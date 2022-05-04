The 2023 Polestar 2 Performance Pack Gets Big Power Bump to 476 HP

The Polestar 2 electric sedan has only been on the market for under two years, yet, the Swedish company is already tweaking it. For 2023, there are a number of small tweaks on the docket, but most interesting to us is the power bump.

If you order the $5500 Performance Pack on a dual-motor Polestar 2, output rises from 408 hp and 487 lb-ft to 476 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. This upgrade will also be made available to all current and future Polestar 2 owners as a paid over-the-air software update, regardless of whether you have the Performance Pack. Pricing for that update will be announced in the coming months.

Polestar says the extra power reduces 0-60 mph time from 4.5 to 4.2 seconds. Additional software tweaks to all dual-motor models also see an 11-mile EPA range bump to 260 miles, increased the effectiveness of the heat pump, which is bundled with the $4200 Plus Pack. The heat pump boosts range by a claimed 10 percent in temperatures ranging from 25 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, and a future software update will bring heat-pump improvements to older Polestar 2 models so equipped.

We first saw a 476-hp Polestar 2 last year in prototype form at Goodwood, though that car also rode 30mm lower and on wider tracks than the standard model. Polestar hasn't said yet if it intends to put something like this into production. The Polestar 2 also gets a number of design changes across the board, most notably two new exterior colors, new wheels for non-Performance Pack models, and some new interior trim.

There's more to come from Polestar this year. The 3 crossover, its first car not based on a prior Volvo concept, is set to debut in the coming months. The Polestar 3 will compete with the Porsche Cayenne, with the Macan-fighting Polestar 4 coming in 2023. In 2024, the Polestar 5—previewed by the stunning Precept concept—will arrive as a Panamera fighter.

