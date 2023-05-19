2024 bank holidays and how to get the most from your holiday allowance

Be clever with bank holidays and use them alongside your leave allowance (Liam McBurney/PA)

As we approach the middle of the year (yes, it’s almost here already), perhaps it is time to start thinking about annual leave for 2024.

As well as bank holidays, most Brits get 25 days of annual leave. If you use those 25 days cunningly and plot your holidays around any extra time off, it allows you to enjoy a longer break.

Here are the bank holiday dates for 2024 and our tips on when to book annual leave.

Bank holiday dates for 2024

2024 has eight bank holidays.

New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1, 2024

Good Friday – Friday, March 29, 2024

Easter Monday – Monday, April 1, 2024

Early May Bank Holiday – Monday, May 6, 2024

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 27, 2024

Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, August 26, 2024

Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Boxing Day – Thursday, December 26, 2024

How to get most from your holiday allowance

Monday March 25 – Thursday March 28 and Tuesday April 2 – Friday April 5

Book these dates off to enjoy two weeks for Easter.

You will leave the office on Friday, March 22 and return on Monday, April 8.

Tuesday May 7 – Friday May 10 or Tuesday May 28 – Friday May 31

May is a great month to take advantage of as there are two bank holidays.

Simply book the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off after the bank holiday and this will give you a week off work by only using four of your holiday days.

Tuesday August 27 – Friday August 30

The same idea works with the summer bank holiday as well. You can enjoy a week off during the summer by booking the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday off after the bank holiday.

You could also use more of your allowance and book the week before to enjoy two weeks of uninterrupted break.

Monday December 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 and January 2 and 3, 2025

You can enjoy 16 days out of the office if you book these dates.

This will give you a full stretch of time off, as you leave the office on Friday, December 20 and return on January 6, 2025.