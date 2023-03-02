2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10
Ace starting pitchers made quite a splash on the free-agent market this offseason, with Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander all signing big-money deals with new teams. Now, can they deliver on the high expectations that come with it?
Overall, most of the game's high-end starters (seven of our top nine) pitch in the National League. However, the American League seems to have greater overall depth.
MLB's move to a more balanced schedule should, in theory, help pitchers in the toughest divisions because they won't face those division opponents as often. Go ahead and give a slight boost to pitchers on AL East, NL East and NL West teams, but remember radom variance often overrides everything.
Only eight pitchers reached the 200-inning mark last season, but 11 of them topped 200 strikeouts. Draft-day decisions may come down to a choice of quantity vs. quality.
Starting pitcher rankings
Corbin Burnes, Brewers NL1
Gerrit Cole, Yankees AL1
Sandy Alcantara, Marlins NL2
Spencer Strider, Braves NL3
Justin Verlander, Mets NL4
Aaron Nola, Phillies NL5
Brandon Woodruff, Brewers NL6
Shane McClanahan, Rays AL2
Max Scherzer, Mets NL7
Jacob deGrom, Rangers AL3
Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays AL4
Shane Bieber, Guardians AL5
Carlos Rodon, Yankees AL6
Dylan Cease, White Sox AL7
Max Fried, Braves NL8
Shohei Ohtani, Angels AL8
Yu Darvish, Padres NL9
Zack Wheeler, Phillies NL10
Alek Manoah, Blue Jays AL9
Julio Urias, Dodgers NL11
Luis Castillo, Mariners AL10
Cristian Javier, Astros AL11
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks NL12
Framber Valdez, Astros AL12
Triston McKenzie, Guardians AL13
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers NL13
Logan Gilbert, Mariners AL14
Logan Webb, Giants NL14
Blake Snell, Padres NL15
Hunter Greene, Reds NL16
Freddy Peralta, Brewers NL17
Robbie Ray, Mariners AL15
Luis Severino, Yankees AL16
George Kirby, Mariners AL17
Lance Lynn, White Sox AL18
Joe Ryan, Twins AL19
Joe Musgrove, Padres NL18
Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals NL19
Kyle Wright, Braves NL20
Lucas Giolito, White Sox AL20
Tyler Glasnow, Rays AL20
Nestor Cortes, Yankees AL22
Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays AL23
Chris Sale, Red Sox AL24
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers NL21
Brady Singer, Royals AL25
Reid Detmers, Angels AL26
Kodai Senga, Mets NL22
Nick Lodolo, Reds NL23
Dustin May, Dodgers NL24
Jeffrey Springs, Rays AL27
Jesus Luzardo, Marlins NL25
Drew Rasmussen, Rays AL28
Pablo Lopez, Twins AL29
Luis Garcia, Astros AL30
Jack Flaherty, Cardinals NL26
Charlie Morton, Braves NL27
Patrick Sandoval, Angels AL31
Grayson Rodriguez, Orioles AL32
Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers AL33
Carlos Carrasco, Mets NL28
Sonny Gray, Twins AL34
Jon Gray, Rangers AL35
Jameson Taillon, Cubs NL29
Marcus Stroman, Cubs NL30
Ranger Suarez, Phillies NL31
Zach Eflin, Rays AL36
Alex Cobb, Giants NL32
Tyler Anderson, Angels AL37
Lance McCullers, Astros AL38
Andrew Heaney, Rangers AL39
Trevor Rogers, Marlins NL33
Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks NL34
Miles Mikolas, Cardinals NL35
Hunter Brown, Astros AL40
Tyler Mahle, Twins AL41
Ross Stripling, Giants NL36
Jose Urquidy, Astros AL42
Roansy Contreras, Pirates NL37
Taijuan Walker, Phillies NL38
Cal Quantrill, Guardians AL43
Jose Quintana, Mets NL39
Michael Kopech, White Sox AL44
Jose Berrios, Blue Jays AL45
Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers AL46
Kyle Bradish, Orioles AL47
Bailey Ober, Twins AL48
Aaron Civale, Guardians AL49
Edward Cabrera, Marlins NL40
Justin Steele, Cubs NL41
Ken Waldichuk, A's AL50
Eric Lauer, Brewers NL42
Steven Matz, Cardinals NL43
Alex Wood, Giants NL44
Mitch Keller, Pirates NL45
Jose Suarez, Angels AL51
Kenta Maeda, Twins AL52
Corey Kluber, Red Sox AL53
Sean Manaea, Giants NL46
MacKenzie Gore, Nationals NL47
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 100 starting pitchers for 2023