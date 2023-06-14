2023 player/team options and guarantees: James Harden, Khris Middleton, and more

With the NBA Finals over, multiple players have option dates due within the next few weeks. Free agency begins on June 30, 2023, but all options will have been exercised or not by the day before. There are also a handful of players with non or partially-guaranteed contracts whose guarantee dates are by June 30.

Some decisions have already been made. Derrick Jones Jr. and Danuel House have picked up their respective player options, while Fred VanVleet has declined his. Also, there is a strong possibility that the Suns waive Chris Paul if they cannot trade him. Most option decisions historically are made on the day they’re due.

Here is a rundown of all players with options and upcoming guarantee dates, and a prediction of their outcome.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Player option amount: $35,640,000

This decision seemed set in stone the moment he re-signed with the Sixers last year. He took a significant pay cut to allow the team to improve the roster and now can decline his option to re-sign for more. James Harden is reportedly torn between re-signing with the Sixers, or rejoining the Rockets.

Prediction: Harden opts out

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $40,396,552

Khris Middleton is entering his age-32 season and could be looking at one last big contract this summer. He can decline his option and extend before June 30, but that would require him to earn no less than that amount this season. The Bucks are entering the repeater tax and will likely operate as a second tax apron team, so they may prefer Middleton opts out so they could negotiate a new deal with a smaller first-year salary. There should be plenty of interest in him from teams with cap space this summer.

Prediction: Middleton opts out

Player option amount: $27,586,224

Draymond Green has expressed a desire to continue his career with the Warriors. How exactly he goes about that will be interesting considering the team’s finances. The Warriors are already projected to have a $270 million luxury tax penalty if Green opts in and they’ll be restricted in ways to increase payroll since they’ll be over the second tax apron. If Green opts in, look for him to sign a long-term extension with the Warriors once free agency begins.

Prediction: Green opts in

Player option amount: $36,016,200

Kristaps Porzingis just had one of his best and healthiest seasons as a pro. It would make sense for him to capitalize on it by declining his player option and securing a long-term contract. It’ll be interesting to see how negotiations with the Wizards go now that they have a brand-new front office.

Prediction: Porzingis opts out

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $13,000,000

Kyle Kuzma declining his player option may be the biggest no-brainer thus far. He has far exceeded the value of his annual salary and could double it in free agency this summer.

Prediction: Kuzma opts out

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Salary: $30,800,000

Guaranteed: $15,800,000

While the Suns haven’t officially waived Chris Paul, that is certainly an option that they’ve expressed to him. The Suns have a top-heavy team payroll structure that will severely limit their roster-building now and in future seasons. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns are hoping to reduce payroll and add depth to the roster by trading Paul and/or Deandre Ayton. Paul had a sharp decline in performance last season, so it’s hard to see a market forming for the 38-year-old guard. If they cannot trade him, waiving and stretching him would open up the most flexibility.

Prediction: Suns waive and stretch Paul

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $6,802,950

Bruce Brown seems like a lock to opt out and seek a lucrative contract this summer after his contributions toward Denver’s championship this season. The Nuggets are limited in offering him a starting salary worth $7.7 million, but could then re-sign for more in 2024 through Early Bird rights. He’s been one of the more underpaid role players in recent seasons so it seems unlikely that he’ll accept another pay cut even for just one year. The Nuggets may have to significantly reduce their payroll to open up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to keep Brown.

Prediction: Brown opts out

Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $1,836,096

The Pelicans have no advantage toward declining Jones’ option since he still has another year of restricted free-agent eligibility. They also can’t take advantage of his low cap hold since they don’t have cap space this summer. They’ll actually need to keep his salary at the minimum for one more season since they’re right at the luxury tax. Look for both sides to discuss an extension after they pick up his option.

Prediction: Pelicans pick up Jones’ option

Player option amount: $18,560,000

Gary Trent Jr. saw his role marginalized in Toronto this year and its unclear where he stands with no clear direction in sight. It makes sense for him to opt out so he could get a long-term salary at around his current salary range, but he should also keep his options open in case the Raptors pivot to a rebuild.

Prediction: Trent Jr. opts out

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $14,260,000

Jordan Clarkson seems like a good bet to decline his player option after having one of his best regular seasons. He could be looking at one last big deal and should be able to get a raise from his player option amount. If he opts in, keep an eye on him getting a new deal through a renegotiation-and-extension.

