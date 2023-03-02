2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10

Ace starting pitchers made quite a splash on the free-agent market this offseason, with Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander all signing big-money deals with new teams. Now, can they deliver on the high expectations that come with it?

Overall, most of the game's high-end starters (seven of our top nine) pitch in the National League. However, the American League seems to have greater overall depth.

MLB's move to a more balanced schedule should, in theory, help pitchers in the toughest divisions because they won't face those division opponents as often. Go ahead and give a slight boost to pitchers on AL East, NL East and NL West teams, but remember radom variance often overrides everything.

Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.

FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200 overall players for 2023

CHEAT SHEET: Fantasy baseball position by position rankings

The Mets have spent lavishly on starting pitching the past two years, signing Max Scherzer last winter and Justin Verlander this offseason.

Starting pitcher rankings

Corbin Burnes, Brewers NL1 Gerrit Cole, Yankees AL1 Sandy Alcantara, Marlins NL2 Spencer Strider, Braves NL3 Justin Verlander, Mets NL4 Aaron Nola, Phillies NL5 Brandon Woodruff, Brewers NL6 Shane McClanahan, Rays AL2 Max Scherzer, Mets NL7 Jacob deGrom, Rangers AL3 Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays AL4 Shane Bieber, Guardians AL5 Carlos Rodon, Yankees AL6 Dylan Cease, White Sox AL7 Max Fried, Braves NL8 Shohei Ohtani, Angels AL8 Yu Darvish, Padres NL9 Zack Wheeler, Phillies NL10 Alek Manoah, Blue Jays AL9 Julio Urias, Dodgers NL11 Luis Castillo, Mariners AL10 Cristian Javier, Astros AL11 Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks NL12 Framber Valdez, Astros AL12 Triston McKenzie, Guardians AL13 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers NL13 Logan Gilbert, Mariners AL14 Logan Webb, Giants NL14 Blake Snell, Padres NL15 Hunter Greene, Reds NL16 Freddy Peralta, Brewers NL17 Robbie Ray, Mariners AL15 Luis Severino, Yankees AL16 George Kirby, Mariners AL17 Lance Lynn, White Sox AL18 Joe Ryan, Twins AL19 Joe Musgrove, Padres NL18 Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals NL19 Kyle Wright, Braves NL20 Lucas Giolito, White Sox AL20 Tyler Glasnow, Rays AL20 Nestor Cortes, Yankees AL22 Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays AL23 Chris Sale, Red Sox AL24 Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers NL21 Brady Singer, Royals AL25 Reid Detmers, Angels AL26 Kodai Senga, Mets NL22 Nick Lodolo, Reds NL23 Dustin May, Dodgers NL24 Jeffrey Springs, Rays AL27 Jesus Luzardo, Marlins NL25 Drew Rasmussen, Rays AL28 Pablo Lopez, Twins AL29 Luis Garcia, Astros AL30 Jack Flaherty, Cardinals NL26 Charlie Morton, Braves NL27 Patrick Sandoval, Angels AL31 Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles AL32 Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers AL33 Carlos Carrasco, Mets NL28 Sonny Gray, Twins AL34 Jon Gray, Rangers AL35 Jameson Taillon, Cubs NL29 Marcus Stroman, Cubs NL30 Ranger Suarez, Phillies NL31 Zach Eflin, Rays AL36 Alex Cobb, Giants NL32 Tyler Anderson, Angels AL37 Lance McCullers, Astros AL38 Andrew Heaney, Rangers AL39 Trevor Rogers, Marlins NL33 Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks NL34 Miles Mikolas, Cardinals NL35 Hunter Brown, Astros AL40 Tyler Mahle, Twins AL41 Ross Stripling, Giants NL36 Jose Urquidy, Astros AL42 Roansy Contreras, Pirates NL37 Taijuan Walker, Phillies NL38 Cal Quantrill, Guardians AL43 Jose Quintana, Mets NL39 Michael Kopech, White Sox AL44 Jose Berrios, Blue Jays AL45 Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers AL46 Kyle Bradish, Orioles AL47 Bailey Ober, Twins AL48 Aaron Civale, Guardians AL49 Edward Cabrera, Marlins NL40 Justin Steele, Cubs NL41 Ken Waldichuk, A's AL50 Eric Lauer, Brewers NL42 Steven Matz, Cardinals NL43 Alex Wood, Giants NL44 Mitch Keller, Pirates NL45 Jose Suarez, Angels AL51 Kenta Maeda, Twins AL52 Corey Kluber, Red Sox AL53 Sean Manaea, Giants NL46 MacKenzie Gore, Nationals NL47

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 100 starting pitchers for 2023