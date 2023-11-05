Advertisement

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch

Cameron Jourdan
·2 min read

It looked like Matt Kuchar was going to run away and hide in Mexico, but the 15th hole at El Cardonal at Diamante got him.

Kuchar had a six-shot lead with four holes to play during the third round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship before a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4, shrinking his lead to two shots. Then a bogey on the next hole, followed by a birdie from Camilo Villegas, and his lead had vanished like that.

Heading into the final round, Kuchar is at 19 under and tied with Villegas for the lead. Erik van Rooyen sits third at 18 under.

El Cardonal ranks 26th on the Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 courses in Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic islands and Central America list. It’s one of 11 courses in Cabo on that list. It’s also the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods, opening in 2014.

WWT Championship: Photos

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

10:30 a.m.

James Hahn, Nick Hardy, Ryan Moore

10:41 a.m.

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Martin Trainer

10:52 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

11:03 a.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Brent Grant, Brandon Wu

11:14 a.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley

11:25 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Tano Goya, Cameron Champ

11:36 a.m.

Nate Lashley, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway

11:47 a.m.

Jeffrey Kang, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

11:58 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder, Adam Long

12:09 p.m.

Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Lucas Herbert

12:20 p.m.

Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim

12:31 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh

12:42 p.m.

Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen

10th tee

Tee time

Player

10:30 a.m.

Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy, Richy Werenski

10:41 a.m.

MJ Daffue, Luke List, Lanto Griffin

10:52 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Matti Schmid, Justin Lower

11:03 a.m.

Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Stephan Jaeger

11:14 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley

11:25 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

11:36 a.m.

Vince Whaley, Chase Johnson, Brian Stuard

11:47 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft

11:58 a.m.

Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner

12:09 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Isidro Benitez, Paul Haley II

12:20 p.m.

Cameron Young, Ryan Armour

12:31 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

