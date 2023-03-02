2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10

Ace starting pitchers made quite a splash on the free-agent market this offseason, with Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander all signing big-money deals with new teams. Now, can they deliver on the high expectations that come with it?

Overall, most of the game's high-end starters (seven of our top nine) pitch in the National League. However, the American League seems to have greater overall depth.

MLB's move to a more balanced schedule should, in theory, help pitchers in the toughest divisions because they won't face those division opponents as often. Go ahead and give a slight boost to pitchers on AL East, NL East and NL West teams, but remember radom variance often overrides everything.

Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.

The Mets have spent lavishly on starting pitching the past two years, signing Max Scherzer last winter and Justin Verlander this offseason.
Starting pitcher rankings

  1. Corbin Burnes, Brewers    NL1

  2. Gerrit Cole, Yankees    AL1

  3. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins    NL2

  4. Spencer Strider, Braves    NL3

  5. Justin Verlander, Mets    NL4

  6. Aaron Nola, Phillies    NL5

  7. Brandon Woodruff, Brewers    NL6

  8. Shane McClanahan, Rays    AL2

  9. Max Scherzer, Mets    NL7

  10. Jacob deGrom, Rangers    AL3

  11. Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays    AL4

  12. Shane Bieber, Guardians    AL5

  13. Carlos Rodon, Yankees    AL6

  14. Dylan Cease, White Sox    AL7

  15. Max Fried, Braves    NL8

  16. Shohei Ohtani, Angels    AL8

  17. Yu Darvish, Padres    NL9

  18. Zack Wheeler, Phillies    NL10

  19. Alek Manoah, Blue Jays    AL9

  20. Julio Urias, Dodgers    NL11

  21. Luis Castillo, Mariners    AL10

  22. Cristian Javier, Astros    AL11

  23. Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks    NL12

  24. Framber Valdez, Astros    AL12

  25. Triston McKenzie, Guardians    AL13

  26. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers    NL13

  27. Logan Gilbert, Mariners    AL14

  28. Logan Webb, Giants    NL14

  29. Blake Snell, Padres    NL15

  30. Hunter Greene, Reds    NL16

  31. Freddy Peralta, Brewers    NL17

  32. Robbie Ray, Mariners    AL15

  33. Luis Severino, Yankees    AL16

  34. George Kirby, Mariners    AL17

  35. Lance Lynn, White Sox    AL18

  36. Joe Ryan, Twins    AL19

  37. Joe Musgrove, Padres    NL18

  38. Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals    NL19

  39. Kyle Wright, Braves    NL20

  40. Lucas Giolito, White Sox    AL20

  41. Tyler Glasnow, Rays    AL20

  42. Nestor Cortes, Yankees    AL22

  43. Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays    AL23

  44. Chris Sale, Red Sox    AL24

  45. Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers    NL21

  46. Brady Singer, Royals    AL25

  47. Reid Detmers, Angels    AL26

  48. Kodai Senga, Mets    NL22

  49. Nick Lodolo, Reds    NL23

  50. Dustin May, Dodgers    NL24

  51. Jeffrey Springs, Rays    AL27

  52. Jesus Luzardo, Marlins    NL25

  53. Drew Rasmussen, Rays    AL28

  54. Pablo Lopez, Twins    AL29

  55. Luis Garcia, Astros    AL30

  56. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals    NL26

  57. Charlie Morton, Braves    NL27

  58. Patrick Sandoval, Angels    AL31

  59. Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles    AL32

  60. Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers    AL33

  61. Carlos Carrasco, Mets    NL28

  62. Sonny Gray, Twins    AL34

  63. Jon Gray, Rangers    AL35

  64. Jameson Taillon, Cubs    NL29

  65. Marcus Stroman, Cubs    NL30

  66. Ranger Suarez, Phillies    NL31

  67. Zach Eflin, Rays    AL36

  68. Alex Cobb, Giants    NL32

  69. Tyler Anderson, Angels    AL37

  70. Lance McCullers, Astros    AL38

  71. Andrew Heaney, Rangers    AL39

  72. Trevor Rogers, Marlins    NL33

  73. Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks    NL34

  74. Miles Mikolas, Cardinals    NL35

  75. Hunter Brown, Astros    AL40

  76. Tyler Mahle, Twins    AL41

  77. Ross Stripling, Giants    NL36

  78. Jose Urquidy, Astros    AL42

  79. Roansy Contreras, Pirates    NL37

  80. Taijuan Walker, Phillies    NL38

  81. Cal Quantrill, Guardians    AL43

  82. Jose Quintana, Mets    NL39

  83. Michael Kopech, White Sox    AL44

  84. Jose Berrios, Blue Jays    AL45

  85. Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers    AL46

  86. Kyle Bradish, Orioles    AL47

  87. Bailey Ober, Twins    AL48

  88. Aaron Civale, Guardians    AL49

  89. Edward Cabrera, Marlins    NL40

  90. Justin Steele, Cubs    NL41

  91. Ken Waldichuk, A's    AL50

  92. Eric Lauer, Brewers    NL42

  93. Steven Matz, Cardinals    NL43

  94. Alex Wood, Giants    NL44

  95. Mitch Keller, Pirates    NL45

  96. Jose Suarez, Angels    AL51

  97. Kenta Maeda, Twins    AL52

  98. Corey Kluber, Red Sox    AL53

  99. Sean Manaea, Giants    NL46

  100. MacKenzie Gore, Nationals    NL47

