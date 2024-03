2024 Blue Bay LPGA prize money payouts for each LPGA player

There were many nights when Bailey Tardy wondered if it might be time get a new job. She’d missed more cuts than she’d made at the start of her rookie season last year. And it had already taken a long time to even get to the LPGA.

“It’s expensive being out here,” said Tardy. “I wasn’t making any money. I’m 27, so it’s kind of like either you make it or you go get a job.”

A $482,136 paycheck for a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble, however, provided much-needed breathing room. Now, after securing her first victory in China at the Blue Bay LPGA, that bank account looks especially strong after a $330,000 payday.

Tardy has now amassed $911,491 in official career earnings on the LPGA.

This marked the first event on the Asian swing this season to feature a cut. A total of 66 players earned a paycheck on Hainan Island.

Here’s how much money each player earned at the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Bailey Tardy -19 $330,000 2 Sarah Schmelzel -15 $208,128 3 Ayaka Furue -14 $150,982 T4 Savannah Katarina Grewal -13 $95,907 T4 Minjee Lee -13 $95,907 T4 Lydia Ko -13 $95,907 7 Ruixin Liu -12 $64,381 8 Stephanie Meadow -11 $56,405 9 Hye-Jin Choi -10 $50,708 T10 Xiyu Lin -9 $44,440 T10 Lucy Li -9 $44,440 T12 Celine Boutier -8 $37,450 T12 Gaby Lopez -8 $37,450 T12 Mao Saigo -8 $37,450 T15 Yunxuan Zhang -7 $29,247 T15 Yan Liu -7 $29,247 T15 Anna Nordqvist -7 $29,247 T15 Albane Valenzuela -7 $29,247 T15 Gabriela Ruffels -7 $29,247 T15 Sei Young Kim -7 $29,247 T21 Yuna Nishimura -6 $22,660 T21 Frida Kinhult -6 $22,660 T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -6 $22,660 T21 Lauren Coughlin -6 $22,660 T21 Mi Hyang Lee -6 $22,660 T21 Yu Jin Sung -6 $22,660 T21 Olivia Cowan -6 $22,660 T28 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 $18,972 T28 Narin An -5 $18,972 30 Esther Henseleit -4 $17,890 T31 Hee Young Park -3 $15,554 T31 Kristen Gillman -3 $15,554 T31 Jennifer Song -3 $15,554 T31 Weiwei Zhang -3 $15,554 T31 Yu Liu -3 $15,554 T31 Caroline Inglis -3 $15,554 T37 Xiaowen Yin -2 $12,620 T37 Auston Kim -2 $12,620 T37 Muni He -2 $12,620 T37 Chanettee Wannasaen -2 $12,620 T41 Danlin Cai -1 $10,939 T41 Pavarisa Yoktuan -1 $10,939 T41 Mary Liu -1 $10,939 T44 Roberta Liti E $9,515 T44 Daniela Darquea E $9,515 T44 Yuai Ji E $9,515 T44 Miranda Wang E $9,515 T48 Yijia Ren (a) 1 — T48 Paula Reto 1 $8,318 T48 Wichanee Meechai 1 $8,318 T48 Celine Borge 1 $8,318 T52 Azahara Munoz 2 $7,521 T52 Peiyun Chien 2 $7,521 T52 Liqi Zeng 2 $7,521 T55 Sandra Gal 3 $6,837 T55 Agathe Laisne 3 $6,837 T55 Zixuan Wang (a) 3 — T55 Wei-Ling Hsu 3 $6,837 59 Ruoning Yin 5 $6,382 60 Linnea Strom 6 $6,153 T61 Iris Wang 7 $5,812 T61 Lauren Hartlage 7 $5,812 T63 Xinyu Cao 8 $5,527 T63 Yanhong Pan 8 $5,527 65 Yuli Shi 11 $5,356 66 Matilda Castren 16 $5,242

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek