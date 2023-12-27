2023 year in review video: Who won Francis Ngannou vs. UFC contract dispute?

With 2023 coming to a close, “Spinning Back Clique” looked back at the biggest stories of the year in mixed martial arts.

On this week’s year-in-review episode, our panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Brian “Goze” Garcia discussed Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC, his unprecedented contract with the PFL and how the year played out for the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” who shocked the combat sports world with his boxing performance against Tyson Fury.

You can watch their discussion with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia in the video above, and check out the full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie