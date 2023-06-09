2023 ‘Young Talent Big Dreams’ competition winners in Miami-Dade announced

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, are proud to announce the 2023 winners of Young Talent Big Dreams, the most widespread, local free youth talent competition in Miami-Dade County, according to a press release.

Nicole Becker, 14, from Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer and Emma Van Assche, 13, from International Studies Charter School, were the Overall Grant Prize Winners. They took home $500 in cash provided by Actors’ Playhouse, and four tickets to Universal Orlando along with a hotel stay for two nights courtesy of WSVN 7News.

A marathon of preliminary and semifinal competitions for student performers ages 8-17 culminated in the finals held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Miracle Theatre. Prizes ranged from cash awards, master classes with industry professionals and performance opportunities to performing arts scholarships sponsored by SouthState Bank and the Coral Gables Rotary Club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of hopeful contestants attended six preliminary auditions held over the past three months in distinct geographic neighborhoods including the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Sandrell Rivers Theater in Liberty City, and Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer in Kendale Lakes.

Participation was free and was specifically for residents of Miami-Dade County. The competition featured a total of six individual categories: pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word, and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Group categories (six or fewer members) included dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups.

Semifinals and finals were held before live audiences; up to five acts in each individual category and up to three acts in each group category advanced to the finals, where judges selected a winner in each category as well as a grand prize honoree.

2023 YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS CONTEST WINNERS:

Group Vocal and Overall Grand Prize Winner: Nicole & Emma. Nicole Becker, 14, Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer and Emma Van Assche, 13, International Studies Charter School

Individual Dance Winner: Daniel Rodriguez, 9, iMater Academy Elementary School.

Individual Original Composition Winner: Julieta Valle, 11, Homeschool

Individual Vocal – Broadway/Jazz/Classical Winner: Ciara Martinez, 16, New World School of the Arts

Individual Vocal – Pop/Rock/Rap Winner: Shantel Ruiz, 11, Norma Butler Bossard Elementary School

Individual Original Spoken Word Winner: Nailah Robinson, 17, Miami Norland Senior High School

Individual Musical Instrument Winner: Drumongus (Angel Cerra), 12, South Miami Middle School

Group Dance Winner: AP Mays Pointe Team: Emelyn Jarquin, 11; Lorena Lacerda, 14; Emily Luna-Martinez, 16; Luis Miranda, 17; Hayley Riley, 13; Nyla Smith, 14; all are students of Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts.

Group Musical Instrument/Bands Winner: Headrush: Zoe Assis, 16 and Julian Quintero, 16 of True North Classical Academy and Sebastián De Varona, 17 and Hugh La Fontisee, 17 of Westminster Christian School

For more information, visit www.actorsplayhouse.org. To learn more about The Children’s Trust, please visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.

Story continues

Individual Dance Winner: Daniel Rodriguez, 9, iMater Academy Elementary School.

Individual Original Composition Winner: Julieta Valle, 11, Homeschool

Individual Vocal – Broadway/Jazz/Classical Winner: Ciara Martinez, 16, New World School of the Arts

Individual Vocal – Pop/Rock/Rap Winner: Shantel Ruiz, 11, Norma Butler Bossard Elementary School

Individual Original Spoken Word Winner: Nailah Robinson, 17, Miami Norland Senior High School

Individual Musical Instrument Winner: Drumongus (Angel Cerra), 12, South Miami Middle School

Group Dance Winner: AP Mays Pointe Team: Emelyn Jarquin, 11; Lorena Lacerda, 14; Emily Luna-Martinez, 16; Luis Miranda, 17; Hayley Riley, 13; Nyla Smith, 14; all are students of Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts.