2023 shortstop rankings: How big a risk is Fernando Tatis Jr.? Is Corey Seager primed for big year?

The biggest question at shortstop this year isn't whether Trea Turner should be the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts. It's how much of an impact Fernando Tatis Jr. will make after missing all of 2022 due to injuries and a PED suspension, one that will carry over to the first 20 games of this season. Adding to the uncertainty, Tatis will now be a full-time outfielder following the Padres' signing of free agent Xander Bogaerts.

Elsewhere in the National League, Dansby Swanson's move to the Cubs shifts incumbent Nico Hoerner to second base, while Vaughn Grissom will have the opportunity to fill Swanson's cleats in Atlanta.

In the American League, Bo Bichette is poised to take advantage of the new park dimensions in Toronto at the same time MLB's new rules could also boost his stolen base total. Meanwhile, the elimination of the infield shift may benefit Corey Seager (.056 average on pulled ground balls vs. shift) more than any other hitter in the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't play at all in the majors last season due to injuries and a PED suspension, but his 42 home runs led the NL in 2021.
Shortstop rankings

  1. Trea Turner, Phillies    NL1

  2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays    AL1

  3. Francisco Lindor, Mets    NL2

  4. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres    NL3

  5. Bobby Witt Jr., Royals    AL2

  6. Corey Seager, Rangers    AL3

  7. Dansby Swanson, Cubs    NL4   

  8. Xander Bogaerts, Padres    NL5

  9. Tim Anderson, White Sox    AL4

  10. Wander Franco, Rays    AL5

  11. Tommy Edman, Cardinals    NL6

  12. Carlos Correa, Twins    AL6

  13. Oneil Cruz, Pirates    NL7

  14. Jeremy Peña, Astros    AL7

  15. Willy Adames, Brewers    NL8

  16. Amed Rosario, Guardians    AL8

  17. Nico Hoerner, Cubs    NL9

  18. Thairo Estrada, Giants    NL10

  19. Javier Baez, Tigers    AL9

  20. Adalberto Mondesi, Red Sox    AL10

  21. Luis Urias, Brewers    NL11

  22. Anthony Volpe, Yankees    AL11

  23. Bryson Stott, Phillies    NL12

  24. Ha-seong Kim, Padres    NL13

  25. CJ Abrams, Nationals    NL14

  26. Oswald Peraza, Yankees    AL12

  27. Elvis Andrus, White Sox    AL13

  28. Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies    NL15

  29. Jorge Mateo, Orioles    AL14

  30. Miguel Rojas, Dodgers    NL16

  31. Luis Garcia, Nationals    NL17

  32. Royce Lewis, Twins    AL15

  33. J.P. Crawford, Mariners    AL16

  34. Brandon Crawford, Giants    NL18

  35. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees    AL17

  36. Joey Wendle, Marlins    NL19

  37. Elly De La Cruz, Reds    NL20

  38. Paul DeJong, Cardinals    NL21

  39. Brice Turang, Brewers   NL22

  40. Kyle Farmer, Twins    AL18

