2023 shortstop rankings: How big a risk is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Is Corey Seager primed for big year?

The biggest question at shortstop this year isn't whether Trea Turner should be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts. It's how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension, one that will carry over to the first 20 games of this season. Adding to the uncertainty, Tatis will now be a full-time outfielder following the Padres' signing of free agent Xander Bogaerts.

Elsewhere in the National League, Dansby Swanson's move to the Cubs shifts incumbent Nico Hoerner to second base, while Vaughn Grissom will have the opportunity to fill Swanson's cleats in Atlanta.

In the American League, Bo Bichette is poised to take advantage of the new park dimensions in Toronto at the same time MLB's new rules could also boost his stolen base total. Meanwhile, the elimination of the infield shift may benefit Corey Seager (.056 average on pulled ground balls vs. shift) more than any other hitter in the majors.

FANTASY RANKINGS: Top 200 overall players for 2023

CHEAT SHEET: Fantasy baseball position by position rankings

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't play at all in the majors last season due to injuries and a PED suspension, but his 42 home runs led the NL in 2021.

Shortstop rankings

Trea Turner, Phillies NL1 Bo Bichette, Blue Jays AL1 Francisco Lindor, Mets NL2 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres NL3 Bobby Witt Jr., Royals AL2 Corey Seager, Rangers AL3 Dansby Swanson, Cubs NL4 Xander Bogaerts, Padres NL5 Tim Anderson, White Sox AL4 Wander Franco, Rays AL5 Tommy Edman, Cardinals NL6 Carlos Correa, Twins AL6 Oneil Cruz, Pirates NL7 Jeremy Peña, Astros AL7 Willy Adames, Brewers NL8 Amed Rosario, Guardians AL8 Nico Hoerner, Cubs NL9 Thairo Estrada, Giants NL10 Javier Baez, Tigers AL9 Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox AL10 Luis Urias, Brewers NL11 Anthony Volpe, Yankees AL11 Bryson Stott, Phillies NL12 Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL13 CJ Abrams, Nationals NL14 Oswald Peraza, Yankees AL12 Elvis Andrus, White Sox AL13 Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies NL15 Jorge Mateo, Orioles AL14 Miguel Rojas, Dodgers NL16 Luis Garcia, Nationals NL17 Royce Lewis, Twins AL15 J.P. Crawford, Mariners AL16 Brandon Crawford, Giants NL18 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees AL17 Joey Wendle, Marlins NL19 Elly De La Cruz, Reds NL20 Paul DeJong, Cardinals NL21 Brice Turang, Brewers NL22 Kyle Farmer, Twins AL18

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 40 shortstops for 2023