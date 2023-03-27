2023 shortstop rankings: How big a risk is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Is Corey Seager primed for big year?
The biggest question at shortstop this year isn't whether Trea Turner should be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts. It's how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension, one that will carry over to the first 20 games of this season. Adding to the uncertainty, Tatis will now be a full-time outfielder following the Padres' signing of free agent Xander Bogaerts.
Elsewhere in the National League, Dansby Swanson's move to the Cubs shifts incumbent Nico Hoerner to second base, while Vaughn Grissom will have the opportunity to fill Swanson's cleats in Atlanta.
In the American League, Bo Bichette is poised to take advantage of the new park dimensions in Toronto at the same time MLB's new rules could also boost his stolen base total. Meanwhile, the elimination of the infield shift may benefit Corey Seager (.056 average on pulled ground balls vs. shift) more than any other hitter in the majors.
Shortstop rankings
Trea Turner, Phillies NL1
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays AL1
Francisco Lindor, Mets NL2
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres NL3
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals AL2
Corey Seager, Rangers AL3
Dansby Swanson, Cubs NL4
Xander Bogaerts, Padres NL5
Tim Anderson, White Sox AL4
Wander Franco, Rays AL5
Tommy Edman, Cardinals NL6
Carlos Correa, Twins AL6
Oneil Cruz, Pirates NL7
Jeremy Peña, Astros AL7
Willy Adames, Brewers NL8
Amed Rosario, Guardians AL8
Nico Hoerner, Cubs NL9
Thairo Estrada, Giants NL10
Javier Baez, Tigers AL9
Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox AL10
Luis Urias, Brewers NL11
Anthony Volpe, Yankees AL11
Bryson Stott, Phillies NL12
Ha-seong Kim, Padres NL13
CJ Abrams, Nationals NL14
Oswald Peraza, Yankees AL12
Elvis Andrus, White Sox AL13
Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies NL15
Jorge Mateo, Orioles AL14
Miguel Rojas, Dodgers NL16
Luis Garcia, Nationals NL17
Royce Lewis, Twins AL15
J.P. Crawford, Mariners AL16
Brandon Crawford, Giants NL18
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees AL17
Joey Wendle, Marlins NL19
Elly De La Cruz, Reds NL20
Paul DeJong, Cardinals NL21
Brice Turang, Brewers NL22
Kyle Farmer, Twins AL18
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 40 shortstops for 2023