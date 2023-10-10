2024 Golden Globes Awards Predictions

Golden Globes Predictions: First Look at TV Races Including New Stand-Up Comedy Category With Chris Rock, Tom Segura and More in the Mix

The Golden Globes have plenty of movies to sift through and consider for its upcoming 81st annual awards ceremony. With “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Maestro” on the drama side and “The Color Purple” and “Poor Things” in comedy, alongside the buzzy summer double-feature “Barbenheimer,” a star-studded event is indeed awaiting viewers.

More from Variety

The Globes have entered a new era with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association now disbanded, with many of its problematic members expelled; the annual awards season staple has traditionally been second to the Oscars regarding TV ratings. Under new leadership, the group seeks to reclaim its glory days of fun and memorable affairs.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

One of the most impactful changes is the expansion of films and performances that will be recognized. According to the eligibility and rules guide, each category will nominate six nominees, an increase from five, except the new best cinematic and box office achievement category (for movies that grossed more than $150 million, with at least $100 million in the U.S.), which will name eight.

More spots mean more of an opportunity for more “Barbenheimer” actors who could use a boost, like supporting actress contenders Emily Blunt and America Ferrera.

In the drama races, movies helmed by some of cinema’s most beloved masters are likely to square off: Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer” and Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” who will also be among the favorites for best director.

Story continues

The 300+ members will also have the chance to embrace timely films surrounding lost love (Celine Song’s “Past Lives”) and racial relations (Ava DuVernay’s “Origin”). The comedy landscape is more competitive than its drama counterparts, especially compared to previous years. At the top of the heap is Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar smash “Barbie,” likely to be one of the most nominated movies this year. The WB sensation seems destined to face off against Searchlight’s “Poor Things” and Focus Features’ “The Holdovers.”

Amazon MGM has a pair of dramedies that could factor into the race significantly – Ben Affleck’s Nike sneaker hit “Air” and Cord Jefferson’s TIFF Audience Award winner, “American Fiction.”

The nom expansion will also provide more runway for acting contenders trying to secure Academy love.

The lead-acting races are overflowing.

In lead drama actor, megastars like Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Flower Moon”) and Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) will battle with notables from films that hope not to have a sole acting mention such as Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) and Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”).

Comedy actor has two frontrunners leading the charge. “American Fiction’s” Jeffrey Wright ready to take on “The Holdovers’” Paul Giamatti, a former winner of the category for “Barney’s Version.” They’ll have A-listers in the mix like Nicolas Cage “(“Dream Scenario”) and Matt Damon (“Air”).

Both actress races have talent, beauty and style that will be popular among voters. Lily Gladstone (“Flower Moon”) will take on Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”) and Natalie Portman (“May December”), with possibilities for Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“Origin”) and Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”).

The chuckles felt from the likes of Margot Robbie (“Barbie”) and Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) seem locked and loaded for attention (at least Globes-wise). Even though “The Color Purple” is one of the last contenders to drop, that shouldn’t stop Fantasia Barrino from nabbing a spot, according to early buzz.

This is all open to debate, and it’s still relatively early in the awards season. So, anything can happen.

Noteworthy: as many may know from following me on social media over the past decade, I strongly disdain ties at awards shows. Does anybody remember the three best actress (drama) winners in 1988, Jodie Foster, Shirley MacLaine and Sigourney Weaver? Well, the chances of that happening again are nearly impossible after the group inputs new measures when voting for winners.

It reads: “In the case of a tie in any category, the winner will be the one of the tied nominees on the final ballot that had the most votes on the nomination ballot. In the unlikely event that there is still a tie in any category after considering the nomination ballots, two winners will be announced for that category.”

I’m claiming this rule just for me.

In TV, we’ll see some of the Emmy frontrunners such as HBO’s “Succession,” Apple’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “Beef” hold steady with multiple noms. The new shows like Disney’s “Ashoka” or Apple’s “Lessons in Chemistry” could also break through with its leading stars such as Rosario Dawson and Brie Larson. There’s always room for a shock or two, so we could still see Lily Rose-Depp or Rachel Sennott crack their respective lineups for HBO’s “The Idol” despite the panned reviews.

The new category for stand-up will be very competitive with so many notable names and specials in the running.

Chris Rock broke the seal for Netflix in the live event space with “Selective Outrage” so he’ll likely make the cut along with some of his streaming counterparts like Tom Segura (“Sledgehammer”) and Wanda Sykes (“I’m an Entertainer”). It could be a category tailor-made for the streamers.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023

FILM CATEGORIES

Motion Picture (Drama)

Motion Picture (Drama)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) “Maestro” (Netflix) “Past Lives” (A24) “Origin” (Neon) “The Bikeriders” (20th Century Studios)

Also in contention: “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon); “Ferrari” (Neon); “The Iron Claw” (A24); “May December” (Netflix)*(; “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Last five winners: “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures), “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures), “1917” (Universal Pictures), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Paramount Pictures)

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) “American Fiction” (MGM) “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Also in contention: “Asteroid City” (Focus Features); “Dumb Money” (Sony Pictures); “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films); “M3GAN” (Universal Pictures); “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Last five winners: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures); “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios); “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” (Amazon Studios); “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” (Sony Pictures); “Green Book” (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Marvel Studios) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Illumination) “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures) “Creed III” (MGM) “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

Also in contention: “Elemental” (Pixar); “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Walt Disney Pictures); “Sound of Freedom” (Angel Studios); “Scream VI” (Paramount Pictures); “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount Pictures)

Last five winners:

Motion Picture (Non English Language)

Motion Picture (Non English Language)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) – France “The Zone of Interest” (A24) – United Kingdom “The Taste of Things” (IFC/Sapan Studios) – France “The Teachers Lounge” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Germany “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) – Japan “Past Lives” (A24) – United States

Also in contention: “Fallen Leaves” (Finland); “The Peasants” (Poland); “Perfect Days” (Japan); “Shayda” (Australia); “Society of the Snow” (Spain);

Last five winners: “Argentina 1985” (Argentina); “Drive My Car” (Japan); “Minari” (United States); “Parasite” (South Korea); “Roma” (Mexico)

Motion Picture (Animated)

Motion Picture (Animated)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) “Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures) “Elemental” (Pixar) “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids/Toho) “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount Pictures) “The Peasants” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Also in contention: “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” (Netflix); “Migration” (Illumination); “Nimona” (Netflix); “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Illumination); “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

Last five winners: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix); “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures); “Soul” (Pixar); “Missing Link” (Laika); “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Also in contention: Adam Driver, “Ferrari” (Neon); Anthony Hopkins, “Freud’s Last Session” (Sony Pictures Classics); Zac Efron, “The Iron Claw” (A24); Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios); Kôji Yakusho, “Perfect Days” (Neon)

Last five winners: Austin Butler, “Elvis” (Warner Bros.); Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.); Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix); Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (Warner Bros.); Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Paramount Pictures)

Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction” (MGM) Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) Matt Damon — “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios) Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario” (A24) Jamie Foxx — “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios) Gael García Bernal — “Cassandro” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Also in contention: Paul Dano, “Dumb Money” (Sony Pictures); Michael Fassbender, “Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight Pictures); Jesse Garcia, “Flamin’ Hot” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures); Orén Kinlan, “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films); Callum Turner, “The Boys in the Boat” (MGM)

Last five winners: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures); Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix); Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios); Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” (Paramount Pictures); Christian Bale, “Vice” (Annapurna Pictures)

Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Also in contention: Jodie Comer, “The Bikeriders” (20th Century Studios); Greta Lee, “Past Lives” (A24); Trace Lysette, “Monica” (IFC Films); Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla” (A24); Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Last five winners: Cate Blanchett, “Tar” (Focus Features); Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios); Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Searchlight Pictures); Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions); Glenn Close, “The Wife” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Emma Stone — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) Margot Robbie — “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) Fantasia Barrino — “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.) Halle Bailey — “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures) Rachel Sennott — “Bottoms” (Amazon MGM Studios) Julia Louis-Dreyfus — “You Hurt My Feelings” (A24)

Also in contention: Eve Hewson — “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films); Scarlett Johansson, “Asteroid City” (Focus Features); Priya Kansara, “Polite Society” (Focus Features); Layla Mohammadi, “The Persian Version” (Sony Pictures Classics); Ashley Park, “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate); Allison Williams, “M3gan” (Universal Pictures)

Last five winners: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24); Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios); Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot” (Netflix); Awkwafina, “The Farewell” (A24); Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (Searchlight Pictures)

Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Supporting Actor – Motion Picture





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Also in contention: Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” (MGM); Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures); Glenn Howerton, “Blackberry” (IFC Films); John Magaro, “Past Lives” (A24); Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Last five winners: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24); Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix); Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.); Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” (Sony Pictures); Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (Universal Pictures)

Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Supporting Actress – Motion Picture





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) Julianne Moore — “May December” (Netflix) Jodie Foster – “Nyad” (Netflix) Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn” (Amazon Studios) Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

Also in contention: Viola Davis, “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios); America Ferrera, “Barbie” (Warner Bros.); Taraji P. Henson, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.); Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest” (A24); Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (Lionsgate)

Last five winners: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios); Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios); Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” (STX Films); Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (Netflix); Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Annapurna Pictures)

Director – Motion Picture

Director – Motion Picture





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Also in contention: Ava DuVernay, “Origin” (Neon); Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” (A24); Todd Haynes, “May December” (Netflix); Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” (MGM); Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Last five winners: Steven Spielberg, “The Fablemans” (Universal Pictures); Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix); Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures); Sam Mendes, “1917” (Universal Pictures); Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” (Netflix)

Screenplay – Motion Picture

Screenplay – Motion Picture





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) — Tony McNamara “The Holdovers” (Focus Features) — David Hemingson “Past Lives” (A24) — Celine Song “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) — Christopher Nolan “American Fiction” (MGM) — Cord Jefferson

Also in contention: “Air” (Amazon Studios) — Alex Convery; “All of Us Strangers” (Searchlight Pictures) — Andrew Haigh; “Maestro” (Netflix) — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer; “May December” (Netflix) — Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik; “Origin” (Neon) — Ava DuVernay

Last five winners: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures); “Belfast” (Focus Features); “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix); “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” (Sony Pictures); “Green Book” (Universal Pictures);

Original Score

Original Score





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Also in contention: Laura Karpman — “American Fiction” (MGM); Alexandre Desplat – “Asteroid City” (Focus Features); Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt — “Barbie” (Warner Bros.); Thomas Newman – “Elemental” (Pixar); Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Last five winners: Justin Hurwitz — “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures); “Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer; “Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross; “Joker” (Warner Bros.) – Hildur Guðnadóttir; “First Man” (Universal Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

Original Song

Original Song





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt “Rustin” (Netflix) — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz “Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation) — “Better Place” by Justin Timberlake “Wish” (Walt Disney Pictures) — “This Wish” by Julia Michaels, Benjamin Rice “Flora and Son” (Apple Original Films) — “High Life” by John Carney, Gary Clark and star Eve Hewson

Also in contention: “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “Dance the Night”; “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) — “Pink”); “Flamin’ Hot” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) — “The Fire Inside”; “80 for Brady” (Paramount Pictures) — “Gonna be You”

Last five winners: “Naatu Nattu” from “RRR” (Variance Films); “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing); “Io si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix); “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (Paramount Pictures); “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” (Warner Bros.)

TV CATEGORIES

Television Series – Drama

Television Series – Drama





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Succession” (HBO) “The Last of Us” (HBO) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “The Diplomat” (Netflix) “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Also in contention: “1923” (Paramount+); “One Piece” (Netflix); “Outlander” (Starz); “Silo” (Apple TV+); “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Last five winners: “House of the Dragon” (2022); “Succession” (2021); “The Crown” (2020); “Succession” (2019); “The Americans” (2018)

Television Series – Musical or Comedy

And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“The Bear” (FX) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) “Frasier” (Paramount+) “Primo” (Amazon Freevee)

Also in contention: “The Curse” (Showtime); “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video); “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu); “Poker Face” (Peacock); “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Last five winners: “Abbott Elementary” (2022); “Hacks” (2021); “Schitt’s Creek” (2020); “Fleabag” (2019); “The Kominsky Method” (2018)

Television Series – Limited, Anthology or TV Movie

Television Series – Limited, Anthology or TV Movie





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

“Beef” (Netflix) “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video) “Fargo” (FX) “A Small Light” (National Geographic) “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Also in contention: “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix); “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime); “Painkiller” (Netflix); “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video); “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Last five winners: “The White Lotus” (2022); “The Underground Railroad” (2021); “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020); “Chernobyl” (2019); “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (2018)

Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

John Mulaney — “Baby J” (Netflix) Tom Segura — “Sledgehammer” (Netflix) Chris Rock — “Selective Outrage” (Netflix) Wanda Sykes — “I’m an Entertainer” (Netflix) Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love” (HBO) Nate Bargatze — “Hello World” (Amazon Prime Video)

Also in contention: John Early — “Now More Than Ever” (HBO); Jared Freid — “37 and Single” (Netflix); Bert Kreischer — “Razzle Dazzle” (Netflix); Marc Maron — “From Bleak to Dark” (HBO); Andrew Santino — “Cheeseburger” (Netflix); Marlon Wayans — “God Loves Me” (HBO)

Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Actor in a TV Series (Drama)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO) Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO) Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix) Harrison Ford — “1923” (Paramount+) John C. Reilly — “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO)

Also in contention: Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO); Tom Hiddleston — “Loki” (Disney+); Damson Idris — “Snowfall” (FX); Zahn McClarnon — “Dark Winds” (AMC); Quincy Isaiah — “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO);

Last five winners: Kevin Costner — “Yellowstone” (2022); Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (2021); Josh O’Connor — “The Crown” (2020); Brian Cox — “Succession” (2019); Richard Madden — “Bodyguard” (2018)

Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Actress in a TV Series (Drama)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us” (HBO) Keri Russell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix) Jennifer Aniston — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) Lily Rose-Depp — “The Idol” (HBO) Rosario Dawson — “Ahsoka” (Disney+)

Also in contention: India Amarteifio — “Queen Charlotte” (Netflix); Carrie Coon — “The Gilded Age” (HBO); Rebecca Ferguson — “Silo” (Apple TV+); Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime); Reese Witherspoon — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Last five winners: Zendaya — “Euphoria” (2022); Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — “Pose” (2021); Emma Corrin — “The Crown” (2020); Olivia Colman — “The Crown” (2019); Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” (2018)

Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (FX) Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO) Kelsey Grammer — “Frasier” (Paramount+) Jharrel Jerome — “I’m a Virgo” (Amazon Prime Video) Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Also in contention: Rhys Darby — “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO); Ignacio Diaz-Silverio — “Primo” (Amazon Freevee); Chris Messina — “Based on a True Story” (Peacock); Jason Segel — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+); Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu);

Last five winners:

Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Emma Stone — “The Curse” (Showtime) Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock) Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Kaley Cuoco — “Based on a True Story” (Peacock)

Also in contention: Courteney Cox — “Shining Vale” (Starz); Bridget Everett — “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO); Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu); Sarah Jessica Parker — “And Just Like That” (HBO); Kerry Washington — “Unprisoned” (Hulu)

Last five winners:

Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Jon Hamm — “Fargo” (FX) Steven Yeun — “Beef” (Netflix) Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime) Kiefer Sutherland — “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Paramount+) Aaron Paul — “Black Mirror” (Netflix) Josh Hartnett — “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Also in contention: Matthew Broderick — “Painkiller” (Netflix); Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video); André Holland — “The Big Cigar” (Apple TV+); Tom Holland — “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+); David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

Last five winners:

Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix) Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video) Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death” (HBO) Dominique Fishback — “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video) Sydney Sweeney — “Reality” (HBO)

Also in contention: Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu); Aria Mia Loberti — “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix); Bel Powley — “A Small Light” (National Geographic); Juno Temple — “Fargo” (FX); Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers” (Amazon Prime Video)

Last five winners:

Supporting Actor on Television

Supporting Actor on Television





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO) James Marsden — “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) Harrison Ford — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Young Mazino — “Beef” (Netflix) Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Also in contention: Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+); Phil Dunster — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+); Jon Hamm — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+); Joe Pesci — “Bupkis” (Peacock); Ke Huy Quan — “Loki” (Disney+); Paul Rudd — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Last five winners:

Supporting Actress on Television

Supporting Actress on Television





And The Predicted Nominees Are:

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX) Billie Eilish — “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video) Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) Rachel Sennott — “The Idol” (HBO)

Also in contention: Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video); Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (Netflix); Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC); Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC); Lisa Ann Walter — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Last five winners:

Best of Variety