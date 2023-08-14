2023 PFL Playoffs 2: Make your predictions for heavyweights, women’s featherweights in New York
We want your predictions for Friday’s 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 event in New York.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. The 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 event takes place Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the playoff fights below.
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock
Records: Mokhnatkina (10-3), Leibrock (7-5)
Past five: Mokhnatkina 4-1, Leibrock 4-1
Division: Women’s featherweight
Rankings: Mokhnatkina honorable mention
Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marina-mokhnatkina-v-ZDfg” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman
Records: Goltsov (31-7), Heiderman (7-0)
Past five: Goltsov 4-1, Heiderman 5-0
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-denis-goltsov-vs-jor” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
Records: Pacheco (21-4), Kolesnyk (9-5)
Past five: Pacheco 5-0, Kolesnyk 4-1
Division: Women’s featherweight
Rankings: Pacheco No. 2, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Kolesnyk No. 6
Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-larissa-pacheco-vs-o-l7W1″ customer=”mmajunkie”>
Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
Records: Ferreira (10-3), Greene (11-8)
Past five: Ferreira 4-1, Greene 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-renan-ferreira-vs-ma-Hjcp” customer=”mmajunkie”>
2023 PFL Playoffs 2 fight card (as of Aug. 14, 10 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – heavyweight semifinal
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s featherweight semifinal
Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – heavyweight semifinal
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – women’s featherweight semifinal
Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George
Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint
Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar
Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2023 PFL Playoffs 2.