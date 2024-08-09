The 2024 Christmas Day NBA slate reportedly features a host of incredible games

The NBA reportedly has an absolutely fantastic Christmas Day lineup this year, according to insider Shams Charania.

He shared on social media late Thursday the reported holiday slate, which features a host of heavyweights battling on the hardwood.

The five games include:

NBA Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, per sources:



🎄Spurs at Knicks

🎄Timberwolves at Mavericks

🎄76ers at Celtics

🎄Lakers at Warriors

🎄Nuggets at Suns — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2024

No matter if you're on Santa's naughty or nice list, you're at least guaranteed a heck of a day of basketball.

