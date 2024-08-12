2024 Dodge Charger Daytona gets its first walkarounds







The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is officially in the wild, put on display at the opening of Motor Trend's Roadkill Nights. That means first impressions and video walkarounds, as well as footage of execs explaining how they decided to do what they did. Mopar Insiders was one of the guests quick to post their take on new Charger, and it's almost all positive. The car looks rather fetching in all the photos and the videos we've seen, and MI says the exterior really is the business in person, and the interior is a major upgrade on what's come before. We might need to get that pistol-grip shifter in our hands before a judgment on that, though.

MI also notes a few diversions from the concept, such as the concept's carbon LED Matrix headlights going plain LED for production, the concept's carbon fiber hem rendered in gloss black for price reasons, and the traditional door handles being electronic units shared with the coming battery-electric Jeep Wagoneer S. These are the versions built on a 400-volt architecture, the 800-volt flagship SRT Banshee trim might restore some of the concept's plusher touches.

Two of our takeaways from the piece are MI calling the red car a Scat Pack First Edition, leading us to believe there are still some MSRP surprises in store after our posts about rumored pricing and official pricing. The other is clear picture of the frunk — the one that comes with the $4,995 Plus Group. It's less a cargo storage area, more of deep, carpeted storage bin. We suspect there's so much room in the hatched cargo area, especially with lie-flat seats, that the frunk won't get much use, although it looks like a great space for the charging cable and other little odds & ends every driver should carry for emergencies.

Head over the Mopar Insiders for the complete take. And if you're really keen to get caught up, here's Stellantis' official video of the debut, a longer soundcheck of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, more details from Dodge CEO Matt McAlear about when to expect cars at dealerships, and extended commentary on the whole shebang from The Mopar Junkie.

