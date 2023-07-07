2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Live blog, highlights
LAS VEGAS – The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 10 p.m. ET, with red carpet interviews with fighters, commentators, and others taking place ahead of the official ceremony.
The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class includes:
Jose Aldo – Modern Wing
Donald Cerrone – Modern Wing
Jens Pulver – Pioneer Wing
Anderson Silva – Pioneers Wing
Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2, UFC 189 – Fight Wing
Check out our live blog below featuring highlight moments and quotes from the event.
MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn on the red carpet
The UFC Hall of Fame red carpet is about to kick off before tonight’s ceremony. Big stars coming through. Keep it locked to @MMAJunkie for coverage. pic.twitter.com/eOVTlObquH
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 6, 2023