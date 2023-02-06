2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 9-10, 2023)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

97% of customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. And now, as we adapt to the new post Pandemic landscape, most organizations are rethinking how they engage and communicate with customers, partners, and fellow employees.

With increased scrutiny from the media, online and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. If there is a negative perception (as we've seen with examples of how various airlines, travel agencies & insurance providers have handled the pandemic), it can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.

So how do you implement a watertight reputation management & brand resilence plan, that protects and enhances your companies reputation for the future in this new post pandemic landscape?

Join 150+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for The 2023 Reputation Strategy & Brand Resilience Summit. Now in it's 4th year and back for the first time post pandemic. This unique 2-day live and virtual event will provide you with the right tools, strategies and processes needed to protect and enhance your companies reputation for the future.

Listen, engage and takeaway actionable strategies with 20+ cross-industry leading speakers, happy to discuss their front-line experiences of planning/contingency & recovery while managing public communications in often challenging and fast-moving situations. This is one event not to be missed!

Previous Summit Themes Included:

  • Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices

  • Black Out Tuesday (June 4, 2020): Were companies practising advocacy or performative activism?

  • Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation

  • Brand resilience anytime anywhere

  • Communicating through crisis

  • The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis

  • Measuring social media strategy in the new normal

  • Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm

  • Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic

  • Why the business card isn't dead...just yet

  • Using media intelligence to combat disinformation

Previous Speakers Included:

Georgette Pascale
Founder & CEO
Pascale Communications

Alechia Reese
Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing
The PowHERful Foundation

Kati Murphy
Executive Director of Public Affairs
The Art Institute of Chicago

Richard Crompton
VP Corporate Communications
Cayuga Centers

Hunter Hoffmann
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Amtrust Financial Services

Tori Oman Carter
Global Public Affairs
KFC Yum! Brands

Tom Albright
President & CEO
Recros Medica

Frederik Bjorndal
Corporate Press Manager
Novozymes

Sheila Doyle
Managing Director
High Falls Hemp

Ken Wisnefski
Founder & CEO
Webimax

Stephen Madden
Editor in Chief
Haymarket Media

Brandi Boatner
Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets
IBM

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1h2tj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • First Nation in Atlin, B.C., accuses former business head of stealing $540K

    The Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, B.C. is suing the former head of its business arms, accusing him of embezzling more than half a million dollars and depositing it into his personal bank account. In a civil lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 24, the First Nation claims that Peter Kirby, the former president and CEO of Atlin Ltd., and Atlin Power Ltd., misappropriated $540,249 in four separate transactions last July and August. The First Nation alleges that Kirby then "purpor

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Oil prices edge higher, interest rate outlook limits gains

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Monday, recovering from an 8% fall last week to more than three-week lows, driven by expectations slower growth in major economies may limit fuel use. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2, to $80.11 a barrel at 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped a cent to $73.38. Last Friday, WTI and Brent slid 3% after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates, which in turn boosted the dollar.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says

    Russia was willing to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market. Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

  • FACT FOCUS: Egg shortage breeds chicken-feed conspiracies

    Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed. The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices. “One of the largest egg

  • I'm Worried About Healthcare Costs During Retirement. What Do I Need to Know?

    Healthcare is one of the biggest costs you will face in retirement. In fact, by many estimates, it's the single biggest cost for retirees. A representative study by Fidelity found that a 65-year-old couple in 2022 will need more than $315,000 … Continue reading → The post Cost of Healthcare in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gen Z is 'doing extraordinarily well' saving for retirement, study finds

    Workers between18 and 25 already had $33,000 socked away in their retirement accounts.

  • 'World’s largest' igloo cafe draws visitors in Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir

    A giant igloo cafe is proving a hit with tourists in the Himalayan ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir. Its owner, who told local media he got the idea from seeing a similar thing in Europe, claims it is the world’s largest igloo cafe, with a diameter of 12.8m (42 feet) and a height of 12m (40 feet). Benches and tables are made of frozen blocks. Seating surfaces are covered with Kashmiri rugs. Visitors are served hot kahwa, a Kashmiri tea flavoured with cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron. Unused to such a venue, tourists often touch the ice-block chairs to ensure they are safe to sit on before doing so. The igloo café is named 'Snowglu'. Its owner also claims it is the highest-altitude such cafe in the world. Gulmarg is situated in the Pir Panjal Range in the Lesser Himalayan region, at an altitude of 2,650m (8,694 feet), about 56km (35 miles) from Srinagar. It is currently covered with heavy snow

  • Musk found not liable over 'funding secured' tweet

    STORY: A U.S. jury on Friday (February 3) found Tesla CEO Elon Musk and company were not liable for misleading investors.That's in relation to Musk tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private.Tesla shareholders had been claiming billions in damages. Here's one of their lawyers, Adam Apton, after the verdict was read out. “We’re disappointed. We’re examining options, and yeah. Thank you guys.”The plaintiffs claimed Musk had misled them when he tweeted on August 7, 2018, that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.That was a premium of about 23% above the previous day's close.He also said he had "funding secured".Later that day Musk, now also Twitter's CEO, had tweeted "investor support is confirmed". Plaintiffs claimed that was a lie.Tesla's stock price soared after the tweets, and then fell again after August 17, as it became clear the buyout would not happen.An economist hired by shareholders had calculated investor losses as high as $12 billion.Lawyers for the investors argued that Musk was not above the law and should be held liable for the tweets.But Musk's lawyer had countered that though the "funding secured" tweet was "technically inaccurate" investors only cared that Musk was considering a buyout."Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it fraud," he said during closing arguments.The jury came back with an unanimous verdict in Musk's favour roughly two hours after beginning deliberations.Shareholders of Tesla rose 1.6% in after hours trading following the verdict.Musk was not present in court but tweeted that he was "deeply appreciative" and that the "wisdom of the people had prevailed".

  • Truck stolen from Aurora small business owner, seeking public's help to find it

    Colorado has been dubbed the worst state for car thefts per capita, with more than 40,000 cars stolen last year alone. That marks a 10% increase from 2021 and most of the cars were stolen in the Denver metro area.

  • Shapps raps energy regulator over prepayment meter scandal

    Business Secretary gives suppliers until Tuesday to say what they are going to do about customers who have meters wrongfully fitted.

  • Twitter sued over $1.9 million invoice that advisory firm Innisfree M&A claims went unpaid

    Innisfree M&A claimed in the suit that Twitter failed to pay $1.9 million for services performed prior to Elon Musk's acquisition. Innisfree also said it has not heard from Twitter since December.

  • 7 ways to use ChatGPT at work to boost your productivity, make your job easier, and save a ton of time

    It'll be a while before ChatGPT takes your job entirely, and in the meantime you can use it to make work life easier.

  • Results: Digital Core REIT Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Digital Core REIT ( SGX:DCRU ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Don't Race Out To Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see International...