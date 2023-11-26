2023 PFL champion Jesus Pinedo confident he can stop Bellator’s Patricio ‘Pitbull’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jesus Pinedo’s Friday night was one to remember.

The Peruvian fighter crowned himself 2023 PFL featherweight champion, collected the $1 million prize that comes with the title, all while avenging his loss to Gabriel Braga at 2023 PFL Championship. If that wasn’t enough, Pinedo (23-6-1) secured a champion vs. champion fight against Bellator titleholder Patricio Freire, which is expected to happen in early 2024.

It was a giant night in the career of Pinedo.

“I feel very happy to have been able to achieve this dream because this all was a dream,” Pinedo told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “I’m world champion, and I knew that this was going to be reality at some point. We did it. We did it thanks to my team. Thanks to my family who never abandoned me. It was a tough process, but it was all worth it.”

As far as the fight against ‘Pitbull’, who would be the biggest name he’s faced so far, Pinedo is not putting much stock in it.

“He’s a tough rival, just like everyone I’ve been fighting,” Pinedo said. “It’s just another fight for me, and I’m ready. I know that I will finish that fight. It won’t reach a decision, just like all the other fights I’ve been doing.”

