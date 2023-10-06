2024 Corvette Stingray VIN 001 Makes Its Debut at Corvette Museum

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It was exciting day for the new owners.

It was a day of grandeur and excitement as the first 2024 Corvette Stingray made its way home through the iconic Corvette Museum on September 29th. With the coveted VIN number 001, this pristine model was no ordinary delivery by General Motors.

See an update on the Fukushima cars here.

The Corvette Museum Delivery option, coded as RPO R8C, made this handover even more special, treating the occasion with the kind of ceremony and celebration one would expect at such a momentous event. Corvette enthusiasts and GM staff alike gathered in numbers, their applause resonating as the 2024 Corvette Stingray Convertible was handed over to its proud new owners, Jeff and Missy Garner.

The story behind the Garners' purchase is one of resilience and new beginnings. Their decision to buy the 2024 Corvette Stingray Convertible was fueled by the insurance payout they received after their treasured 2019 Watkins Glen Grey Corvette Grand Sport met its untimely end during a storm. "The 2019 Grand Sport held sentimental value as it was a gift from my wife, Missy," Jeff shared, but with the latest purchase boasting the 001 VIN and the museum delivery, he confessed, "This is truly my dream Corvette."

Dressed in an elegant Arctic White paint (G8G), the Corvette unveiled on the day featured an Adrenaline Red interior. Fans also took note of the unique Stingray R Appearance Package, which is usually reserved for LPO level or dealer-installed packages. This special ensemble brought with it the Corvette Racing Themed Graphics Package, displaying the iconic Jake and Stingray R logos, and the equally recognizable Stingray R logo wheel center caps.

But that wasn't all. The Garners' 2024 Corvette Stingray came with several additional features, such as 20-spoke Gloss Black forged aluminum wheels, a Carbon Flash Metallic-painted High wing spoiler, carbon fiber ground effects, and Bright Red-painted brake calipers, to name a few.

Story continues

For those unacquainted with the Corvette Museum Delivery option, it is a collaborative effort with the National Corvette Museum, nestled close to GM's Bowling Green plant in Kentucky – the birthplace of the Chevy Corvette since 1981. This unique package offers the new owner and their guests a guided VIP tour of the facility, a ceremonial presentation of the vehicle, a 12-month National Corvette Museum membership, and many more exclusive perks.

However, as reported earlier by GM Authority, the price for this bespoke delivery experience rose significantly for the 2024 model, standing at $1,495, marking a $500 increase. Additionally, the pricing for the 2024 Corvette itself saw an upward adjustment, with trims now costing $1,500 to $3,000 more than their 2023 counterparts.

The 2024 model introduces the fifth year of the celebrated Chevy Corvette C8. With this new era, the eighth-generation sports car unveils several significant updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the hybrid, all-wheel-drive 2024 Corvette E-Ray.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.