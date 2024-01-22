2024 AFC championship: Odds, TV, date and how to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) signs autographs after the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

After a thrilling divisional round weekend, the AFC Championship Game is set. The Baltimore Ravens will host the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. This is Baltimore's first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2012. The Chiefs, of course, have been here a time or two.

The path to the AFC Championship Game was rather simple for the Ravens. After a bye during the wild card round, Lamar Jackson and company went nuts against the Houston Texans to the tune of a 34-10 victory. Baltimore has looked dominant on both offense and defense. The question isn't whether or not they are good enough to win the Super Bowl, but whether anyone can stop them.

The Chiefs had a much rougher road to where they are today. Their divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills came down to the wire, needing a missed kick from Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass, par for the course for a playoff game between those two powerhouses. The road only gets tougher now though. The Ravens have looked like the best team in the NFL for most of the season at this point. The Chiefs will need to turn their efficiency notch up to 11 for any chance of coming out victorious.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch 2024 AFC Championship, Chiefs-Ravens:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, FuboTV

2024 AFC Championship Game, Chiefs-Ravens: odds, lines

The Ravens are favorites to defeat the Chiefs, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday evening:

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-165); Chiefs (+140)

Over/under: 45

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs vs. Ravens: Odds and how to watch 2024 AFC championship game