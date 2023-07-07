2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Live blog, highlights

LAS VEGAS – The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 10 p.m. ET, with red carpet interviews with fighters, commentators, and others taking place ahead of the official ceremony.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class includes:

Check out our live blog below featuring highlight moments and quotes from the event.

MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn on the red carpet

The UFC Hall of Fame red carpet is about to kick off before tonight’s ceremony. Big stars coming through. Keep it locked to @MMAJunkie for coverage. pic.twitter.com/eOVTlObquH — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie