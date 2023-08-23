2024 Dodge Hornet: For When You Must Buy American

Dodge

Our Take on the 2024 Dodge Hornet

The 2024 Dodge Hornet represents Stellantis's approach to the ever-growing small SUV segment, complete with a bunch of modern tech, standard turbocharged power, and included all-wheel drive.

The Hornet is essentially just a lightly rebodied Alfa Romeo Tonale, with the two cars sharing the same architecture and a vast majority of the cabin design. Despite wearing a different face, the Hornet doesn't lose any charm, delivering slick, sharp looks that had onlookers doing double-takes as we drove by.

Those heads had to spin fast considering the Hornet's standard 268-hp turbo-four, which delivered impressive acceleration at both low and highway speeds. The nine-speed automatic in our GT Plus test car worked well most of the time, but we did experience some clunkiness at low-speed crawls during traffic and leaving stop lights.

We felt similarly about the interior, which presented as easy and simple to use but had some cheaper-feeling touch points. We did enjoy the big infotainment screen, digital gauge cluster, and sporty steering wheel, which has been lifted straight from the Tonale (save for the Dodge badge).

What's New

The 2024 Dodge Hornet gets a new trim level, the R/T, added alongside the base GT model. It's a plug-in hybrid with nearly 400 lb-ft of torque on tap and standard all-wheel-drive.

The Hornet entered Dodge's lineup for the 2023 model year, replacing the outgoing Journey and sitting below the three-row Dodge Durango. It competes with cars like the Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V, and the Hyundai Kona.

Pros

Simple, modern, easy-to-use cabin with lots of standard features

Slick exterior styling that works well with bright colors

Above average driving experience for this segment, complete with standard turbo power and AWD



Cons

Some parts of the exterior can feel cheap

Nine-speed automatic transmission can be clunky at slow speeds

Quality seems a step behind its Japanese rivals

Back seat is tight

Performance, Engine & Horsepower

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT, the base model, comes standard with a turbocharged inline-four engine that makes 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Thrust gets to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.

Step up to the Hornet R/T, and you get a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that includes a 1.3-liter inline-four paired to an electric motor, a six-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. Combined output is 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque.

The base motor delivers enough oomph to sprint the Hornet to 60 mph in an estimated 6.5 seconds. Upgrade to the PHEV and you're looking at a 0-60 time in the mid five-second range. Not bad for something that likely weighs over two tons.

Features & Specs

The 2024 Dodge Hornet is packed with a generous amount of standard features, including all-wheel drive and turbocharged power. Inside you'll find a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired to a digital gauge cluster display and dual-zone automatic climate control. There's also 17-inch aluminum wheels and rain-sensing wipers.

Our tester came included with the Blacktop package, which adds black exterior trim and black-painted 18-inch wheels. Inside, the Tech pack adds adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, drowsy driver detection, and parking assist.

MPG/Range

The base 2024 Dodge Hornet GT is rated by the EPA at 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, for a combined 24 mpg. With a tank size of 13.5 gallons, total estimated range is 324 miles per fill-up.

The EPA has yet to release estimates for the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV, but says the car can go up to 30 miles on purely electric power, and up to 360 miles when the gas engine kicks in.

Test Drive

As far as entry-level crossovers go, the 2024 Dodge Hornet delivers a surprising amount of enjoyment. The steering is quick and tight, and the Alfa-derived steering wheel is a joy to hold. Sport mode kicks things up by increasing throttle response and forcing the transmission to stay in a lower gear.

The standard 268-hp engine in our GT tester was plenty enough to rocket from stoplight to stoplight and leave passengers giggling. Mix in the Koni shock absorbers, and you have yourself a crossover that's not boring or soul-sucking—a rarity in this segment.

Read our full first drive review of the Dodge Hornet right here

Pricing

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT starts at $32,330, including destination. Upgrade to the GT Plus, and you'll be paying $37,330, but you also get a 14-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo system, a wireless charging pad, and leather trim or, if you order the Track package, faux suede interior upholstery.

The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T starts at $42,530, granting access to the PHEV drivetrain with 383 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the R/T Plus trim, which gets you the same aforementioned upgrades as the GT Plus, will cost you an extra $5000.

Interior

The 2024 Dodge Hornet's interior isn't what we'd call luxurious, but it's not a bad place to spend time. It uses a simple, easy-to-understand layout that doesn't take a degree in physics to learn every feature.

We appreciate the standard 10.3-inch infotainment screen and the wireless Apple CarPlay. There are also physical controls for the climate control, a welcome sight in a world where many manufacturers are moving those controls into the touchscreen.

Comfort

The 2024 Dodge Hornet is a pleasant place to spend time, with easy ingress and egress and supportive seats. There's plenty of room up front for occupants of all sizes, but we found the rear bench a bit tight in the legroom department.

We wouldn't go as far as to call the Hornet's ride plush, but it's never really jarring save for the biggest potholes—such is the benefit of a taller ride height, thicker tires, and more suspension travel versus your average sedan.

Technology

The 2024 Dodge Hornet is packed full of useful tech, including a standard 10.3-inch infotainment screen with the brand's UConnect 5 operating system, which works well enough. Our GT Plus tester had heated and cooled seats, a wireless charging pad, park distance control, and adaptive cruise control.

The Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid takes modern tech to another level with an electric motor packed into the drivetrain, allowing for 30 miles of all-electric range and nearly 400 lb-ft of torque.

Storage

The 2024 Dodge Hornet GT gets 27 cubic feet of storage space in the hatch area behind the rear seats. Fold down the rears and that space increases to 55 cubic feet. Thanks to a battery pack the Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV loses a few cubic feet of space, with 21 cubic feet with the rear seats up, or 51 cubic feet with the rear bench folded.

Safety

The 2024 Dodge Hornet gets a suite of modern active safety systems, including blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, emergency automated braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, and parking sensors. Go for the Tech pack like our tester had, and you also get adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, drowsy driver detection, and more.

For information on the Dodge Hornet's crash testing results, head on over to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety websites.

Trims

The 2024 Dodge Hornet is available in four trims. The base GT trim gets a 268-hp turbo-four and all-wheel-drive as standard. Go for the GT Plus trim, and you get a better speaker system, leather trim, and a wireless phone charger.

The Hornet R/T packs the more expensive and more powerful plug-in hybrid trim, which combines a smaller engine to an electric-motor. If speed is your priority, this is the version you'll want. The R/T also has a Plus trim available, which adds the same features as seen on the GT Plus.

Wrapping Up

The Dodge Hornet may not be the best car in its segment, but its modern underpinnings, new tech, and long list of standard features make it a compelling choice for those keen to buy something from an American brand. A hybrid offering with 30 miles of all-electric range means it can be a pretty solid fuel-sipping commuter, so long as you're not putting people in the back seats often.

