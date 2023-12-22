Advertisement

These Are the 2024 Fashion Trends You Should Know (and Shop) Now

Lindy Segal, Jake Smith
·10 min read

New year, new wardrobe. The best 2024 fashion trends are already taking shape, thanks to the spring runway shows and some boundary-pushing red carpet style—and just when we were starting to get tired of our current wardrobes, anyway.

In 2023, the biggest overarching fashion trends—Y2K and quiet luxury—seemed to be at odds with each other. The latter championed simplicity over sparkle, and investment pieces over one-season wonders. The other was pure fun and nostalgia. So what do the experts—and the runways—foresee for 2024?

“I think if prices for luxury goods continue to remain as high as they currently are, we’ll see the ‘quiet luxury’ trend stick around for a bit longer,” predicts Emilia Petrarca, who writes the fashion Substack Shop Rat. “It’s just too expensive to take risks on pieces that you might not like five, ten years down the line. Timeless pieces are perhaps a better investment." Still, she doesn't think we're headed for a year of unexciting clothes. Instead, "People are interested in trying a timeless sort of elegance or opulence—not just a boring beige minimalism that’s perhaps safer.”

One safe bet: Secondhand fashion will continue to be hugely popular. But Petrarca thinks we'll move away from the Y2K aesthetic. As does Jenny Walton, writer of Jenny Sais Quoi on Substack. “I’ve been waiting to see if there will be a sort of 1920s resurgence, followed by a 1930s long silk bias cut dress resurgence,” she says. In the meantime, Walton (and seemingly everyone else on Instagram) has eyes for one dress in particular. “The only thing I’m focused on is how to get one of those flowing silk Prada dresses from the runway.”

Wondering what else will hit next year? We compiled the biggest fashion trends to expect in 2024, ahead.

Girlcore

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW Spring/Summer 2024

Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Cecilie Bahnsen
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu - Runway - LFW September 2023

Bora Aksu
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images
Chopova Lowena

Chopova Lowena Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Chopova Lowena
WWD/Getty Images
Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard - Runway - LFW September 2023

Molly Goddard
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Wiederhoeft

Wiederhoeft - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Wiederhoeft
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Moschino

Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Moschino
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Everything is currently covered in bows, and we’re certain that they’re going to get even more popular as 2024 fashion trends take shape. We also saw countless rosettes, ribbons, and ruffles on the spring runways, meaning we’re in for a year of feminine, girlish fashion. Let’s call it what it is: girlcore.

For Love & Lemons Jillian Mini Dress

$239.00, Free People

Reformation Shaye Knit Top

$138.00, Reformation

Sequined Everything

Rabanne

Rabanne : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Rabanne
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Carolina Herrera
WWD/Getty Images
Colin LoCascio

Colin LoCascio - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Colin LoCascio
Al Zeta
Gucci

Gucci Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gucci
WWD/Getty Images
Kate Spade

kate spade new york - Presentation - New York Fashion Week - September 2023

Kate Spade
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Monica Feudi / Proenza Schouler
16Arlington

16Arlington - Runway - LFW September 2023

16Arlington
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Another repeated motif on the 2024 runways has been high shine—especially sequins. Once relegated to New Year’s Eve outfits, paillettes are now showing up in looks destined both for the dance floor and the office. Why not make this your flashiest year yet?

Bardot Verona Sequin Dress

$179.00, Shopbop

JW Pei Eva Handbag

$109.00, Amazon

Prep School

Miu Miu

Miu Miu : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Miu Miu
Estrop/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Dries Van Noten
Estrop/Getty Images
Loewe

Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Loewe
Peter White/Getty Images
Saks Potts

Day 1 - Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Saks Potts
Alena Zakirova
Gucci

Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Gucci
Estrop/Getty Images
Bally

Bally - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Bally
Estrop/Getty Images
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Louis Vuitton
WWD/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s spring runway was like a new episode of Gossip Girl (or a peek at the students who were actually having fun in Saltburn), and tons of other brands featured models done up in preppy, athletic styling. In the new year, we’re excited to play with that relaxed, moneyed aesthetic by stocking up on striped button-downs, polo shirts, academic blazers, and outdoorsy sandals.

Boden Sienna Cotton Shirt

$80.00, Boden

Madewell Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

$98.00, Madewell

Non-Basic Basics

Bally

Bally Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Bally
WWD/Getty Images
Peter Do

Peter Do Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Peter Do
WWD/Getty Images
Gucci

Gucci Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gucci
WWD/Getty Images
Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Stella McCartney
WWD/Getty Images
Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Schiaparelli
Estrop/Getty Images
Altuzarra

Altuzarra Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Altuzarra
WWD/Getty Images
3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows

3.1 Phillip Lim
John Nacion/Getty Images

Thanks to the coffee-table book CBK: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: A Life in Fashion, the late style icon’s look is on inspiration boards all over again. “I believe we will move into an '80s-'90s look somewhat adjacent to quiet luxury,” predicts Walton. “Someone who dressed in a very simplistic and chic manner such as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy will continue to be a big inspiration. I also think that restraint will become more and more alluring.”

Gap Modern Jewel-Button Rib T-Shirt

$40.00, Gap

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

$90.00, Abercrombie & Fitch

50 Shades of Brown

Zoë Kravitz

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals

Zoë Kravitz
Taylor Hill

In 2024, consider chocolate, espresso, or chestnut in lieu of black; they're equally wearable and brown was spotted in collections from Ferragamo, Fendi, and more. “Personally, I’m looking forward to incorporating more of the color brown into my wardrobe next year,” says Petrarca, adding, “As someone who wears all-black, this is big for me.”

C-Suite Chic

Ferragamo

Ferragamo - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Ferragamo
Estrop/Getty Images
Peter Do

Peter Do : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Peter Do
Estrop/Getty Images
Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Helmut Lang
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Luar

Luar - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Luar
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Givenchy

Givenchy : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Givenchy
Estrop/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Victoria Beckham
Estrop/Getty Images
Vaquera

Vaquera Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Vaquera
WWD/Getty Images

Our favorite winter 2023 fashion trends included power dressing, and we’re expecting to see much more of it in the coming year. Channel your inner executive and pick up a tailored blazer or an office-ready dress—then pretend like you have your life in order.

Banana Republic Factory Linen-Cotton Double-Breasted Blazer

$160.00, Banana Republic Factory

Zara ZW Collection Sleeveless Dress

$140.00, Zara

Sheer Layering

Proenza Schouler
Proenza Schouler
Monica Feudi / Proenza Schouler
Prada

Prada - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Prada
Estrop/Getty Images
Chanel

Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Chanel
Kristy Sparow
Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Gabriela Hearst
WWD/Getty Images
Buci

BUCI FW23 Fashion Show

Buci
Darian DiCianno / Buci
Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW Spring/Summer 2024

Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Hermès

Hermes - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Hermès
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

If the Dior, Proenza Schouler, and Jason Wu collections—among many, many other runway presentations—are any indication, expect see-through clothing to continue its reign on and off the red carpet.

Reformation Canice Dress

$298.00, Reformation

J.Crew Sheer Button-up with Camisole

$148.00, J.Crew

XL Bags

Ferragamo

Ferragamo - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Ferragamo
Estrop/Getty Images
Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Stella McCartney
Marc Piasecki
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Victoria Beckham
Estrop/Getty Images
Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Bottega Veneta
Estrop/Getty Images
Loewe

Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Loewe
Estrop/Getty Images
Tibi

Tibi - Runway - New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows

Tibi
Albert Urso/Getty Images
Acne Studios

Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Acne Studios
Estrop/Getty Images

We have Succession to thank for the name “ludicrously capacious bags,” but labels like Stella McCartney, Tibi, and Victoria Beckham to thank for adding them to their spring collections. Start doing your shoulder exercises now, then pick up an oversized designer bag from Coach or Tory Burch before the rest of your group chat does.

Coach Lana Shoulder Bag

$495.00, Coach

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote

$398.00, Nordstrom

Into the Deep

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Schiaparelli
Estrop/Getty Images

Mermaidcore had a major moment in 2023, and we aren't headed for dry land just yet. Lobster motifs were spotted at Schiaparelli spring 2024 (Zendaya already wore a look from the collection), while Mugler's collection was inspired by an array of marine life, such as jellyfish.

'80s Excess

Moschino

Moschino Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Moschino
WWD/Getty Images
Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Schiaparelli
Estrop/Getty Images
Luar

Luar - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 New York Fashion Week

Luar
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Balmain

Balmain : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Balmain
Peter White/Getty Images
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Louis Vuitton
WWD/Getty Images
Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Saint Laurent
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Spring 2024 - Runway

Vivienne Westwood
WWD/Getty Images

The first runways of the year featured some very '80s displays of self-expression; look at Moschino’s slinky, jewel-laden models, Luar’s Grace Jones-esque styling, and Louis Vuitton’s ode to material girls. You don’t need to raid your rich grandma’s closet to join in—just stock up on oversized shades and even bigger blazers to bring the same attitude to your current wardrobe.

Ferragamo Rectangular Sunglasses

$330.00, Nordstrom

Zara Oversized Blazer

$70.00, Zara

Kitten Heels

Prada

Prada - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week

Prada
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Dior

Dior - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Dior
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Gucci

Gucci - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week

Gucci
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Rachel Comey
WWD/Getty Images
Valentino

Valentino - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week

Valentino
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Vivienne Westwood
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo - Runway - Spring/Summer 2024 Milan Fashion Week

Ferragamo
Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

A wide variety of labels, from Prada to Rachel Comey to Vivienne Westwood, showed very low heels for spring, meaning we’re in for a walking-friendly 2024. Buy into the comfortable heels trend now to stay ahead of the curve and give your feet a break.

Sam Edelman Franci Pumps

$140.00, Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Ribbon Heels

$150.00, Nordstrom

Shades of Green

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Kate Spade
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

If you want to know what will move in after red's big moment in 2023, just look to the opposite end of the color wheel. “We're always working with experts to gauge trends, and I'm betting on shades of green for 2024,” says Aya Kanai, the Head of Editorial and Creative for Shopping at Google.

Summer in Capris

Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Gerardo Somoza

Seen on the Sandy Liang runway and celebs like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence, tastemakers have already started bringing back the cropped pant trend. They’re on Petrarca’s wish list too: “I’m buying leggings and ‘pedal pushers,’ big sunglasses, and flats,” she says.

Originally Appeared on Glamour