2023 Ryder Cup updates: Team USA faces Team Europe in tense Day 3 showdown

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay during day two fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Team USA golfer Patrick Cantlay during day two fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The third and final day of the biennial Ryder Cup is underway at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The first two days of the competition that pits the best American golfers against the top Europeans in the sport featured early dominance from Team Europe.

The Europeans swept the Americans in Friday morning's foursomes play then stole another point in the afternoon's four-ball match play.

Saturday started similarly, with Team Europe winning all but one of the morning foursomes; Americans Max Homa and Brian Harman prevented the sweep. The early dominance meant a 9.5-2.5 deficit for Team USA, tying the largest lead in Ryder Cup history since the five-session schedule started in 1963. But the Americans swung some momentum their way by winning three of four four-ball matches of their own on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, the final day of the tournament, features the only singles action of the competition. Team Europe needs just four more points to take back the Ryder Cup after the Americans won in 2021. The Americans will need to dominate singles with 8.5 points needed to save a tie and retain the Ryder Cup.

How to watch: 2023 Ryder Cup: Schedule, where to watch on TV, streaming as US takes on Europe

Ryder Cup Sunday pairings and live score

Entering Sunday's action, Team Europe led Team USA 10.5-5.5.

Europe needs 14.5 points to take the Ryder Cup back. Team USA needs 14 to save a tie. Having won the previous iteration of the competition, the U.S. would retain the cup with a tie.

Match No.

Team USA

Team Europe

Score

Thru

1

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Scheffler - up 1

17

2

Colin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

Hovland wins 4&3

F

3

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Rose

Cantlay - up 2

14

4

Sam Burns

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy - up 3

13

5

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Homa - up 1

13

6

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton - up 2

11

7

Brooks Koepka

Ludvig Åberg

Koepka -up 3

11

8

Justin Thomas

Sepp Straka

Thomas - up 2

10

9

Xander Schauffele

Nicolai Højgaard

Tied

9

10

Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry

Spieth - up 1

9

11

Rickie Fowler

Tommy Fleetwood

Tied

8

12

Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre - up 3

7

How are Ryder Cup singles pairings determined?

The Ryder Cup uses a blind draw format, meaning each team captain fills out the lineup without knowing the order the other captain has picked.

Zach Johnson is the American team captain. Luke Donald leads Team Europe.

Controversy at Ryder Cup

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup hasn't been without its fair share of controversy.

First, there were the reports that Team USA was fractured internally with Patrick Cantlay leading the split. According to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir, Cantlay was refusing to wear his Team USA hat because he believed golfers deserved to be paid for their participation in the competition.

Some European fans in attendance took that rumor and ran with it, jeering Cantlay about his lack of a hat during Saturday play.

The American later denied Weir's report, saying he wasn't wearing he hat because it didn't fit his head.

Cantlay's strange Saturday got messier after he sank a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to steal a U.S. win in afternoon four-ball play. Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, started waving his hat in celebration with McIlroy preparing for a big birdie putt of his own for Team Europe. McIlroy's teammate, Shane Lowry, did not appreciate LaCava's potential distraction and yelled at him from off the green. LaCava's response was an easily lip-readable "shut the f--- up, Shane."

McIlroy went on to miss his birdie putt, and the Americans won the match. It was McIlroy's first match loss of this year's competition.

Later, the Irish golfer was caught on video confronting members of Team USA in the parking lot as he left the country club.

Ryder expertise: When is the Ryder Cup? Everything you need to know about USA vs. Europe in golf

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryder Cup highlights: Updates, score as Team USA faces Team Europe