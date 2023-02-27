2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Honors Olivia Newton-John, Anne Heche, Kirstie Alley and More

2023 SAG Awards In Memoriam Tribute Reflects on the Loss of Olivia Newton-John, Leslie Jordan, Kirstie Alley and more

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Ser Baffo via Getty, Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

The Screen Actors Guild took a moment to pay tribute to the stars who died over the past year during the 2023 SAG Awards.

The emotional video montage aired during the awards ceremony on Sunday honored late stars including Olivia Newton-John, Kirstie Alley, Leslie Jordan, Barbara Walters, Angela Lansbury, Raquel Welch, Richard Belzer, Cindy Williams, Anne Heche and more.

Opening up the sentimental moment, Don Cheadle, 58, said of the actors and actresses, "We were their friends, colleagues, and their fans. Regardless of relationship, we knew and loved the actors that we loved and lost last year."

He added, "We traveled with them on unforgettable journeys; they told us the best stories."

Cheadle praised the late movie and TV stars for coming into fans' homes with their undeniable talents.

RELATED: John Easterling Recalls One of His First Vacations with Olivia Newton-John on Late Wife's Birthday

Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Olivia Newton-John

Newton-John died on Aug. 8, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum. The four-time Grammy Award winner revealed her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 1992.

On the day Newton-John's death was announced by John Easterling on her social media accounts, her daughter posted a series of photos of the duo together over the years. Just three days before, Chloe Lattanzi shared a shot of the pair posing together in a field.

"I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯‍♀️," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

RELATED: Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer

Kirstie Alley

Cindy Ord/Getty Kirstie Alley

Alley, who made a name for herself in Hollywood when she starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers, was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death.

Story continues

In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie Parker said that Alley died on Dec. 5 and shared for the first time that she had been diagnosed with cancer "only recently."

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they said in a statement.

Sharing more about the Cheers star's final moments, Alley's children said, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jordan, 67, died in a car crash on Oct. 24 after suffering an apparent medical emergency. After PEOPLE confirmed the news, it was announced on his official Instagram later that day.

Jordan was most famous for scene-stealing roles including his portrayal of Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, which earned him a 2006 Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

He appeared in movies and TV series including The Help, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty, Boston Public and American Horror Story. He was starring on Fox's Call Me Kat at the time of his death.

RELATED: Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: She "Loved Really Hard"

Heche was taken off life support on Aug. 14, nine days after she was involved in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5.

The actress remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed on Aug. 12 that she was "not expected to survive." Heche was declared legally dead in the state of California on Aug. 12, though her heart continued to beat until Aug. 14 to ensure her organs could be donated following her wishes.

anne heche

Anne Heche

Heche is survived by her 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon and 13-year-old son Atlas, whom she shared with ex James Tupper.

Richard Belzer, the actor, comedian and author known for starring as John Munch for more than two decades on Homicide: Life on the Streets and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died at age 78 on Feb. 19.

Former Late Show with David Letterman writer Bill Scheft confirmed the death to PEOPLE. "His last words were, 'F--- you, motherf---er,' " Scheft told PEOPLE. Belzer died at his home in Bozouls in southwest France "peacefully with family at his side," Scheft added.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star's loved ones exclusively shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying they "are overwhelmed with the beautiful and heartfelt memories, admirations and love from Richard's family, friends, acquaintances and admirers."

Richard Belzer during Richard Belzer Ad Shoot for the "Little Shelter Animal Adoption Center" at Jim Saldano Studio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)

Jemal Countess/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"It has been truly helpful for us, his family, in traversing through this challenging time. So thank you," Belzer's family continues. "We have had a delay in making a statement in regards to his passing because, although he did have several health issues that had been difficult but not terminal, he experienced quite a sudden decline in health that caught us completely off guard, which lead to his passing."

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony aired live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Netflix's YouTube channel.