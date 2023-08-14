2023 PFL Playoffs 2: Make your predictions for heavyweights, women’s featherweights in New York

We want your predictions for Friday’s 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 event in New York.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 main card staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. The 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 event takes place Friday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the playoff fights below.

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock

Records: Mokhnatkina (10-3), Leibrock (7-5)

Past five: Mokhnatkina 4-1, Leibrock 4-1

Division: Women’s featherweight

Rankings: Mokhnatkina honorable mention

Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marina-mokhnatkina-v-ZDfg” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman

Records: Goltsov (31-7), Heiderman (7-0)

Past five: Goltsov 4-1, Heiderman 5-0

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-denis-goltsov-vs-jor” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

Records: Pacheco (21-4), Kolesnyk (9-5)

Past five: Pacheco 5-0, Kolesnyk 4-1

Division: Women’s featherweight

Rankings: Pacheco No. 2, No. 8 pound-for-pound; Kolesnyk No. 6

Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-larissa-pacheco-vs-o-l7W1″ customer=”mmajunkie”>

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

Records: Ferreira (10-3), Greene (11-8)

Past five: Ferreira 4-1, Greene 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds(as of 08.14.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-renan-ferreira-vs-ma-Hjcp” customer=”mmajunkie”>

2023 PFL Playoffs 2 fight card (as of Aug. 14, 10 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene – heavyweight semifinal

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s featherweight semifinal

Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman – heavyweight semifinal

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock – women’s featherweight semifinal

Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Chris Mixan vs. Eddie George

Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint

Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii

Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar

Louis Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2023 PFL Playoffs 2.

