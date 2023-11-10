Here are all of the 2024 Grammy nominations

(AFP via Getty Images)

It’s officially Grammys season! Ahead of the 66th edition of the awards, which will take place in Los Angeles early next year on February 4, the full breakdown of nominations are here.

Presented each year by the Recording Academy of the United States, the Grammys is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in music – even managing to scoop a nomination is the sort of huge honour that sticks with an artist for the rest of their career.

And now, we finally know who’s in the running. As usual, there are a lot of eyes on the Big Four - the most prestigious and important gongs of the night.

This year’s nominations list for Album of the Year list sees Boygenius’ debut The Record and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd going up against artists such as Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift.

Record of the Year – which is awarded to the performer and production team behind a single track – also makes for rich pickings, with Billie Eilish’s Barbie soundtrack cut What Was I Made For? and Victoria Monét’s On My Mama vying for top spot against Rodrigo, Swift, Cyrus, SZA, and Jon Batiste.

Swift's nod for song of the year, with Anti-Hero, makes her the first songwriter in history to earn seven nominations in the category. She now overtakes Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who have six nods each.

Rising stars also get a look in, with Best New Artist celebrating newer names who released their breakthrough first record within the Grammys eligibility period. It’s not just limited to debut albums, however, and any release which first “establishes the public identity of that artist” is counted.

The 2024 edition nominees for this category are: Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, and The War and Treaty

At last year’s ceremony, Beyoncé received a whopping nine nominations, and won four of her categories - she also became the most nominated artist in music history, tied with her husband Jay-Z. She was closely followed by Kendrick Lamar (8 nominations and 3 wins).

There’s been plenty of speculation ahead of the ceremony around who could make the shortlist, with Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Raye and Fred Again.. all popping up as frequent guesses. But who has actually made the cut?

Check out the full nominations list below.

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Ft. Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Ft. 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake and 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Ft. J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Ft. Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Ft. Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Ft. Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Ft. Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas