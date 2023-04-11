2023 WNBA draft picks: Dreams come true for women's basketball's biggest stars
After the NCAA women's basketball tournament saw record viewership, the WNBA draft on Monday was the next step for many of the game's brightest stars to make their dreams come true.
The 2023 WNBA season will feature the return of Brittney Griner after she was freed from Russia and, earlier on Monday, the league announced the expansion of its charter flight program.
There is plenty of talent that will further the growth of the WNBA, including South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, who went to the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick.
Last year, Rhyne Howard was the top pick. In her first season with the Atlanta Dream, the Kentucky guard averaged 16.2 points, enough to give her an All-Star nod and the rookie of the year award.
2023 WNBA DRAFT: Team-by-team selections
Here are the 2023 WNBA draft picks:
First round
Indiana Fever: F/C Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Minnesota Lynx: G Diamond Miller, Maryland
Dallas Wings: F Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
Washington Mystics: F/C Stephanie Soares, Iowa State
Dallas Wings: G/F Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Connecticut (traded to Dallas Wings for a future first- and second-round picks)
Atlanta Dream: G Haley Jones, Stanford
Indiana Fever: G Grace Berger, Indiana
Atlanta Dream: F Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina
Seattle Storm: G Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Los Angeles Sparks: G Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Dallas Wings: G Abby Meyers, Maryland
Minnesota Lynx: F Maïa Hirsch, France
Second round
Indiana Fever: G Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State
Los Angeles Sparks: G Shaneice Swain, Australia
Atlanta Dream: G Leigha Brown, Michigan
Minnesota Lynx: F Dorka Juhász, Connecticut
Indiana Fever: F LaDazhia Williams, Louisiana State
Seattle Storm: F Madi Williams, Oklahoma
Dallas Wings: G Ashley Joens, Iowa State
Washington Mystics: G Elena Tsineke, South Florida
Seattle Storm: F Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida
Connecticut Sun: G Alexis Morris, Louisiana State
Chicago Sky: G Kayana Traylor, Virginia Tech
Minnesota Lynx: G Brea Beal, South Carolina
Third round
Indiana Fever: F Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Los Angeles Sparks: F/C Monika Czinano, Iow
Phoenix Mercury: F Destiny Harden, Miami
Minnesota Lynx: F Taylor Soule, Virginia Tech
Phoenix Mercury: F Kadi Sissoko, Southern California
New York Liberty: G/F Okako Adika, Southern California
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 WNBA draft tracker: Round-by-round selections for all 12 teams