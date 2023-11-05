2023 World Wide Technology Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch

It looked like Matt Kuchar was going to run away and hide in Mexico, but the 15th hole at El Cardonal at Diamante got him.

Kuchar had a six-shot lead with four holes to play during the third round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship before a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4, shrinking his lead to two shots. Then a bogey on the next hole, followed by a birdie from Camilo Villegas, and his lead had vanished like that.

Heading into the final round, Kuchar is at 19 under and tied with Villegas for the lead. Erik van Rooyen sits third at 18 under.

El Cardonal ranks 26th on the Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 courses in Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic islands and Central America list. It’s one of 11 courses in Cabo on that list. It’s also the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods, opening in 2014.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 10:30 a.m. James Hahn, Nick Hardy, Ryan Moore 10:41 a.m. Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Martin Trainer 10:52 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin 11:03 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Brent Grant, Brandon Wu 11:14 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley 11:25 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Tano Goya, Cameron Champ 11:36 a.m. Nate Lashley, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway 11:47 a.m. Jeffrey Kang, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson 11:58 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder, Adam Long 12:09 p.m. Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Lucas Herbert 12:20 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim 12:31 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh 12:42 p.m. Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen

10th tee

Tee time Player 10:30 a.m. Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy, Richy Werenski 10:41 a.m. MJ Daffue, Luke List, Lanto Griffin 10:52 a.m. Peter Malnati, Matti Schmid, Justin Lower 11:03 a.m. Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Stephan Jaeger 11:14 a.m. Chez Reavie, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley 11:25 a.m. Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Austin Cook 11:36 a.m. Vince Whaley, Chase Johnson, Brian Stuard 11:47 a.m. Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft 11:58 a.m. Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner 12:09 p.m. K.H. Lee, Isidro Benitez, Paul Haley II 12:20 p.m. Cameron Young, Ryan Armour 12:31 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek