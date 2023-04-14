2023 Single-Cell Omics Conference: Unleashing the Future Trends in Single-Cell Omics Technology (Boston, MA, United States - June 22-23, 2023)
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual Single-Cell Omics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unleashing the Future Trends in Single-Cell Omics Technology
The conference will assimilate diverse sessions on a broad perspective of novel research and development in the field of multi-omics research. The event encompasses Researchers, Scientists from top universities and pharmaceutical companies from all around the globe and provides the platform to share knowledge with academic peers and present their research papers and reports.
The fundamentals of Single Cell have proven to be an indispensable resource in the sphere of medical research and new diagnostic strategies. Recent advances in single-cell technologies have opened new opportunities to signify the intra-tumor cell heterogeneity, identify rare cell kinds, degree of mutation, and ultimately guide diagnosis and treatment options.
Omics technologies helps in comprehensive examination of genome biology (Genomics), proteins (Proteomics) and RNA molecules (Transcriptomics) which in turn are used for drug discovery and development. Thus, these single cell omics prospects are much anticipated to revolutionise our adequacy to understand the magnitude of omics diversity occurring in our biological systems.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Key Highlights:
Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity
Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling, Digital spatial profiling
Spatial Single cell genome analysis - Sequencing application
Single-Cell phenotyping
Application of multiplex imaging - Single-cell and tissue imaging
Current & Emerging Tools and Data Analysis in Single Cell Omics
Single Cell Analysis in Drug Discovery & Development - Sample Preparation and Processing
Microfluidics Tools for Single-Cell Analysis
Cancer Biomarker discovery
Nanopore Technology - A Potential Application in Functional Genomics
Why attend?
Witness live action how Single-Cell Omics technology is revolutionizing the future of Biomedical Research
Quality insights and cohesiveness of key issues with respect to Single-Cell to be addressed
Discover the different avenues in the application of Multi-Omics studies
Comprehend the current and future research avenues of Single-Cell Omics in drug discovery and development
Discuss the emerging technologies and opportunities with cutting-edge strategies
Opportunity for one-on-one networking with the delegates and extend professional competency
Who Should Attend:
Industry: Pharma/Therapeutic Companies/Start Up's
CEOs, CMO's, CSO's, COO's, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Managing Directors, Head of Departments, Executive Leaders, Pharmacists, Oncologists, Geneticists, Bioinformatician, Protein Scientist, Principal Scientists, Big Data Scientists, Business Development, Regulatory and Policy Advisors, Diagnostic Laboratory Professionals, Global Leaders.
Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data Science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists
Academics: Universities, Research Institutes, Hospitals
Head of Departments, Professors, Lecturers, Senior Scientists, Researchers, Bioinformaticians
Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists
Agenda:
Day 1 Thu, 22-Jun-2023
Registration
08:15 - 08:50
Welcome note by MarketsandMarkets
08:50 - 08:55
Opening remarks by the Chairperson
08:55 - 09:00
Novel Research in Single-Cell Omics Analysis
Single cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity
09:00 - 09:30
Single-cell analysis in basic, translational, pre-clinical, and clinical research applications.
09:30 - 10:00
Solution Provider Presentation
10:00 - 10:30
Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meeting
10:30 - 11:20
Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling
11:20 - 11:50
Spatial Single cell genome analysis
11:50 - 12:20
Solution Providers Presentation
12:20 - 12:50
Digital spatial profiling
12:50 - 13:20
Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking
13:20 - 14:20
Application of Sequencing in Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Genome-wide assessment of CRISPR/Cas9
14:20 - 14:50
Advantages of Targeted sequencing
14:50 - 15:20
Solution Providers Presentation
15:20 - 15:50
Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking
15:50 - 16:30
Gene and protein expression in the tissue microenvironment
16:30 - 17:00
Cancer biomarker discovery
17:00 - 17:30
Application of multiplex imaging - Single cell and tissue imaging
17:30 - 18:00
Closing remarks by the Chairperson
18:00 - 18:00
Drinks Reception and Networking
18:00 - 18:00
End of Day 1
Day 2 Fri, 23-Jun-2023
Registration
08:15 - 08:55
Welcome note by MarketsandMarkets
08:50 - 08:55
Opening Remarks by the Chairperson
08:55 - 09:00
Emerging tools and Technologies in Single Cell Omics
Deep Learning Methods in Single Cell Analysis
09:00 - 09:30
Application of Analytical Technologies in Single-cell profiling
09:30 - 10:00
Solution Providers Presentation
10:00 - 10:30
Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking
10:30 - 11:15
Sample preparation and Processing of Single Cell
11:15 - 11:45
Application of Single Cell in drug discovery and Development
11:45 - 12:15
Single Cell Omics approaches towards Precision Medicine
12:15 - 12:45
Solution Providers Presentation
12:45 - 13:15
Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking
13:15 - 14:15
New Avenues in Single-Cell Omics
14:15 - 14:45
Changing Research in Omics Data
14:45 - 15:15
Closing remarks by the chairperson
15:15 - 15:15
End of Conference
15:15 - 15:15
Speakers
Asaf Rotem
Senior Director, Astrazeneca
Mandovi Chatterjee
Director, Single Cell Core, Harvard Medical School
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrm05u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900