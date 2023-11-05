2023 World Wide Technology Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch
It looked like Matt Kuchar was going to run away and hide in Mexico, but the 15th hole at El Cardonal at Diamante got him.
Kuchar had a six-shot lead with four holes to play during the third round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship before a quadruple bogey 8 on the par-4, shrinking his lead to two shots. Then a bogey on the next hole, followed by a birdie from Camilo Villegas, and his lead had vanished like that.
Heading into the final round, Kuchar is at 19 under and tied with Villegas for the lead. Erik van Rooyen sits third at 18 under.
El Cardonal ranks 26th on the Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 courses in Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic islands and Central America list. It’s one of 11 courses in Cabo on that list. It’s also the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods, opening in 2014.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
10:30 a.m.
James Hahn, Nick Hardy, Ryan Moore
10:41 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Martin Trainer
10:52 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin
11:03 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Brent Grant, Brandon Wu
11:14 a.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley
11:25 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Tano Goya, Cameron Champ
11:36 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway
11:47 a.m.
Jeffrey Kang, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
11:58 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder, Adam Long
12:09 p.m.
Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Lucas Herbert
12:20 p.m.
Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim
12:31 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh
12:42 p.m.
Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen
10th tee
Tee time
Player
10:30 a.m.
Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy, Richy Werenski
10:41 a.m.
MJ Daffue, Luke List, Lanto Griffin
10:52 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Matti Schmid, Justin Lower
11:03 a.m.
Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Stephan Jaeger
11:14 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley
11:25 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Austin Cook
11:36 a.m.
Vince Whaley, Chase Johnson, Brian Stuard
11:47 a.m.
Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft
11:58 a.m.
Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner
12:09 p.m.
K.H. Lee, Isidro Benitez, Paul Haley II
12:20 p.m.
Cameron Young, Ryan Armour
12:31 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Sunday, Nov. 5
Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m.