, with Anti-Hero, makes her the first songwriter in history to earn seven nominations in the category. She now overtakes Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six nods each.
Rising stars also get a look in, with Best New Artist celebrating newer names who released their breakthrough first record within the Grammys eligibility period. It’s not just limited to debut albums, however, and any release which first “establishes the public identity of that artist” is counted.
The 2024 edition nominees for this category are: Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, and The War and Treaty
At last year’s ceremony, Beyoncé received a whopping nine nominations, and won four of her categories - she also became the most nominated artist in music history, tied with her husband Jay-Z. She was closely followed by Kendrick Lamar (8 nominations and 3 wins).
There’s been plenty of speculation ahead of the ceremony around who could make the shortlist, with Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Raye and Fred Again.. all popping up as frequent guesses. But who has actually made the cut?
Check out the full nominations list below.
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Ft. Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Tyla - Water
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma - Génesis
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Ft. 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake and 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Ft. J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Ft. Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Paramore - This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Ft. Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Ft. Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
SZA Ft. Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas