2024 Euros: 'Own goals' lead scorers in group stage

June 20: Italy players react after an own goal in the loss to Spain.

The lead scorer at the 2024 UEFA European Championship as its group stage nears its conclusion is "own goal." The rest of the field in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot award this year isn't particularly close.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been seven own goals so far in this year's Euros. The next highest goal scorers in the tournament so far make up a five-way tie with two goals apiece: Cody Gapko of the Netherlands, Georges Mikautadze of Georgia, Ivan Schranz of Slovenia, and Jamal Musiala and Niclas Füllkrug of Germany.

The Netherlands' Donyell Malen accomplished the seventh such ignominious feat of this year's competition in the sixth minute of his national team's final group stage match to put Austria ahead, 1-0. It was the earliest own goal in the history of the Euros – since 1958.

OWN GOAL STRIKES AGAIN 😱



Austria takes a 1-0 lead over Netherlands 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/giKPIy2HnJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2024

No team has scored multiple own goals in this tournament yet. Portugal has had the distinct honor of "allowing" multiple own goals in this tournament and won both games, including a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. Austria has both scored an own goal – in an 0-1 loss to France – and had one "scored" against them.

How many own goals have there been in the Euro 2024?

There have been seven own goals so far in the tournament as of Tuesday afternoon, with roughly half of the final matches of the competition's group stage finished.

Own goals in the Euros are not a new issue

This year's tournament is the second straight iteration of the Euros to feature so many own goals. In the UEFA Euro 2020, which was postponed to 2021, there were 11 own goals over the course of the full tournament. Eight of them happened in the group stage that year.

In total, the last two editions of the Euros – the 2020 Euros and the not-yet-finished group stage of this year – are responsible for 18 of the 27 own goals in the history of the tournament. In other words, the own goals in the last two European Championship tournaments alone are responsible for two-thirds of all own goals ever in the Euros.

Worst own goals in the 2024 Euros

SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD!!!! 🇪🇸



An unfortunate own goal for Italy 😅 pic.twitter.com/xspB4jJmkg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2024

AN OWN GOAL TO LEVEL THE SCORE 😱



Czechia's lead only lasted for 7 minutes before the ball found the back of the net for Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/FJUUdJTtmI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2024

Kylian Mbappe down the right side forces an own goal from Austria.



France leads 1-0 at halftime.



🎥 @FOXSoccerpic.twitter.com/cYerfd17YO — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) June 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Own goals' is the leading scorer at the 2024 Euros by a lot