2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship prize money payouts for each LPGA player

Nelly Korda’s playoff victory over fellow American Ryann O’Toole at the Seri Pak Championship moved her past Laura Davies on the LPGA’s all-time career money list. Korda now checks in at No. 28 with $9,523,989 in official career earnings.

Korda earned $300,000 for her 10th career victory. She now has $586,716 in earnings this season after two wins in three starts.

LPGA rookie Gabriela Ruffels, making her third LPGA start as a tour member, finished one stroke out of the playoff and in a share of third. She earned $120,026.

Rose Zhang began the week in California taking final exams and finished it with a check for $20,287. Zhang tied for 22nd in her first start since January.

Here’s the total purse breakdown for the field at Palos Verdes:

Pos Player Score Earnings 1* Nelly Korda -9 $300,000 2 Ryann O’Toole -9 $186,577 T3 Gabriela Ruffels -8 $120,026 T3 Alison Lee -8 $120,026 T5 Andrea Lee -7 $70,313 T5 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 $70,313 T5 Jiyai Shin -7 $70,313 T8 Sarah Schmelzel -6 $48,011 T8 Ruoning Yin -6 $48,011 T10 Jenny Shin -5 $38,476 T10 Gemma Dryburgh -5 $38,476 T10 Charley Hull -5 $38,476 T13 Lucy Li -4 $29,827 T13 Linn Grant -4 $29,827 T13 Leona Maguire -4 $29,827 T13 Allisen Corpuz -4 $29,827 T13 Mao Saigo -4 $29,827 T18 Hyo Joo Kim -3 $23,954 T18 Mi Hyang Lee -3 $23,954 T18 Frida Kinhult -3 $23,954 T18 Linnea Strom -3 $23,954 T22 A Lim Kim -2 $20,287 T22 Rose Zhang -2 $20,287 T22 Patty Tavatanakit -2 $20,287 T22 Moriya Jutanugarn -2 $20,287 T22 Malia Nam -2 $20,287 T27 Minami Katsu -1 $15,179 T27 Karis Davidson -1 $15,179 T27 Xiyu Lin -1 $15,179 T27 Yuka Saso -1 $15,179 T27 Jin Hee Im -1 $15,179 T27 Ayaka Furue -1 $15,179 T27 Yuna Nishimura -1 $15,179 T27 Brooke Henderson -1 $15,179 T27 Ashleigh Buhai -1 $15,179 T27 Lindy Duncan -1 $15,179 T37 Lilia Vu E $11,799 T37 Isi Gabsa E $11,799 T39 In Gee Chun 1 $10,215 T39 Alexandra Forsterling 1 $10,215 T39 Albane Valenzuela 1 $10,215 T39 Kaitlyn Papp Budde 1 $10,215 T39 Madelene Sagstrom 1 $10,215 T44 Ally Ewing 2 $8,529 T44 Alexa Pano 2 $8,529 T44 Paula Reto 2 $8,529 T44 Lizette Salas 2 $8,529 T48 Dani Holmqvist 3 $7,456 T48 Jennifer Kupcho 3 $7,456 T48 Lauren Hartlage 3 $7,456 51 Ana Pelaez Trivino 4 $6,947 T52 Mone Inami 5 $6,538 T52 Auston Kim 5 $6,538 T52 Aditi Ashok 5 $6,538 T55 Maria Fassi 6 $5,924 T55 Peiyun Chien 6 $5,924 T55 Bianca Pagdanganan 6 $5,924 T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 7 $5,414 T58 Hae Ran Ryu 7 $5,414 T60 Savannah Grewal 8 $5,005 T60 Jaravee Boonchant 8 $5,005 T60 Sophia Schubert 8 $5,005 T63 Yu Liu 9 $4,750 T63 Celine Borge 9 $4,750 T65 Eun-Hee Ji 10 $4,545 T65 Yealimi Noh 10 $4,545 67 Jiwon Jeon 11 $4,393 68 Sofia Garcia 12 $4,290 69 Jing Yan 16 $4,188

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek