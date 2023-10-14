The 2023 traveler's guide to the best airports and airport amenities in the US

Traveling through airports can be a stressful and exhausting ordeal, especially for long-haul flights or during peak seasons. However, at airports both large and small, great concessions and amenities — like lounges, bars, restaurants, and top-notch retailers — can vastly improve the experience by providing convenience, comfort, and entertainment to travelers.

To find the best airport options across the country, a USA TODAY 10Best expert panel nominated their top picks across eight categories, from Best Airport Bar to Best Small Airport. Then, readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full list of 2023 Readers' Choice Awards winners:

Best Airport Bar: Three Kings Public House at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Relax with a drink or two at Three Kings Public House

Three Kings in Terminal 2 of St. Louis Lambert International Airport serves local beers and a selection of wine and spirits alongside a menu of gourmet pub fare. The cozy atmosphere is sure to rejuvenate weary travelers.

Best Airport for Dining: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana

Enjoy local flavors at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

New Orleans is renowned for its spectacular dining scene, and the local cuisine isn't confined to the city limits. As guests bid farewell to the Big Easy, there's a wealth of top-tier dining destinations scattered all throughout Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, with options ranging from the Southeast Asian-inspired MoPho to Emeril's Table, a dining venue launched by one of New Orleans’ most recognizable celebrity chefs.

Best Airport for Shopping: Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Nashville, Tennessee

Shop until you fly at Nashville International Airport (BNA)

After a long trip spent soaking in the electric energy along Broadway, Nashville International Airport offers one last foray into the rich culture of Music City through its on-property venues. While classic souvenir and apparel shops abound across the complex, BNA also hosts unique storefronts that highlight the history of Tennessee, with options ranging from the spirits-filled Whiskey Trailhead to the music-focused Nashville Jam Session.

Best Airport Grab-And-Go Food: 400 Degrees Hot Chicken at Nashville International Airport (BNA)

You don't have have to sacrifice flavor for a quick meal at 400 Degrees Hot Chicken

On the path to grab-and-go perfection, 400 Degrees Hot Chicken in Nashville International Airport offers travelers a quick and fiery taste of Nashville's iconic hot chicken dish. This fried chicken packs a major punch thanks to a hefty dose of spice. Enjoy it with pickles and a side of macaroni and cheese to help balance out the heat.

Best Airport Lounge: The Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Chill out and escape the bustle of JFK in The Centurion Lounge

The Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport welcomes American Express Platinum, Business Platinum, and Corporate Platinum cardholders, as well as Centurion Members, to this spacious lounge area. Visitors can order drinks from two bars or a speakeasy, relax with a self-led spa service from Equinox, perk up with a specialty coffee, or dine on cuisine from Uruguayan-born chef Ignacio Mattos.

Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant: Woody's at the Airport at Monterey Regional Airport (MRY)

A truly special meal awaits at Woody's at the Airport

There's a gem of a restaurant at Monterey Regional Airport, helmed by chef Tim "Woody" Wood, a local Carmel Valley favorite. Woody's at the Airport is located before security, so expect to meet locals who love it alongside travelers. All gather to sample Woody's daily specials as well as his grilled steaks, sauteed sand dabs, and award-winning honey chili chicken wings. Be sure to ask to see their wine list, which features California gems galore.

Best Large Airport: Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indianapolis, Indiana

Travelers enjoy comfort and convenience at Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Whether you're a lifelong Hoosier or just stopping by the Indiana capital for a weekend trip, Indianapolis International Airport is perfectly prepared to kick off your next vacation. Direct flights service a wide range of destinations including San Francisco and Toronto, and as an added bonus, the complex is loaded with cozy bars and restaurants that are perfect for a little pre-flight relaxation.

Best Small Airport: Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan

The small Gerald R. Ford International Airport is big on amenities

Named in honor of the 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford International Airport serves as the gateway to the sprawling eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Amenities around here range from a dedicated military welcome center to plane-themed playrooms for younger guests, while craft beer fans can swing by MI Tap Room for a much-needed local IPA before boarding begins.

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in our other Readers' Choice Awards contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Best airports in the US for 2023, according to experts and readers