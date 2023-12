2024 candidate list: See who’s running for office in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties

Candidates across North Carolina are launching their campaigns for office in 2024 elections, including folks running for offices in Charlotte-area counties

In addition to statewide races for governor and more, candidates are running for local, legislative and congressional positions in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, Lincoln and Gaston counties.

The filing period opened Dec. 4 and closes at noon on Friday. Primary elections will be held March 5, and general election day is Nov. 5.

Here’s who filed to run in congressional, legislature and local races as of Dec. 13. Go here for a full list of statewide candidates.

To find out what districts you’ll vote in visit, ncleg.gov/FindYourLegislators.

Who’s on the ballot in Mecklenburg County in 2024?

U.S. House of Representatives District 8

John Bradford (Republican)

Don Brown (Republican)

Mark Harris (Republican)

U.S. House of Representatives District 12

Alma Adams (Democrat)

U.S. House of Representatives District 14

Pam Genant (Democrat)

Tim Moore (Republican)

Jeff Gregory (Republican)

NC State Senate District 37

Kate Compton Barr (Democrat)

Vickie Sawyer (Republican)

NC State Senate District 38

Mujtaba A. Mohammed (Democrat)

NC State Senate District 39

DeAndrea Salvador (Democrat)

NC State Senate District 40

Joyce Waddell (Democrat)

NC State Senate District 41

Robert E. Bruns (Democrat)

Caleb Theodros (Democrat)

NC State Senate District 42

Woodson Bradley (Democrat)

Jaime Daniell (Republican)

Stacie McGinn (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 88

Mary Belk (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 92

Terry Brown (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 98

Beth Gardner Helfrich (Democrat)

Lisa Jewel (Democrat)

Melinda Bales (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 99

Nasif Majeed (Democrat)

Isaiah Payne (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 100

Julia Greenfield (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 101

Carolyn G. Logan (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 102

Becky Carney (Democrat)

Story continues

NC House of Representatives District 103

Laura Budd (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 104

Brandon Lofton (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 105

Yolanda (Yo) Holmes (Democrat)

Tricia Cotham (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 106

Vermanno Bowman (Democrat)

Carla Cunningham (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 107

Aisha O. Dew (Democrat)

NC House of Representatives District 112

Jordan Lopez (Democrat)

Mecklenburg County Commissioner

Leigh Altman (At-large, Democrat)

Arthur Griffin (At-large, Democrat)

Yvette Townsend-Ingram (At-large, Democrat)

Elaine Powell (District 1, Democrat)

Aaron R. Marin (District 1, Republican)

Vilma D. Leake (District 2, Democrat)

Charles Osborne (District 2, Democrat)

George Dunlap (District 3, Democrat)

Felicia R. Thompkins (District 3, Democrat)

Mark Jerrell (District 4, Democrat)

Laura Meier (District 5, Democrat)

Arthur McCulloch (District 5, Republican)

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell (District 6, Democrat)

Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds

Fred Smith (Democrat)

Who’s on the ballot in Cabarrus County in 2024?

U.S. House of Representatives District 6

Christian Castelli (Republican)

Mary Ann Contogiannis (Republican)

Bo Hines (Republican)

Mark Walker (Republican)

U.S. House of Representatives District 8

John Bradford (Republican)

Don Brown (Republican)

Mark Harris (Republican)

NC State Senate District 34

Paul Newton (Republican)

NC State Senate District 35

Todd Johnson (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 73

Jonathan Almond (Republican)

Holly Edwards (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 82

Kevin Crutchfield (Republican)

Brian Echevarria (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 83

Grant Campbell (Republican)

Joanne Chesley (Democrat)

NC District Court Judge District 25 Seat 5

Nate Knust (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 25 Seat 6

Michael G. Knox (Republican)

Cabarrus County Commissioner

Ray Helms (Republican)

Steve Morris (Republican)

Laura Blackwell Lindsey (Republican)

Brent Plott (Republican)

Cabarrus County Register of Deeds

Wayne Nixon (Republican)

Cabarrus County Board of Education

Greg Mills (Republican)

Catherine Bonds Moore (Republican)

Melanie Freeman (Republican)

Namu Kachroo (Democrat)

Keshia Sandidge (Democrat)

Mishell Williams (Democrat)

Who’s on the ballot in Gaston County in 2024?

U.S. House of Representatives District 14

Pam Genant (Democrat)

Tim Moore (Republican)

Jeff Gregory (Republican)

NC State Senate District 43

Corey Creech (Democrat)

Brad Overcash (Republican)

NC State Senate District 44

Ted Alexander (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 108

John A. Torbett (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 109

Pam Morgenstern (Democrat)

Donnie Loftis (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 110

Esther Scott (Republican)

NC Superior Court Judge District 38 Seat 3

Craig Collins (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 38 Seat 3

Donald Rice (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 38 Seat 4

Holden B. Clark (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 38 Seat 5

Angela G. Hoyle (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 38 Seat 7

Megan Shepard (Republican)

Fielding Yelverton (Republican)

Gaston County Commissioner

Allen Rhyne Fraley (Cherryville, Republican)

Blair Hall (Crowders Mountain, Republican)

Bob Hovis (Crowders Mountain, Republican)

Howard J. Collmar, Jr. (Gastonia, Republican)

Scott Shehan (Gastonia, Republican)

Jim Bailey (South Point, Republican)

Marc Seelinger (South Point, Republican)

Ronnie Worley (South Point, Republican)

Gaston County Register of Deeds

Jonathan L. Fletcher (Republican)

Who’s on the ballot in Iredell County in 2024?

NC State Senate District 37

Vickie Sawyer (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 84

Jeff McNeely (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 89

Mitchell Setzer (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 95

Grey Mills, Jr. (Republican)

NC Superior Court Judge District 32 Seat 1

Joe Crosswhite (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 32 Seat 2

Rob Young (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 32 Seat 5

Christine Underwood (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 32 Seat 6

Bryan A. Corbett (Republican)

Iredell County Commissioner

Scottie Brown (Republican)

P. Gene Houpe (Republican)

Melissa Neader (Republican)

Iredell/Statesville Board of Education

Bill Howell (District 2, Republican)

Doug Knight (District 4, Republican)

Charles Kelly (District 6, Republican)

Who’s on the ballot in Lincoln County in 2024?

U.S. House of Representatives District 10

Diana Jimison (Republican)

Pat Harrigan (Republican)

Grey Mills (Republican)

NC State Senate District 44

Ted Alexander (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 97

Jason Saine (Republican)

NC Superior Court Judge District 39 Seat 1

Sally Kirby-Turner (Republican)

NC Superior Court Judge District 39 Seat 2

W. Todd Pomeroy (Republican)

Angela Woods (Democrat)





NC District Court Judge District 39 Seat 2

Brittany Waters Padgett (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 39 Seat 3

Jeannette R. Reeves (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 39 Seat 4

J. Brad Champion (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 39 Seat 5

Jamie Hodges (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 39 Seat 6

Justin K. Brackett (Republican)

Lincoln County Commissioner

Alex Patton (Republican)

Trent Carpenter (Republican)

Mark L. Mullen (Republican)

Carrol D. Mitchem (Republican)

Anita McCall (Republican)

Robert Avery (Republican)

Lincoln County Board of Education

Heather Rhyne (At-large, Republican)

Ann Samuelson (At-large, Republican)

Brandi Wyant (District 1, Republican)

Christina Sutton (District 3, Republican)

Kevin Sanders (District 4, Republican)

City of Lincolnton City Council

Mark Johnson (Ward 2, Republican)

Roby Jetton (Ward 4, Republican)

Who’s on the ballot in Union County in 2024?

U.S. House of Representatives District 8

John Bradford (Republican)

Don Brown (Republican)

Mark Harris (Republican)

NC State Senate District 29

Dave Craven, Jr. (Republican)

NC State Senate District 35

Todd Johnson (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 55

Mark Brody (Republican)

Richard T. Miller (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 68

David Willis (Republican)

NC House of Representatives District 69

Dean Arp (Republican)

Clint Cannaday (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 2

Stephen Higdon (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 4

Erin S. Hucks (Republican)

NC District Court Judge District 30 Seat 5

Cam Scott (Republican)

Anna Goodwin (Republican)

Union County Commissioner

Gary Sides (Republican)

Clancy Baucom (Unexpired term, Republican)

Parker Mills (Republican)

Union County Board of Education

Travis Cook (At-large, Republican)

Sarah May (At-large, Republican)

Todd F. Price (At-large, Republican)

Linda O. Robinson (At-large, Republican)

Matt Helms (District 2, Republican)

Joseph Morreale (District 5, Republican)

Union County Register of Deeds

Crystal D. Gilliard (Republican)

Want more coverage of Charlotte-area government and politics? Subscribe here for free to the Observer’s weekly CLT Politics newsletter and never miss a story