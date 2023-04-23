2024 candidate Asa Hutchinson would sign a national abortion ban: What other GOP hopefuls have said

Presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would sign into law a 15-week national abortion ban if he were president, a departure from his previous stance when he said the issue should be left up to individual states.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a conservative anti-abortion group, announced last week it would oppose any 2024 presidential candidate if they do not back a national abortion ban.

Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Hutchinson on "Fox News Sunday" if he would sign such legislation if he were president, to which the former Arkansas governor said he would as long as the ban provides “appropriate exceptions.”

“They’re calling for a 15-week minimum. If you did have both houses of Congress and were President Hutchinson, would you sign it?” Bream asked.

“The answer is I’ve always signed pro-life bills. And a pro-life bill that comes to me that sets reasonable restrictions, but also has the appropriate exceptions, yes I would sign it.”

CLIVE, IOWA - APRIL 22: Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Iowa is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest of 2024, on Feb. 5.

Hutchinson would support 'a national standard' on abortion

Hutchinson’s support for a national abortion ban is an apparent departure from his previous resistance to federal legislation on abortion, having previously told ABC News' “This Week” last year that states should have the “prerogative” on the issue.

Hutchinson also told NBC News earlier this month that “it depends” whether he would sign a federal abortion ban, noting that he would be “hesitant” to take power away from the states.

The former Arkansas governor reiterated those sentiments Sunday, but added that Democratic efforts to protect and strengthen abortion access means Republicans could act on the national level while still including exceptions to save the life of a mother and in cases of rape and incest.

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a meet and greet at the VFW Post 9127, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I would prefer that this is an issue that’s resolved by the states because that’s what the pro-life community fought for for 40 years in reversing Roe v. Wade,” Hutchinson said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“There’s gonna be more pressure on the Republican side and on the life side to put in those reasonable restrictions, and so I would support that if those restrictions are in place and that we can have a national standard to help save the lives of the unborn,” Hutchinson continued.

Abortion divides other 2024 GOP candidates

SBA Pro-Life America’s pledge to oppose any 2024 candidate that would not support a national abortion ban came after former President Donald Trump’s campaign told the Washington Post that Trump believes the Supreme Court got it right when it decided states could determine access to abortion.

“We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, Friday, April 14, 2023.

The issue of whether to ban abortion on the national scale has tripped up prospective 2024 GOP candidates.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who has announced a presidential exploratory committee, said earlier this month a 20-week national abortion ban "makes total sense" and then later told Fox News that afternoon he would consider a 15-week ban.

The next day, Scott told MSNBC he would "literally sign the most conservative, pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress."

Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Iowa is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest of 2024, on Feb. 5.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has avoided saying whether she supports a federal ban. In February, when asked on NBC's "Today" whether she supported a 15-week ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., she said "We need consensus on this because I want to save as many babies as possible, and I want to support as many moms as possible."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign, has generally been mum on the issue, but recently signed a 6-week abortion ban in Florida.

For his part, former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering a White House bid, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday he would support a 15-week ban, a stance he has taken multiple times.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off on April 22, 2023 in Clive, Iowa. Iowa is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest of 2024, on Feb. 5.

Hutchinson: Abortion will not be as important in 2024

Hutchinson also said that heading into the 2024 election cycle, he anticipates abortion will not be as important of an issue in the future as it is now.

As governor, Hutchinson signed a near-total abortion ban trigger law that went into effect in Arkansas after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to an abortion, last summer.

The ban provides an exception for when a mother’s life is at risk but has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest – a lack of which Hutchinson has lamented, saying the ban should be “revisited.” Regardless, Hutchinson defended the bill, saying the aim of the law was to reduce abortions.

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters after meet and greet at the VFW Post 9127, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