Prediction: Clarkson opts out

Salary: $17,000,000

Guaranteed: $2,000,000

Markelle Fultz will certainly have his salary fully guaranteed and should be a prime extension candidate this summer.

Prediction: Magic guarantee Fultz

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $12,960,000

Josh Hart has already stated his intent to enter free agency and could be looking at a four year deal in the $72 million range.



Prediction: Hart opts out

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $24,360,000

Guaranteed: $14,320,000

The Wolves will probably keep Mike Conley Jr. this year with no other starting point guard option available and limited flexibility to acquire a new one.

Prediction: Timberwolves guarantee Conley Jr.

Salary: $10,489,600

Guaranteed: $5,451,200

The Mavericks are thin on the wing after parting with Dorian Finney–Smith. They will probably guarantee Reggie Bullock to provide depth but also to have another potential tradeable salary.

Prediction: Mavericks guarantee Bullock

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $10,489,600

Alec Burks is one of Detroit’s only reliable scorers and veteran leaders. His $10.5 million option amount is a bargain, so it makes sense to pick it up. The Pistons still project to have $30 million in cap space if they keep him.



Prediction: Pistons pick up Burks’ option

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Salary: $4,698,000

Guaranteed: $300,000

Jarred Vanderbilt is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league. His low salary will help the Lakers toward deepening their roster while remaining flexible for bigger moves. He will be extension-eligible throughout 2023-24.

Prediction: Lakers guarantee Vanderbilt

Donte DiVincenzo (Golden State Warriors)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $4,725,000

Donte DiVincenzo had a strong enough season to opt out and command a raise on his next contract. Offers for him could starter at the $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception which the Warriors are priced out of.



Prediction: DiVincenzo opts out

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $13,000,000

Guaranteed: $0

Gary Harris has performed to the value of his salary and is one of Orlando’s few reliable veteran guards. The Magic could still generate $30 million in cap space while retaining Harris, Markelle Fultz, and Bol Bol.

Prediction: Magic guarantee Harris

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $12,195,122

Guaranteed: $3,000,000

Kelly Olynyk has played well enough to warrant his $12.2 million salary for next season. Utah still projects to have significant cap space this offseason while keeping him.

Prediction: Jazz guarantee Olynyk

Salary: $20,917,902

Guaranteed: $0

Eric Gordon may not be a $20 million player anymore, but his salary also serves as excellent trade ballast for the Clippers this offseason. They are looking at a $400 million roster if they keep him, and this season could be their last opportunity with their core to make an imbalanced trade.

Prediction: Clippers guarantee Gordon

Malik Beasley (Los Angeles Lakers)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $16,524,106

Malik Beasley had a strong regular season with Utah but slowly fell out of the rotation following his trade to Los Angeles. The Lakers aren’t expected to operate with cap space this summer but they still project to have plenty of flexibility to fill out their roster cost-effectively while keeping Beasley. It would make sense to pick up his option since he should still be effective during the regular season and his $16.5 million salary would be good for salary matching in trades.



Prediction: Lakers pick up Beasley’s option

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $7,700,000

Guaranteed: $0

Zach Collins is a lock to return after the endorsement he received from head coach Gregg Popovich. The Spurs still project to have around $40 million in cap space with Collins, and he should be an excellent backup to Victor Wembanyama.

Prediction: Spurs guarantee Collins

Derrick Rose (New York Knicks)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $15,596,339

Derrick Rose was out of the Knicks’ rotation last season, so it seems unlikely that they’ll pick up his option. The only reason they’d pick it up is if they need to use his salary in a big trade.

Prediction: Knicks decline Rose’s option

Cameron Payne (Phoenix Suns)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Salary: $6,500,000

Guaranteed: $2,000,000

Cameron Payne is much more needed now in Phoenix with their point guard situation in flux. His $6.5 million salary makes him one of the best values among backup guards.

Prediction: Suns guarantee Payne

Taurean Prince (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $7,650,000

Guaranteed: $0

Taurean Prince has been a great role player for the Wolves and one of their few reliable frontcourt players off the bench.

Prediction: Timberwolves guarantee Prince

Xavier Tillman (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team option amount: $1,930,681

Xavier Tillman has been one of the league’s best third centers for a while and has proven he belongs in a standard rotation. He will be heavily relied upon next season in Memphis with Brandon Clarke out indefinitely. If the Grizzlies pick up his team option, he would become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. It would make sense to decline his option and extend him to a team-friendly deal this summer. They have more flexibility now with Dillon Brooks departing and Ja Morant not making All-NBA honors.

