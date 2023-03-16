2023 Voter Guide: Research candidates running in city, village and school elections

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2023 Voter Guide for the April 4 election in Illinois.

Dozens of candidates are on the ballot running for mayor, city council, village board and school board seats across the metro-east.

The BND asked about 300 candidates in contested races to complete a detailed questionnaire so voters can learn more about their positions.

You can find candidates’ answers by clicking on the appropriate hyperlinked categories below:

St. Clair County cities and villages

St. Clair County school boards

Madison County cities and villages

Madison County school boards

Monroe County cities and villages

Monroe County school boards

Clinton County cities and villages

Clinton County school boards

The early voting period has started and runs until April 3.

On Election Day, Tuesday, April 4, polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have any questions or comments about the BND Voter Guide, email your message to Elections2023@bnd.com.