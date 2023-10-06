The 2024 Girl Scout cookie season will march on without popular Raspberry Rally cookies

Girl Scouts of the USA announced Thursday that Raspberry Rally cookies will not be part of this year's cookie lineup.

Thin Mints crispy cookie sister, the Raspberry Rally cookie, will not be sold in the upcoming cookie season, which runs from January to April, nearly a year after its famed debut, Girl Scouts of the USA announced Thursday.

Instead of a mint interior covered in a thin chocolate coating, this cookie has a subtle raspberry flavor. Rallies were the first cookie to be offered exclusively online with direct shipment in an attempt to "enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills," Girls Scouts of the USA announced last year.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” Girl Scouts of the USA shared with CNN.

Raspberry Rally cookies were an instant success, selling out in a matter of hours. It didn't take long for boxes to end up on eBay, the third-party ecommerce site listed at about four times the price.

“When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,” Girl Scouts told CNN.

The integrity of cookies purchased from sites like eBay can't be guaranteed in the same way they would if Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, or licensed cookie bakers were involved in the process.

eBay never took down any of the listings, so resellers continued to profit off of Raspberry Rally cookies without much trouble. The company never took down any of the listings because the sales didn't violate any of eBay's policies, according to CNN.

Some of the original listings are currently on eBay with prices ranging from $17 to $350 but be warned, you may end up with a stale cookie.

