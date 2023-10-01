2023 Ryder Cup updates: Team USA faces Team Europe in tense Day 3 showdown

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay during day two fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The third and final day of the biennial Ryder Cup is underway at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The first two days of the competition that pits the best American golfers against the top Europeans in the sport featured early dominance from Team Europe.

The Europeans swept the Americans in Friday morning's foursomes play then stole another point in the afternoon's four-ball match play.

Saturday started similarly, with Team Europe winning all but one of the morning foursomes; Americans Max Homa and Brian Harman prevented the sweep. The early dominance meant a 9.5-2.5 deficit for Team USA, tying the largest lead in Ryder Cup history since the five-session schedule started in 1963. But the Americans swung some momentum their way by winning three of four four-ball matches of their own on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, the final day of the tournament, features the only singles action of the competition. Team Europe needs just four more points to take back the Ryder Cup after the Americans won in 2021. The Americans will need to dominate singles with 8.5 points needed to save a tie and retain the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup Sunday pairings and live score

Entering Sunday's action, Team Europe led Team USA 10.5-5.5.

Europe needs 14.5 points to take the Ryder Cup back. Team USA needs 14 to save a tie. Having won the previous iteration of the competition, the U.S. would retain the cup with a tie.

Match No. Team USA Team Europe Score Thru 1 Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Scheffler - up 1 17 2 Colin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Hovland wins 4&3 F 3 Patrick Cantlay Justin Rose Cantlay - up 2 14 4 Sam Burns Rory McIlroy McIlroy - up 3 13 5 Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Homa - up 1 13 6 Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Hatton - up 2 11 7 Brooks Koepka Ludvig Åberg Koepka -up 3 11 8 Justin Thomas Sepp Straka Thomas - up 2 10 9 Xander Schauffele Nicolai Højgaard Tied 9 10 Jordan Spieth Shane Lowry Spieth - up 1 9 11 Rickie Fowler Tommy Fleetwood Tied 8 12 Wyndham Clark Robert MacIntyre MacIntyre - up 3 7

How are Ryder Cup singles pairings determined?

The Ryder Cup uses a blind draw format, meaning each team captain fills out the lineup without knowing the order the other captain has picked.

Zach Johnson is the American team captain. Luke Donald leads Team Europe.

Controversy at Ryder Cup

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup hasn't been without its fair share of controversy.

Understand from several sources that the US team room is fractured, a split led predominantly by Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay believes players should be paid to participate in the Ryder Cup, and is demonstrating his frustration at not being paid by refusing to wear a team cap. — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 30, 2023

First, there were the reports that Team USA was fractured internally with Patrick Cantlay leading the split. According to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir, Cantlay was refusing to wear his Team USA hat because he believed golfers deserved to be paid for their participation in the competition.

Some European fans in attendance took that rumor and ran with it, jeering Cantlay about his lack of a hat during Saturday play.

The American later denied Weir's report, saying he wasn't wearing he hat because it didn't fit his head.

“Hats off to your bank account,” fans sing to Patrick Cantlay walking down the 16th #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/0lromGEtTm — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) September 30, 2023

Cantlay's strange Saturday got messier after he sank a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to steal a U.S. win in afternoon four-ball play. Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, started waving his hat in celebration with McIlroy preparing for a big birdie putt of his own for Team Europe. McIlroy's teammate, Shane Lowry, did not appreciate LaCava's potential distraction and yelled at him from off the green. LaCava's response was an easily lip-readable "shut the f--- up, Shane."

Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJ — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) September 30, 2023

McIlroy went on to miss his birdie putt, and the Americans won the match. It was McIlroy's first match loss of this year's competition.

Later, the Irish golfer was caught on video confronting members of Team USA in the parking lot as he left the country club.

Rory McIlroy is FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/zPurVi4RbV — Rory Tracker (@RoryTrackr) September 30, 2023

