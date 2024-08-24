2024 College Football: How to Watch Big Ten Games Live Without Cable

Sponsored Content

The NCAA football season is kicking off on Saturday, Aug. 24. Here’s how to watch Big Ten football games online without cable by subscribing to Sling.

How to Watch Big 10 Football Games Online Without Cable: Sling TV

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra (Four-Month Pass)

Big Ten football games this year will air across multiple channels, including Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to subscribe to a live-TV streaming service that offers the aforementioned channels. We recommend signing up for Sling TV, because it offers extensive college football coverage at a great price. Plus, Sling is currently offering new customers an exclusive deal ahead of football season: Get four months of Sling Orange + Blue with the Sports Extra — to keep you covered all football season — starting at just $199.

Sling Orange + Blue with the Sports Extra gives you the most comprehensive football coverage and, with the four-month offer, you’ll save $72. (Get full subscription details.) Sling is already one of the most cost-effective TV providers out there and this latest deal make watching Big Ten games easy. See below for the full channel lineup offered in this plan.

Sling Orange + Blue Channel Lineup : ABC*, A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Charge!, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, Fox*, Fox News, Fox Sports 4K, Fox Sports 1, Freeform, Fuse, FX, HLN, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MGM+ Drive-In, MSNBC, MotorTrend, National Geographic, NBC*, NFL Network, Nick Jr., QVC, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, USA, Vice

Sports Extra Channel Lineup: ACC Network, beIN Sports, NFL Red Zone, Big Ten Network, ESPN News, ESPN U, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, SEC Network+, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, Tennis Channel

(*Editor’s Note: Local ABC, NBC and Fox channels are only available in select markets. CBS is NOT offered by Sling — head here for how to get CBS through Paramount Plus.)

2024 Big 10 Football Schedule

Below is the 2024 Big Ten football schedule for Week 1. (Head here for the complete 2024 SEC football schedule.)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 29

Howard at Rutgers — 6 pm ET on Big Ten Network

North Carolina at Minnesota — 8 pm on Fox

Eastern Illinois at Illinois — 9 pm on Big Ten Network

Friday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State — 7 pm on Big Ten Network

Western Michigan at Wisconsin — 9 pm on Big Ten Network

Saturday, Aug. 31

Penn State at West Virginia — 12 pm on Fox

Illinois State at Iowa — 12 pm on Big Ten Network

UConn at Maryland — 12 pm on Fox Sports 1

Indiana State at Purdue — 12 pm on Big Ten Network

Akron at Ohio State — 3:30 pm at CBS

Florida International at Indiana — 3:30 pm on Big Ten Network

UTEP at Nebraska — 3:30 pm on Fox

Miami (OH) at Northwestern — 3:30 pm on Big Ten Network

Idaho at Oregon — 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network

Fresno State at Michigan — 7:30 pm on NBC

UCLA at Hawai’i — 7:30 pm on CBS

Weber State at Washington — 11 pm on Big Ten Network

Sunday, Sept. 1

USC at LSU — 7:30 pm on ABC

2024 Big 10 Football Standings, Teams

The Big Ten is one of the top-ranked college football conferences. In the preseason Associated Press Top 25, Ohio State took the No. 2 spot in the power rankings. Oregon, which is new to the Big Ten conference, took the No. 3 spot, while Penn State and Michigan earned the No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively. (Get full details.)

