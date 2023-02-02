2023 Pro Bowl Games: Skills Showdown and dodgeball schedule, TV and streaming info, AFC and NFC rosters

The Pro Bowl has been reimagined as the Pro Bowl Games, and will take place on two days of events in Las Vegas.

The multi-day NFL Olympics-like competition kicks off Thursday night with various skills challenges pitting AFC players against those from the NFC.

On Sunday, the Pro Bowl Games conclude, highlighted by three 7-on-7 AFC-NFC flag football games at Allegiant Stadium.

Players voted to the Pro Bowl Games from the two Super Bowl 57 teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — will not be participating. The NFC champion Eagles had a league-leading eight players voted to the Pro Bowl, while the AFC champion Chiefs had seven.

Super Bowl 57: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles and more

Do you like football? Then you'll really enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The first round of the Pro Bowl Games skill challenge will take place Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the event, with live streams available on Watch ESPN and fuboTV.

Another round of the skills challenge, as well as the three flag football games, will take place Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET. ABC, ESPN and Disney XD will televise the event, with live streams available on Watch ESPN and fuboTV.

Who are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games coaches?

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will serve as coaches for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Peyton will coach the AFC team, with Eli serving as the NFC coach.

Peyton Manning's AFC staff will include fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (defensive coordinator) and Mexico Women's Flag National Team member Diana Flores (offensive coordinator). Snoop Dogg will serve as team captain.

Eli Manning's NFC staff will include 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist DeMarcus Ware (defensive coordinator) and U.S. Women's Flag National Team member Vanita Krouch (offensive coordinator). Pete Davidson will serve as team captain.

Story continues

What are the Pro Bowl Games Skill Showdown events?

Dodgeball (Thursday): A multi-round tournament featuring four teams of five players that begins with the offenses and defenses from both conferences squaring off and culminates in an AFC vs. NFC showdown. In the first match, the AFC offense will face the AFC defense to determine the AFC winner. In the second game, the NFC offense squares off with the NFC defense to determine the NFC winner. In the finales, the AFC winner and NFC winner meet to determine which conference will points.

Lightning Round (Thursday): 16 players compete in a three-part elimination challenge that will leave one player left at the end to earn three points for his conference. Round 1 features a classic water balloon toss. Round 2 will be players catching punts from a JUGS machine. Round 3, the championship round, the remaining players from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference’s coach.

Longest Drive (Thursday): Four players from each conference will compete in a challenge to drive a golf ball the furthest distance off a tee. Each player will get three swings and the player that drives the furthest within the boundaries on each side of the fairway will win three points for his conference.

Precision Passing (Thursday): Each conference's two quarterbacks and one non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

Best Catch Round 1 (Thursday): Two players from each conference will compete in a best catch competition, showing off their creativity, inventiveness and talent. Fans will vote online to determine their favorite catch by a player in each conference, and the players with the highest votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.

Best Catch Round 2 (Sunday): The top vote getters of Thursday's event from each conference will compete head-to-head, as they perform in front of panel of celebrity judges.

Gridiron Gauntlet (Sunday): Six players from each conference will complete in a side-by-side, 40-yard relay race that includes a series of breakaway walls, a section of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a Legend coach across the finish line.

Move the Chains (Sunday): Four teams (two teams from each conference) will compete side by side in a weighted wall pull that will showcase their strength, speed and ingenuity.

Kick Tac Toe (Sunday): Each team’s kicker, punter and long snapper compete, with the first team to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total will be declared the winner.

What is the point system for the Pro Bowl Games?

The winning conference of each skill challenge will earn three points toward an overall score, with 24 points available in the eight skills competitions. The winning conference from each of the first two flag football games on Sunday will earn six points with a total of 12 points available.

Finally, the points from the skills competitions and the first two flag football games will be tabulated and will be the score ahead of the third and final flag football game, which is worth another six points and could ultimately determine the winning conference for the Pro Bowl Games.

2023 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster

* Starter

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Mahomes)

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens (replacement for Allen)

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Burrow)

Running back

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Kelce)

Offensive tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Brown)

Offensive guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Nelson)

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (replacement for Thuney)

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans (replacement for Humphrey)

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen

Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement for Jones)

Outside linebacker

Matt Judon, New England Patriots*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins (replacement for Mack)

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (replacement for Watt)

Inside/middle linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement for Duvernay)

Special teamer

Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

2023 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

* Starter

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (replacement for Hurts)

Running back

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Pollard)

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (replacement for Sanders)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (replacement for Brown)

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (replacement for Johnson)

Offensive guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers (replacement for Dickerson)

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys (replacement for Kelce)

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints (replacement for Bosa)

Interior linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (replacement for Donald)

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement for Reddick)

Inside/middle linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (replacement for Slay)

Free safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro Bowl: Skills challenge, dodgeball flag football, TV, streaming