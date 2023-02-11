Where is the 2023 Super Bowl? Here's the location — plus how to stream the game

The Super Bowl LVII countdown is on, with less than 24 hours left till the big game. So it's time to get serious about knowing all your Super Bowl facts — like where it is, when it is, and, most importantly how to watch it — with cable or without it. Here are all the pertinent details on Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, so you can get organized around your Super Sunday. And if you're just here for the "where", here's the short answer: It's at the State Farm auditorium in Glendale, Arizona. We'll keep this article updated with the latest info on watching the game, so check back here for any new details through Sunday.

Where is Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles VS. Kansas City Chiefs?



Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

You can watch and stream Super Bowl LVII on Fox, which is available on most cable and satellite packages. Alternatively, Fox is also available on terrestrial television through a TV antenna.

You can also watch the game on the Fox Sports app, but it does require authentication through a pay TV subscription (either cable or a streaming TV provider like YouTube TV).

What channel is Fox on near me?

Check out this guide to Fox's local affiliate channels.

How do I stream Super Bowl LVII and Fox without cable?

You should be able to watch your local Fox affiliate through a variety of streaming TV services such as:

However, Sling TV only carries Fox in select markets. You can check out if your area is covered here. As of this writing, that includes:

- Atlanta - WAGA

- Austin - KTBC

- Chicago - WFLD

- Dallas/Fort Worth - KDFW

- Detroit - WJBK

- Gainesville - WOGX

-Houston - KRIV

- Los Angeles - KTTV

- Milwaukee - WITI

- Minneapolis/St. Paul - KMSP

- New York - WNYW

- Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne - WOFL

- Philadelphia - WTFX

- Phoenix - KSAZ

- San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose - KTVU

- Seattle - KCPQ

- Tampa/St. Petersburg - WTVT

- Washington DC - WTTG

Alternatively, Fox is also available on terrestrial television through a TV antenna.

What do I need to stream the game without cable?

You'll need a streaming device such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

There are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the Fox Sports mobile app to your device of choice, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. The Super Bowl will also air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch the game by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). Fox Sports also has a mobile app.

How about 4K?

The game will be shot in HD and then upconverted to 4K, instead of being shot in 4K. That means the broadcast won't be in "true" 4K, but it should still have improved vividness and sharpness compared to the regular broadcast. Fox will also record the game in an HDR format called HLG and then convert it to HDR10, a widely supported format.

If you want to watch the game in 4K, you'll need to contact your cable provider to see if it supports it. TV service providers such as Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, Verizon FiOS, DirecTV and Dish Network have said they would support it. Additionally, Comcast Xfinity has said it would provide the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision 4K HDR.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the game in 4K through YouTube TV (requires an extra $20 4K Plus package) or Fubo TV (4K streaming is included in the $70 base price). You can also watch the game in 4K through the Fox Sports app, though it does require authentication as mentioned earlier.

What are the Super Bowl odds?

At the Time of writing, the Philadelphia Eagles are the current favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl with -125 money line odds. Here are the latest Super Bowl odds.