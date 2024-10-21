2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans: A quick preview

Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) share a laugh after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans made a significant move by trading for Dejounte Murray this offseason, enhancing their team significantly. The addition of Murray gives the Pelicans a formidable backcourt when paired with CJ McCollum, potentially elevating the team into playoff contention. However, significant questions remain, particularly regarding their center position.

Their core remains strong with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram (rumored to be on the trade block), McCollum, and now Murray. This group provides a blend of scoring, playmaking, and perimeter defense that could propel the Pelicans into the higher echelons of the Western Conference if they mesh well.

The Pelicans will need to address their frontcourt depth, as the current options – rookie Yves Missi, veteran Daniel Theis, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – may not suffice for the rigors of a full NBA season.

Stylistically, the Pelicans are set to improve their pace and three-point shooting, areas where they've previously struggled. Murray and Herb Jones are expected to ignite their transition offense with their defensive prowess.

Depth chart

The team has a total payroll of $183,676,654 for the 2024-25 season, ranking them 11th in the NBA.

Roster changes

Returning: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Malcolm Hill

Additions: Dejounte Murray (Atlanta), Yves Missi (Baylor), Daniel Theis (Chicago), Javonte Green (Chicago), Karlo Matkovic (Birmingham, G League), Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Jamal Cain (from Miami), Trey Jamison (Memphis)

Departures: Jonas Valanciunas (Washington), Naji Marshall (Dallas), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta), Cody Zeller (Atlanta), Dereon Seabron, Matt Ryan

Main strength

* Improved backcourt playmaking and perimeter defense with the addition of Murray.

* Strong offensive capabilities with multiple scoring threats across the lineup.

* Increased pace and transition offense, aided by defensive prowess in the backcourt.

* Depth on the perimeter, with reliable shooters and playmakers.

* Enhanced three-point shooting potential with a focus on improving offensive efficiency.

Main weaknesses

* Lack of frontcourt depth, particularly at the center position after offseason departures.

* Uncertainty surrounding the ability to protect the rim and maintain interior defense.

* Questions about rebounding and physical presence in the paint.

* Potential reliance on unproven or undersized players to fill key roles.

* Risk of inconsistency due to roster adjustments and reliance on developing players.

Prediction

HoopsHype: 3rd in the Southwest Division, 9th in the Western Conference

ESPN: 3rd in the Southwest Division, 10th in the Western Conference

Sportsbooks: 45.5 projected wins

HoopsHype compiled the consensus win averages by gathering win projections from eight sportsbooks, including FanDuel, Fanatics, BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN BET, BetRivers, Caesars, and bet365

