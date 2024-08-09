The 2024 Christmas Day NBA slate reportedly features a host of incredible games
The NBA reportedly has an absolutely fantastic Christmas Day lineup this year, according to insider Shams Charania.
He shared on social media late Thursday the reported holiday slate, which features a host of heavyweights battling on the hardwood.
The five games include:
The San Antonio Spurs taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Minnesota Timberwolves battling the Dallas Mavericks for a Western Conference Finals rematch.
The Philadelphia 76ers making the trip up to Boston to face the title-defending Celtics.
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.
The Denver Nuggets will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024
No matter if you're on Santa's naughty or nice list, you're at least guaranteed a heck of a day of basketball.
