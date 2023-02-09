When is the 2023 Super Bowl? Date, time, location for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs

The biggest night in football is quickly approaching. Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57.

The early odds have the Eagles (-2.5) as the favorites, but the Chiefs are riding high after a last-second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl:

When is the Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 is on Sunday, February 12.

What time is the Super Bowl 57?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, 4:30 p.m. MST (local time).

Where is Super Bowl 57?

This year's Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 is a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs knocked out Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday while the Eagles sprinted past the San Francisco 49ers 31-7.

The odds for Super Bowl 57 have opened with the Eagles as the early 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs.

What channel is the Super Bowl 57 on?

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on FOX.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is the home of Super Bowl LVII.

Who is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna will headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show sponsored by Apple Music.

This will be the first halftime show sponsored by Apple Music; previous shows since 2013 were sponsored by Pepsi (which also first sponsored the 2007 show).

