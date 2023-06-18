2023 US Open: Tee times, groupings, how to watch final round

Can Rickie Fowler win his first major?

Fowler and Wyndham Clark are tied atop the leaderboard at 10 under entering Sunday at the 123rd U.S. Open. Fowler finished second at the tournament in 2014 and has finished in the top three at the other three majors, but this year's event at Los Angeles Country Club seems to be his best chance yet to finally break through and win a major.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele both posted the lowest U.S. Open score ever in the first round. But Schauffele wasn't able to keep pace with his opponent from there and slid down the leaderboard. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy trails the leaders by one stroke and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler sits in fourth, three strokes back.

Up for grabs is a $20 million purse and a shiny new trophy.

Here's the U.S. Open tee times and a watch guide for Sunday's action:

Tee times for US Open on Sunday

All times are Eastern and all golfers begin at No. 1.

11:23 a.m.: Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 a.m.: Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 p.m.: Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 p.m.: Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 p.m.: Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Sebastián Muñoz

1:18 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 p.m.: Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 p.m.: Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 p.m.: Cameron Youn, Russell Henley

3:46 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 p.m.: Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

4:46 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 p.m.: Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

How to watch US Open on TV on Sunday

The U.S. Open coverage begins at noon ET. Peacock will air the first hour of the tournament on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. ET, then NBC will carry coverage for the rest of the day from 1-11 p.m. ET.

How to watch US Open via live stream on Sunday

The final round of the U.S. Open can be live streamed at USOpen.com and Peacock.

What is the weather forecast for Sunday?

The weather for the U.S. Open on Sunday is expected to be a pleasantly sunny 75 degrees. There might be 8 mph wind with gusts of up to 12 mph to keep things interesting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 US Open: Tee times, pairings, how to watch final round