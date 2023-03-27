2023 Watershed Report Card Released by Conservation Halton

Conservation Halton has released its 2023 Watershed Report Card, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the environmental health of the Conservation Halton watershed.

Released every five years, the report, part of a province-wide effort to monitor environmental health, grades three key categories: forest conditions, groundwater quality, and surface water quality.

According to the report, forest conditions for the watershed received an overall rating of D (Poor) due to the scarcity of large and small urban forest areas. Most forest in the watershed is located above the Niagara Escarpment in the headwaters of Bronte Creek and Sixteen Mile Creek, where urban development and agricultural activities are limited. However, more coverage is needed to improve the health of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

Groundwater Quality for the watershed was measured at ten well locations and received an overall rating of A (Excellent) based on nitrogen and chloride levels concentrations. Results indicate that two wells had higher chloride levels due to natural concentrations, as they are located near shale bedrock. Two other wells indicated higher levels of chloride and nitrogen due to human activities such as road salting and agriculture. Otherwise, most monitored wells scored as having “excellent” water quality.

Surface water quality for the watershed is measured via chemical indicators, such as phosphorus concentrations, and biological indicators, including benthic invertebrates, and received an overall rating of C (Fair). Nine of the 18 sub-watershed areas had more degraded conditions and received a lower grade than in previous years, while nine had improved conditions and a higher grade. Most sub-watershed areas with lower scores are urban and agricultural, while most areas with higher scores have more natural cover. About half of the water quality stations had high levels of chloride. Still, ongoing efforts to improve stormwater management through low-impact development (LID) practices will help to improve water quality.

Invasive Species is not a mandatory category in the Watershed Report Card, but Conservation Halton monitors invasive species as part of their Long-term Environmental Monitoring Program (LEMP). Invasive species are plants, animals, pests, and pathogens that compete with native species for habitat, food, and other resources.

This monitoring has shown that our watershed ecosystems, and forests in particular, are being drastically altered and damaged by invasive species.

“Environmental monitoring helps provide important insight into the health of our natural environment, what approaches are working, and what areas still need more attention. As an organization that roots itself in science, Conservation Halton uses the information gathered by environmental monitoring to make data-driven decisions about managing the watershed best,” said Hassaan Basit, President & CEO of Conservation Halton.

Over the past four years, Conservation Halton has completed many restoration projects on private and public property to improve the natural functions of our environments and make our watershed more resilient to climate change.

The Creeks, streams, wetlands, forests, valleys, and other natural features provide various benefits. They help reduce pollution and contaminants from drinking water sources and absorb rainwater during severe weather events to prevent flooding, erosion, and drought hazards. They also reduce air temperature during heatwaves, capture and store carbon to mitigate the impacts of climate change and support biodiversity in support of healthy ecosystems.

Conservation Halton’s watershed management efforts focus on three main watersheds (Grindstone Creek, Bronte Creek and Sixteen Mile Creek) and another 18 smaller watersheds within Oakville and Burlington (Urban Creeks). The watershed includes most of the Halton Region and portions of the City of Hamilton, Puslinch Township and the City of Mississauga.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter