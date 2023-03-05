Here’s the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

With the SEC men’s basketball regular season finally in the books, we’re headed to the conference tournament starting Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. The tourney wraps up with Sunday’s championship game.

With a 16-2 league mark, regular-season champ Alabama is the No. 1 seed. Texas A&M finished second at 15-3. The Aggies knocked off the Crimson Tide 69-61 on Saturday.

Kentucky clinched the No. 3 seed thanks to the short-handed Wildcats’ 88-79 win at Arkansas coupled with Tennessee’s 79-70 loss at Auburn. UK finished 12-6 in league play.

Tennessee and Missouri are tied in the standings at 11-7. Missouri is the No. 4 seed thanks to its 86-85 victory over Tennessee. Even if Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State for a three-way tie for fourth, Missouri is the No. 4 thanks to wins over Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt split in the regular season, but Tennessee defeated No. 1 seed Alabama while the Commodores lost to the Crimson Tide. So Tennessee is the No. 5 seed with Vanderbilt the No. 6 seed.

Here’s the tournament schedule, complete with tip-off times and television coverage. All times are ET.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) rebounds the ball during Saturday’s game against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