Prediction: Grizzlies decline Tillman and either extend or re-sign him

KJ Martin (Houston Rockets)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $1,930,681

The Rockets project to have north of $60 million in cap space this summer while being able to re-sign KJ Martin afterward. It makes sense for them to decline his option since it’s his last year of restricted free agent eligibility, and then re-sign or sign-and-trade him. They could also pick it up and renegotiate his salary if they strike out on free agent targets.

Prediction: Rockets decline Martin

Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $8,000,000

Guaranteed: $1,000,000

Regardless of which direction the Raptors go, it seems unlikely to include Thaddeus Young next year.

Prediction: Raptors waive Young

Talen Horton-Tucker (Utah Jazz)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $11,020,000



Prediction: Horton-Tucker opts in

Jevon Carter (Milwaukee Bucks)

Player option amount: $2,239,943



Prediction: Carter opts out

Danilo Gallinari (Boston Celtics)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $6,802,950



Prediction: Gallinari opts in

Andre Drummond

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $6,802,950



Prediction: Drummond opts in

Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $6,718,842

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Cavaliers guarantee Osman

Bol Bol (Orlando Magic)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $2,000,000

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Magic guarantee Bol

Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $9,450,000



Prediction: Oladipo opts in

Rudy Gay (Utah Jazz)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $6,479,000



Prediction: Gay opts in

Mike Muscala (Boston Celtics)

Team option amount: $3,500,000



Prediction: Celtics pick up Muscala’s option

Kevin Knox (Portland Trail Blazers)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $3,000,000



Prediction: Blazers pick up Knox’s option

Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers)

Salary: $10,300,000

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Lakers waive Bamba

Miles McBride (New York Knicks)

Team option amount: $1,836,096



Prediction: Knicks pick up McBride’s option

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Feb 26, 2020; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) is defended by St. John's Red Storm forward Marcellus Earlington (10) during the first half at Finneran Pavilion.

Salary: $1,836,096

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Thunder guarantee Robinson-Earl

Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $2,559,942



Prediction: Pelicans pick up Hernangomez’s option

Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Salary: $2,320,000

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Timberwolves guarantee McLaughlin

Brandon Boston Jr. (Los Angeles Clippers)

Salary: $1,836,096

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Clippers guarantee Boston Jr.

Ishmail Wainright (Phoenix Suns)

Team option amount: $1,927,896



Prediction: Suns pick up Wainright’s option

Montrezl Harrell (Philadelphia 76ers)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $2,760,026



Prediction: Harrell opts in

Garrison Mathews (Atlanta Hawks)

Salary: $2,000,000

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Hawks guarantee Mathews

Garrett Temple (New Orleans Pelicans)

Salary: $5,401,000

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Pelicans waive Temple

Damian Jones (Utah Jazz)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Player option amount: $2,586,665



Prediction: Jones opts in

Kessler Edwards (Sacramento Kings)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Team option amount: $1,927,896



Prediction: Kings pick up Edwards’ option

Michael Carter-Williams (Orlando Magic)

Michael Carter-Williams, Orlando Magic

Team option amount: $3,051,144



Prediction: Magic decline Carter-Williams’ option

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Trendon Watford passes to a teammate

Salary: $1,836,096

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Trail Blazers guarantee Watford

Bruno Fernando (Atlanta Hawks)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $2,581,522

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Hawks waive Fernando

Goga Bitadze (Orlando Magic)

(Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images)

Team option amount: $2,066,585



Prediction: Magic decline Bitadze’s option

Joe Wieskamp (Toronto Raptors)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $1,927,896

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Raptors waive Wieskamp

Isaiah Livers (Detroit Pistons)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $1,836,096



Prediction: Pistons pick up Livers’ option

Nathan Knight (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Team option amount: $1,997,238



Prediction: Timberwolves decline Knight’s option

Daishen Nix (Houston Rockets)

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Salary: $1,836,096

Guaranteed: $0

Prediction: Rockets waive Nix

Lindy Waters III (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Team option amount: $1,927,896



Prediction: Thunder decline Waters III’s option

Admiral Schofield (Orlando Magic)

Team option amount: $1,997,238



Prediction: Magic decline Schifield’s option

Eugene Omoruyi (Detroit Pistons)

Team option amount: $1,927,896



Prediction: Pistons pick up Omoruyi’s option

