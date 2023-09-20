When is the 2023 Ryder Cup? Dates, tee times and full schedule for Rome

(Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup is back and Europe look to lean on home advantage as the biennial competition heads to Italy for the first time in Rome.

The United States claimed a commanding 19-9 victory on home soil at Whistling Straits in 2021, winning back the trophy from Team Europe.

But the US have not won on European soil since 1993 and many of Europe’s best players are peaking at the right time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from 29 September to 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome in Italy.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for the Ryder Cup?

Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday 29 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1

6:50 Foursomes match 2

7:05 Foursomes match 3

7:20 Foursomes match 4

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1

11:40 Fourball match 2

11:55 Fourball match 3

12:10 Fourball match 4

Saturday 30 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

7:35 Foursomes match 1

7:50 Foursomes match 2

8:05 Foursomes match 3

8:20 Foursomes match 4

Afternoon schedule

12:25 Fourball match 1

12:40 Fourball match 2

12:55 Fourball match 3

13:10 Fourball match 4

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

11:35 Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).

The home captain chooses which format is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III

What are the Ryder Cup teams?

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

John Rahm (Spain)

Victor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick

Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clarke

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Moriakawa - Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick