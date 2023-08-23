2023 PFL Playoffs 3 live and official results (6:30 p.m. ET)

2023 PFL Playoffs 3 takes place Wednesday and MMA Junkie will be providing live and official results throughout the entire card.

The event features welterweight and lightweight playoff bouts at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In the featured contest, Clay Collard (23-10) takes on Shane Burgos (16-4) in a lightweight semifinal bout.

In the co-headliner, 2022 lightweight champ Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) continues his quest for back-to-back $1 million prizes when he meets Bruno Miranda (16-3).

Added: Full 2023 PFL Playoffs 3 results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – lightweight semifinal

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – lightweight semifinal

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight semifinal

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – welterweight semifinal

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis – amateur bout

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe

Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

Records: John Caldone (4-1), Nathaniel Grimard (4-2)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

Records: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (6-1), David Zelner (4-2)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

Records: Abigail Montes (4-2), Michelle Montague (3-0)

Division: Women’s Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe

Records: Mostafa Rashed Neda (7-3), Korey Kuppe (11-5)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Records: Alexei Pergande (3-0), Shawn Stefanelli (4-2)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Result:

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Records: Biaggio Ali Walsh (0-0), Ed Davis (0-0)

Division: Lightweight – amateur bout

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Result:

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro

Records: Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6), Solomon Renfro (11-3)

Division: Welterweight semifinal

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Result:

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal

Records: Sadibou Sy (15-6-2), Carlos Leal (19-4)

Division: Welterweight semifinal

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Result:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5), Bruno Miranda (16-3)

Division: Lightweight semifinal

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Result:

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos

Records: Clay Collard (23-10), Shane Burgos (16-4)

Division: Lightweight semifinal

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee:

Result:

