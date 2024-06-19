2024 Copa América: Where to watch tournament games

Mar 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez (4) and defender Johan Vasquez (5) and defender Cesar Montes (3) and forward Uriel Antuna (15) celebrates after Alvarez scores a goal against Panama during the fist half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The highly anticipated 2024 Copa América has arrived and stadiums across the United States are buzzing with excitement as they prepare to host some of the world's finest players. These athletes, representing their nations, are set to ignite a month-long tournament filled with thrilling matches and unforgettable moments.

For Lionel Messi, the 2024 Copa América is not just a quest for another title with Argentina. It's a personal journey, a chance for him to demonstrate his resilience after his recent triumph in the World Cup and his move to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Surprisingly, despite the tournament being held on home soil, the United States Men's National Team enters the 2024 Copa América as an underdog. This status follows a challenging run in pre-tournament friendlies. However, head coach Greg Berhalter remains optimistic, emphasizing his team's readiness to deliver a strong performance in the tournament.

Mexico's national football team heads into the tournament with new faces, including promising young talents like Santiago Gimenez and Uriel Antuna, who have been making waves in their respective clubs. This transition marks a new era for El Tri, as they showcase the next generation of national players in Copa América.

Here is information on how to watch the 2024 Copa América action.

2024 Copa América: Time, date, schedule for tournament

Where to watch the 2024 Copa América

The 2024 Copa América tournament will be exclusively broadcast on Fox Networks, and the games will be available to stream on FuboTV, TUDN and Sling TV. Univision will broadcast the Spanish broadcast of tournament games.

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1 and Univision

Streaming: FuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN and ViX

How to watch: Catch the 2024 Copa America games with a fuboTV subscription

2024 Copa América Group Stage

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C Group D Argentina Mexico USA Brazil Peru Ecuador Uruguay Colombia Chile Venezuela Panama Paraguay Canada Jamaica Bolivia Costa Rica

